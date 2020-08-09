Parrilla de salida Berlín Eprix Ronda 9
La parrilla de salida para el Berlín Eprix Ronda 9, ganada por Jean-Eric Vergne del equipo Techeetah.
Crónica de la calificación:
La Parrilla de salida para el Berlín Eprix Ronda 9
|Cla
|Piloto
|Equipo
|Tiempo
|1
| Jean-Eric Vergne
|Techeetah
|1'06.107
|2
| Antonio Felix da Costa
|Techeetah
|1'06.247
|3
| Oliver Rowland
|DAMS
|1'06.552
|4
| Sebastien Buemi
|DAMS
|1'06.564
|5
| Nyck de Vries
|Mercedes
|1'06.597
|6
| Felipe Massa
|Venturi
|1'06.777
|7
| Alex Lynn
|Mahindra Racing
|1'06.741
|8
| Rene Rast
|Audi Sport Team Abt
|1'06.754
|9
| Jérôme d'Ambrosio
|Mahindra Racing
|1'06.778
|10
| Robin Frijns
|Virgin Racing
|1'06.818
|11
| Mitch Evans
|Jaguar Racing
|1'06.859
|12
| Lucas di Grassi
|Audi Sport Team Abt
|1'06.866
|13
| Edoardo Mortara
|Venturi
|1'06.870
|14
| James Calado
|Jaguar Racing
|1'06.904
|15
| Nico Muller
|Dragon Racing
|1'06.940
|16
| Alexander Sims
|Andretti Autosport
|1'06.951
|17
| Sam Bird
|Virgin Racing
|1'06.953
|18
| Andre Lotterer
|Porsche Team
|1'07.036
|19
| Oliver Turvey
|NIO Formula E Team
|1'07.038
|20
| Stoffel Vandoorne
|Mercedes
|1'07.064
|21
| Maximilian Gunther
|Andretti Autosport
|1'07.103
|22
| Neel Jani
|Porsche Team
|1'07.119
|23
| Daniel Abt
|NIO Formula E Team
|1'07.351
|24
| Sergio Camara
|Dragon Racing
|1'07.492
Parrilla de salida del Berlín E-Prix Ronda 9 en imágenes
P1 Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
P2 Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
P3 Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
P4 Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
P5 Nyck De Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
P6 Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
P7 Alex Lynn, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
P8 René Rast, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
P9 Jérôme d'Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
P10 Robin Frijns, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
P11 Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
P12 Lucas Di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
P13 Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
P14 James Calado, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
P15 Nico Müller, Dragon Racing, Penske EV-4
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
P16 Alexander Sims, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
P17 Sam Bird, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
P18 Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Porsche 99x Electric
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
P19 Oliver Turvey, NIO 333, NIO FE-005
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
P20 Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
P21 Maximilian Gunther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
P22 Neel Jani, Porsche, Porsche 99x Electric
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
P23 Daniel Abt, NIO 333, NIO FE-005
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
P24 Sérgio Sette Câmara, GEOX Dragon, Penske EV-4
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Sobre este artículo
|Campeonatos
|Fórmula E
|Evento
|Berlin ePrix IV
|Subevento
|QLF
|Autor
|Bernardo Maldonado