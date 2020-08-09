Fórmula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 ago.
Evento finalizado
R
Fórmula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 ago.
Evento finalizado
R
Fórmula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 ago.
Evento finalizado
R
Fórmula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 ago.
R
Fórmula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 ago.
R
Fórmula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 ago.
Anterior
Fórmula E / Berlin ePrix IV / Resultados

Parrilla de salida Berlín Eprix Ronda 9

Parrilla de salida Berlín Eprix Ronda 9
Por:
9 ago. 2020 14:12

La parrilla de salida para el Berlín Eprix Ronda 9, ganada por Jean-Eric Vergne del equipo Techeetah.

Crónica de la calificación:

La Parrilla de salida para el Berlín Eprix Ronda 9 Germany

Cla Piloto Equipo Tiempo
1 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'06.107
2 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'06.247
3 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 1'06.552
4 Switzerland Sebastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'06.564
5 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'06.597
6 Brazil Felipe Massa
Monaco Venturi 1'06.777
7 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.741
8 Germany Rene Rast
Germany Audi Sport Team Abt 1'06.754
9 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.778
10 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'06.818
11 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.859
12 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Audi Sport Team Abt 1'06.866
13 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'06.870
14 United Kingdom James Calado
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.904
15 Switzerland Nico Muller
United States Dragon Racing 1'06.940
16 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.951
17 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'06.953
18 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'07.036
19 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'07.038
20 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'07.064
21 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.103
22 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Porsche Team 1'07.119
23 Germany Daniel Abt
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'07.351
24 Brazil Sergio Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.492
Ver los resultados completos

Parrilla de salida del Berlín E-Prix Ronda 9 en imágenes

P1 Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20

P1 Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

P2 Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20

P2 Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

P3 Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

P3 Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

P4 Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

P4 Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

P5 Nyck De Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01

P5 Nyck De Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

P6 Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01

P6 Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

P7 Alex Lynn, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro

P7 Alex Lynn, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

P8 René Rast, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06

P8 René Rast, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

P9 Jérôme d'Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro

P9 Jérôme d'Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

P10 Robin Frijns, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06

P10 Robin Frijns, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

P11 Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4

P11 Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

P12 Lucas Di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06

P12 Lucas Di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

P13 Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01

P13 Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

P14 James Calado, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4

P14 James Calado, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

P15 Nico Müller, Dragon Racing, Penske EV-4

P15 Nico Müller, Dragon Racing, Penske EV-4

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

P16 Alexander Sims, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20

P16 Alexander Sims, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

P17 Sam Bird, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06

P17 Sam Bird, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

P18 Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Porsche 99x Electric

P18 Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Porsche 99x Electric

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

P19 Oliver Turvey, NIO 333, NIO FE-005

P19 Oliver Turvey, NIO 333, NIO FE-005

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

P20 Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01

P20 Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

P21 Maximilian Gunther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20

P21 Maximilian Gunther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

P22 Neel Jani, Porsche, Porsche 99x Electric

P22 Neel Jani, Porsche, Porsche 99x Electric

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

P23 Daniel Abt, NIO 333, NIO FE-005

P23 Daniel Abt, NIO 333, NIO FE-005

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

P24 Sérgio Sette Câmara, GEOX Dragon, Penske EV-4

P24 Sérgio Sette Câmara, GEOX Dragon, Penske EV-4

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

 

 

Vergne le quita la pole a Da Costa para la cuarta carrera en Berlín

