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Fórmula 1 GP de Azerbaiyán

Los comisarios convocan a Hamilton tras un incidente en Bakú

El piloto de Ferrari tiene que asistir a una audiencia con los comisarios deportivos en Azerbaiyán luego de las prácticas del jueves.

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Publicado:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has been summoned to the Formula 1 stewards after allegedly impeding Liam Lawson during second practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver was caught harvesting energy through the final sector in Baku on Friday, whereas Lawson was on a hot lap aboard his Racing Bulls.

It meant the Kiwi closed quickly and was forced into avoidant action at the penultimate corner, before Lawson was straight onto team radio complaining about the incident.

“Oh my god, that is so **** dangerous,” he stated.

“Yeah, agree,” was the response from his race engineer Alexandre Iliopoulos.

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

So Lawson and Hamilton were summoned to the stewards at 5:30pm local time in the Euro-Asian country and if a penalty is given, it’s likely to be a grid drop for the world champion.

An FIA statement read: “Alleged breach of Article B4.1.1 of the FIA F1 regulations - Car 44 (Hamilton) allegedly impeding Car 30 (Lawson) in Turn 19 at 16:33.”

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