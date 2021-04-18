Entradas
Fórmula 1 / GP de Emilia Romagna / Resultados

Estado del campeonato después del GP Emilia Romagna F1

Estas son las posiciones en el campeonato de Fórmula 1, después del segundo Gran Premio de la Temporada 2021, liderado por el actual campeón Lewis Hamilton de Mercedes.

Estado del campeonato después del GP Emilia Romagna F1

Estado del Campeonato Pilotos

Pos Piloto Puntos Bahrain Italy Portugal Spain Monaco Azerbaijan Canada France Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Russian Federation Singapore Japan United States Mexico Brazil Australia Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 44 25/1 19/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen 43 18/2 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris 27 12/4 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc 20 8/6 12/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas 16 16/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 14 4/8 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 14 6/7 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Mexico Sergio Pérez 10 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Canada Lance Stroll 7 1/10 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 France Pierre Gasly 4 - 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 2 - 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 2 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 France Esteban Ocon 1 - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Spain Fernando Alonso   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 United Kingdom George Russell   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Germany Mick Schumacher   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 

Estado del Campeonato Equipos

Pos Equipos Puntos Bahrain Italy Portugal Spain Monaco Azerbaijan Canada France Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Russian Federation Singapore Japan United States Mexico Brazil Australia Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 Germany Mercedes 60 41 19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Austria Red Bull Racing 53 28 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United Kingdom McLaren F1 41 18 23 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Italy Ferrari 34 12 22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United Kingdom Aston Martin Racing 7 1 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Italy Scuderia AlphaTauri 6 2 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy Alfa Romeo 2 - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 France Alpine 1 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United Kingdom Williams   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 United States Haas F1 Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 

 

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M cruza la meta

1/16

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ganador Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B cruza la meta

2/16

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Segundo lugar Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 cruza la meta

3/16

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podio: segundo lugar Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, ganador de la carrera Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing y el tercer lugar Lando Norris, McLaren

4/16

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podio: segundo lugar Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, ganador de la carrera Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing y el tercer lugar Lando Norris, McLaren

5/16

Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Podio: segundo lugar Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, ganador de la carrera Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing y el tercer lugar Lando Norris, McLaren

6/16

Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Podio: segundo lugar Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7/16

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Podio: segundo lugar Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, ganador de la carrera Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing y el tercer lugar Lando Norris, McLaren

8/16

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Podio: tercer lugar Lando Norris, McLaren

9/16

Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Podio: tercer lugar Lando Norris, McLaren

10/16

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Podio: segundo lugar Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

11/16

Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Podio: segundo lugar Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

12/16

Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Podio: ganador Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

13/16

Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Podio: ganador Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

14/16

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Podio: ganador de la carrera Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing y el tercer lugar Lando Norris, McLaren

15/16

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Podio: ganador Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

16/16

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

