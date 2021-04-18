Estado del campeonato después del GP Emilia Romagna F1
Estas son las posiciones en el campeonato de Fórmula 1, después del segundo Gran Premio de la Temporada 2021, liderado por el actual campeón Lewis Hamilton de Mercedes.
Más de la F1 en Imola:
Estado del Campeonato Pilotos
|Pos
|Piloto
|Puntos
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|44
|25/1
|19/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Max Verstappen
|43
|18/2
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Lando Norris
|27
|12/4
|15/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|20
|8/6
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Valtteri Bottas
|16
|16/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|14
|4/8
|10/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Daniel Ricciardo
|14
|6/7
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Sergio Pérez
|10
|10/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Lance Stroll
|7
|1/10
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|4
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Kimi Raikkonen
|2
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|2
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|1
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|George Russell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Sebastian Vettel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Mick Schumacher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Nikita Mazepin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Estado del Campeonato Equipos
|Pos
|Equipos
|Puntos
|1
|Mercedes
|60
|41
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Red Bull Racing
|53
|28
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|McLaren F1
|41
|18
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Ferrari
|34
|12
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Aston Martin Racing
|7
|1
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|6
|2
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Alfa Romeo
|2
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Alpine
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Haas F1 Team
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M cruza la meta
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ganador Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B cruza la meta
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Segundo lugar Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 cruza la meta
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Podio: segundo lugar Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, ganador de la carrera Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing y el tercer lugar Lando Norris, McLaren
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Podio: segundo lugar Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, ganador de la carrera Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing y el tercer lugar Lando Norris, McLaren
Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Podio: segundo lugar Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, ganador de la carrera Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing y el tercer lugar Lando Norris, McLaren
Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Podio: segundo lugar Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Podio: segundo lugar Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, ganador de la carrera Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing y el tercer lugar Lando Norris, McLaren
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Podio: tercer lugar Lando Norris, McLaren
Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Podio: tercer lugar Lando Norris, McLaren
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Podio: segundo lugar Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Podio: segundo lugar Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Podio: ganador Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Podio: ganador Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Podio: ganador de la carrera Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing y el tercer lugar Lando Norris, McLaren
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Podio: ganador Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Artículo previo
Horner sobre Pérez: deberíamos haberle quitado más puntos a Mercedes
Artículo siguiente
Hamilton: "El apuro por adelantar rezagados me llevó al error"
Sobre este artículo
|Campeonatos
|Fórmula 1
|Evento
|GP de Emilia Romagna