Liberty Global se hace con el control de la Fórmula E
Liberty Global ha adquirido a Warner Bros Discovery una participación mayoritaria del 65% en la Fórmula E.
Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Jake Dennis, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Norman Nato, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, the rest of the field at the start
Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
Fotografía de: Andreas Beil
