Todos los campeonatos

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registro Iniciar Sesión

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Suscríbete

Edición

Espanol
Fórmula E

Liberty Global se hace con el control de la Fórmula E

Liberty Global ha adquirido a Warner Bros Discovery una participación mayoritaria del 65% en la Fórmula E.

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Jake Dennis, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Norman Nato, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, the rest of the field at the start

Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Jake Dennis, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Norman Nato, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, the rest of the field at the start

Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

La empresa de telecomunicaciones aumentará su participación en la Fórmula E al 65%, convirtiéndose así en el accionista de control de la serie, con el 35% restante compuesto por accionistas minoritarios.
Liberty Global, que invirtió inicialmente en la Fórmula E hace 10 años, adquirirá las acciones a Warner Bros Discovery y tiene la intención de completar el acuerdo antes de finales de 2024, sujeto a la aprobación regulatoria.
El acuerdo es independiente de la propiedad de Liberty Media de la Fórmula 1 y del futuro control previsto sobre Dorna Sports, que gestiona MotoGP y el Campeonato del Mundo de Superbikes.
El anuncio llega justo después de que la Fórmula E se prepare para su undécima temporada con el calendario 2024-25 publicado el martes, encabezado por una doble cita en Mónaco y una nueva ronda en Miami en el calendario de 17 carreras.
Jeff Dodds, director ejecutivo de la Fórmula E, ha señalado que la inversión se centrará en la tecnología de los coches, la ampliación del calendario y la promoción de la serie.
"Las áreas clave de crecimiento han sido la tecnología del coche, el salto entre la generación 3.5 a la 4 es significativo, que está a sólo dos años y medio, será un coche de carreras increíble", dijo Dodds.
"La segunda área es dónde competimos, dónde llevamos nuestro espectáculo a las calles y cómo atraemos a nuevas audiencias. Esta semana hemos anunciado nuestro calendario (2024-25), que es el mayor de nuestra historia y, como aficionados al automovilismo, espero que sepan apreciar que contiene algunos movimientos icónicos y audaces".
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Fotografía de: Andreas Beil

"Lo tercero tiene que ver con el ruido. Trabajar con el talento, el marketing, las relaciones públicas, las redes sociales, la activación digital para hablar a más gente del deporte que custodiamos y que nos ha llevado a hacer crecer nuestra base de fans hasta casi 400 millones".
"Estamos en la cúspide de desbloquear este crecimiento exponencial. Por lo tanto, contar con un inversor tan convencido como Liberty Global para que nos respalde en un momento en el que estamos aumentando nuestra huella y estamos invirtiendo en tecnología y en generación de ruido es absolutamente fundamental".
"Este es un momento crucial para la Fórmula E. Este es, como todas las plataformas deportivas, un momento en el que la Fórmula E necesita capital y necesita convicción", añadió Mike Fries, consejero delegado de Liberty Global. "Tenemos la absoluta intención de proporcionar ambas cosas y en este momento crítico".
También lee:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Artículo previo La Fórmula E suma Miami y un inicio en diciembre para su nueva temporada

Top Comments

¿No hay comentarios. Por qué no escribes uno?
Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
Nurburgring 24 horas: Scherer PHX Audi gana tras 14 horas de carrera detenida

Nurburgring 24 horas: Scherer PHX Audi gana tras 14 horas de carrera detenida

Endurance
24h de Nurburgring
Nurburgring 24 horas: Scherer PHX Audi gana tras 14 horas de carrera detenida
Verstappen abre el debate: "Lo de Mónaco no fue realmente una carrera"

Verstappen abre el debate: "Lo de Mónaco no fue realmente una carrera"

Fórmula 1
GP de Mónaco
Verstappen abre el debate: "Lo de Mónaco no fue realmente una carrera"
Red Bull presentará su hypercar RB17 en el Festival de Goodwood

Red Bull presentará su hypercar RB17 en el Festival de Goodwood

Fórmula 1
GP de Miami
Red Bull presentará su hypercar RB17 en el Festival de Goodwood

Últimas noticias

Por qué la unión entre Pramac y Yamaha es lo mejor para todas las partes

Por qué la unión entre Pramac y Yamaha es lo mejor para todas las partes

MGP MotoGP
Por qué la unión entre Pramac y Yamaha es lo mejor para todas las partes
24 Horas de Le Mans: Toyota supera a Ferrari en los últimos entrenamientos nocturnos

24 Horas de Le Mans: Toyota supera a Ferrari en los últimos entrenamientos nocturnos

LM24 Le Mans
24h de Le Mans
24 Horas de Le Mans: Toyota supera a Ferrari en los últimos entrenamientos nocturnos
Ferrari realiza un test para Pirelli en Mugello con el SF-24

Ferrari realiza un test para Pirelli en Mugello con el SF-24

F1 Fórmula 1
Ferrari realiza un test para Pirelli en Mugello con el SF-24
Porsche le gana sobre el final a Cadillac la pole para las 24 Horas de Le Mans

Porsche le gana sobre el final a Cadillac la pole para las 24 Horas de Le Mans

LM24 Le Mans
24h de Le Mans
Porsche le gana sobre el final a Cadillac la pole para las 24 Horas de Le Mans

Contáctenos

© 2024 Motorsport Network Todos los derechos reservados.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registro Iniciar Sesión

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Suscríbete

Edición

Espanol