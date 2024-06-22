La lluvia afecta a NASCAR Cup en New Hampshire y Elliott toma la pole
El ascenso de Chase Elliott a la cima del campeonato de la NASCAR Cup ha venido con una bonificación, ayudándolo a ganar la pole para la carrera del domingo en New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Daniel Suárez iniciará 11º.
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro
Foto de: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images
