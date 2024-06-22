Todos los campeonatos

NASCAR Cup New Hampshire

La lluvia afecta a NASCAR Cup en New Hampshire y Elliott toma la pole

El ascenso de Chase Elliott a la cima del campeonato de la NASCAR Cup ha venido con una bonificación, ayudándolo a ganar la pole para la carrera del domingo en New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Daniel Suárez iniciará 11º.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro

Foto de: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

La lluvia persistente alrededor de la pista de 1,058 millas en Loudon, New Hampshire, el sábado obligó a la cancelación de la sesión de clasificación.
El orden de salida para la carrera del domingo fue establecido por la métrica de rendimiento de NASCAR, que se basa en gran parte en la posición final más reciente del piloto y el rango de su equipo en el campeonato de propietarios.
El tercer puesto de Elliott en Iowa la semana pasada lo ayudó a hacerse con el liderato de puntos de la serie, lo que contribuyó a la puntuación más baja de la métrica y lo sitúa en la pole este fin de semana.
New Hampshire ha sido una pista difícil para Elliott desde que entró en la serie de la Copa. En 10 salidas, ha terminado tres veces entre los 10 primeros, con un segundo puesto como mejor resultado en la temporada 2022, el año en que ganó su primer campeonato de la Copa.
Incluso con una victoria ya en la mano esta temporada y su ascenso a la cima de la clasificación de la serie, Elliott cree que su equipo No. 9 de Hendrick Motorsports aún tiene que alcanzar su máximo potencial.
"Creo que es emocionante. Creo que está bien, también, porque es sólo la mitad del año", dijo Elliott. "Como todos sabemos, tal y como está ahora la situación de los playoffs, quieres ser bueno esas últimas 10 (carreras), y realmente bueno en las últimas cinco".
"El truco está en ser lo suficientemente bueno para llegar a la Ronda de 8 e intentar ser espectacular en las tres o cuatro últimas semanas. Se trata de tener una base lo suficientemente sólida como para llegar hasta allí y tratar de hacer home runs en las últimas carreras".
Elliott tendrá compañía familiar al frente de la carrera.
El actual campeón de la serie, Ryan Blaney, saldrá segundo, seguido por el compañero de equipo de Elliott en HMS, William Byron. Christopher Bell saldrá cuarto y su compañero de equipo en HMS, Alex Bowman, completará los cinco primeros puestos.
Completan el top 10 Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski y Josh Berry, mientras que el mexicano Daniel Suárez arrancará 11º.
Sólo quedan nueve carreras de la temporada regular. Elliott tiene una ventaja de ocho puntos sobre su compañero de equipo Kyle Larson en la batalla por el título de la temporada regular (y los 15 puntos de playoff que vienen con él). Denny Hamlin, de Joe GibbsRacing, es tercero en puntos (-38 de Elliott), Byron (-54) es cuarto y Truex (-61) completa los cinco primeros.

