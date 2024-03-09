Parrilla de salida del GP de Qatar MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martín ha logrado la pole position para las dos carreras del GP de Qatar de MotoGP en el circuito de Losail. Aleix Espargaró y Enea Bastianini le acompañarán en la primera fila de la parrilla.
Top 3 clasificados: Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing, Ganador de la pole Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Parrilla de salida GP de Qatar MotoGP 2024
|
Pos. Piloto
|
Pos. Piloto
|
Pos. Piloto
|
1. Jorge Martín
Prima Pramac Racing
|
2. Aleix Espargaró
Aprilia Racing
|
3. Enea Bastianini
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
4. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
5. Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
6. Marc Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
7. Fabio Di Giannantonio
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
8. Pedro Acosta
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
|
9. Álex Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
10. Maverick Viñales
Aprilia Racing
|
11. Jack Miller
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
12. Raúl Fernández
Trackhouse Racing
|
13. Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
|
14. Miguel Oliveira
Trackhouse Racing
|
15. Marco Bezzecchi
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
16. Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
17. Joan Mir
Repsol Honda Team
|
18. Augusto Fernández
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
|
19. Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
|
20. Álex Rins
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
21. Luca Marini
Repsol Honda Team
|
22. Franco Morbidelli
Prima Pramac Racing
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Últimas noticias
RB hablará con la FIA por la conducción "antideportiva" de Magnussen
Acosta: "No podía salir así de bien a la primera"
Mercedes lucha con un problema "fundamental" en el diseño del W15
Márquez: En Valencia habría firmado terminar el cuarto hoy
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments