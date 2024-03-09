Todos los campeonatos

MotoGP GP de Qatar

Parrilla de salida del GP de Qatar MotoGP 2024

Jorge Martín ha logrado la pole position para las dos carreras del GP de Qatar de MotoGP en el circuito de Losail. Aleix Espargaró y Enea Bastianini le acompañarán en la primera fila de la parrilla.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Top 3 clasificados: Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing, Ganador de la pole Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Crónica de la clasificación :

Parrilla de salida GP de Qatar MotoGP 2024

1. Spain Jorge Martín

Prima Pramac Racing

 

2. Spain Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing

 

 

3. Italy Enea Bastianini

Ducati Lenovo Team

4. South Africa Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

5. Italy Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

 

6. Spain Marc Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

7. Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

 

8. Spain Pedro Acosta

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

 

 

9. Spain Álex Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

10. Spain Maverick Viñales

Aprilia Racing

 

11. Australia Jack Miller

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

 

12. Spain Raúl Fernández

Trackhouse Racing

13. France Johann Zarco

LCR Honda

 

14. Portugal Miguel Oliveira

Trackhouse Racing

 

 

15. Italy Marco Bezzecchi

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

16. France Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

17. Spain Joan Mir

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

18. Spain Augusto Fernández

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

19. Japan Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

 

20. Spain Álex Rins

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

 

21. Italy Luca Marini

Repsol Honda Team

22. Italy Franco Morbidelli

Prima Pramac Racing

    

 

 

 

 

 

Artículo previo Martín logra la pole con récord en el GP de Qatar de MotoGP
Artículo siguiente Así vivimos la carrera sprint del GP de Qatar

