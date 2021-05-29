Entradas
Quartararo logra la pole con récord en Mugello
MotoGP / GP de Italia Resultados

Parrilla de salida GP de Italia MotoGP

Por:

La parrilla de salida para el GP de Italia de MotoGP, donde Fabio Quartararo logra su cuarta pole position del año y la 14 en MotoGP.

Parrilla de salida GP de Italia MotoGP

Más de MotoGP en Mugello:

La parrilla de salida de MotoGP en Mugello

1.  Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

 

2.  Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati Team

 

 

 

3.  Johann Zarco

Pramac Racing

4.  Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

 

 

 

5.  Jack Miller

Ducati Team

 

 

 

6. South Africa Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

7. Portugal Miguel Oliveira

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

 

 

8.  Alex Rins

Team Suzuki Ecstar

 

 

 

9.  Joan Mir

Team Suzuki Ecstar

10.  Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha SRT

 

 

11.  Marc Márquez

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

 

12. Spain Pol Espargaró

Repsol Honda Team

13.  Maverick Viñales

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

 

 

14. Italy Enea Bastianini

Reale Avintia Racing

 

 

15. Japan Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

16. Italy Michele Pirro

Ducati Team

 

 

17. Italy Luca Marini

Reale Avintia Racing

 

 

 

18. Italy Danilo Petrucci

Red Bull KTM Tech3

19. Italy Valentino Rossi

Petronas Yamaha SRT

 

 

 

20.  Iker Lecuona

Red Bull KTM Tech3

 

 

 

21.  Lorenzo Savadori

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

22. Spain Alex Márquez

LCR Honda

 

 

 

La parrilla en Imágenes

P1 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

P1 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P2 Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

P2 Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P3 Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

P3 Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P4 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

P4 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P5 Jack Miller, Ducati Team

P5 Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P6 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

P6 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P7 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

P7 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P8 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

P8 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P9 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

P9 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P10 Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

P10 Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P11 Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team

P11 Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P12 Pol Espargaró, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaró, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P13 Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

P13 Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P14 Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing

P14 Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P15 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

P15 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P16 Michele Pirro, Pramac Racing

P16 Michele Pirro, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P17 Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

P17 Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P18 Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

P18 Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P19 Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

P19 Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P20 Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

P20 Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P21 Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

P21 Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P22 Alex Márquez, Team LCR Honda

P22 Alex Márquez, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

 
Quartararo logra la pole con récord en Mugello

Artículo previo

Quartararo logra la pole con récord en Mugello
