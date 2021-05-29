Parrilla de salida GP de Italia MotoGP
La parrilla de salida para el GP de Italia de MotoGP, donde Fabio Quartararo logra su cuarta pole position del año y la 14 en MotoGP.
La parrilla de salida de MotoGP en Mugello
|
1. Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
2. Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati Team
|
3. Johann Zarco
Pramac Racing
|
4. Aleix Espargaró
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|
5. Jack Miller
Ducati Team
|
6. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
7. Miguel Oliveira
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
8. Alex Rins
Team Suzuki Ecstar
|
9. Joan Mir
Team Suzuki Ecstar
|
10. Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha SRT
|
11. Marc Márquez
Repsol Honda Team
|
12. Pol Espargaró
Repsol Honda Team
|
13. Maverick Viñales
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
14. Enea Bastianini
Reale Avintia Racing
|
15. Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
|
16. Michele Pirro
Ducati Team
|
17. Luca Marini
Reale Avintia Racing
|
18. Danilo Petrucci
Red Bull KTM Tech3
|
19. Valentino Rossi
Petronas Yamaha SRT
|
20. Iker Lecuona
Red Bull KTM Tech3
|
21. Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|
22. Alex Márquez
LCR Honda
|
|
La parrilla en Imágenes
P1 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P2 Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P3 Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P4 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P5 Jack Miller, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P6 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P7 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P8 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P9 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P10 Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P11 Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaró, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P13 Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P14 Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P15 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P16 Michele Pirro, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P17 Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P18 Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P19 Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P20 Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P21 Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P22 Alex Márquez, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
