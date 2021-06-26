Entradas
Viñales logra pole y récord para el GP de Assen
MotoGP / GP de Holanda Resultados

Parrilla de salida GP de Holanda MotoGP

La parrilla de salida para el GP de Holanda de MotoGP, donde Maverick Viñales logra su pole position número 13 en MotoGP.

La parrilla de salida de MotoGP en Assen

1.  Maverick Viñales

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

 

 

2.  Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

 

 

3.  Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati Team

4. Japan Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

 

 

 

5.  Johann Zarco

Pramac Racing

 

 

 

6. Portugal Miguel Oliveira

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

7.  Alex Rins

Team Suzuki Ecstar

 

 

 

8.  Jack Miller

Ducati Team

 

 

 

9.  Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

10.  Joan Mir

Team Suzuki Ecstar

 

 

 

11. Spain Pol Espargaró

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

 

12. Italy Valentino Rossi

Petronas Yamaha SRT

13.  Iker Lecuona

Red Bull KTM Tech3

 

 

 

14.  Jorge Martín

Pramac Racing

 

 

 

15.  Lorenzo Savadori

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

16. Spain Alex Márquez

LCR Honda

 

 

17. Italy Luca Marini

Reale Avintia Racing

 

 

 

18. Italy Danilo Petrucci

Red Bull KTM Tech3

19. Italy Enea Bastianini

Reale Avintia Racing

 

 

20.  Marc Márquez

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

 

21. South Africa Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

22. United States Garrett Gerloff

Petronas Yamaha SRT

    
 

La parrilla de salida en imágenes

P1 Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

P1 Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P2 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

P2 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P3 Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

P3 Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P4 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

P4 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P5 Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

P5 Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P6 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

P6 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P7 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

P7 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P8 Jack Miller, Ducati Team

P8 Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P10 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

P10 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P11 Pol Espargaró, Repsol Honda Team

P11 Pol Espargaró, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P12 Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

P12 Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P13 Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

P13 Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P14 Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing

P14 Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P15 Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

P15 Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P16 Alex Márquez, Team LCR Honda

P16 Alex Márquez, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P17 Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

P17 Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P18 Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

P18 Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P19 Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing

P19 Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P20 Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team

P20 Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P21 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

P21 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P22 Garrett Gerloff, Yamaha Factory Racing

P22 Garrett Gerloff, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Viñales logra pole y récord para el GP de Assen

Viñales logra pole y récord para el GP de Assen
Parrilla de salida GP de Holanda MotoGP
MGP

Parrilla de salida GP de Holanda MotoGP

50m
Viñales logra pole y récord para el GP de Assen
MGP

Viñales logra pole y récord para el GP de Assen

1 h
Así vivimos la clasificación del MotoGP en Assen
MGP

Así vivimos la clasificación del MotoGP en Assen

2 h
Raúl Fernández llegará a MotoGP en 2022 con Tech3-KTM
MGP

Raúl Fernández llegará a MotoGP en 2022 con Tech3-KTM

3 h
Viñales también lidera antes de la clasificación en Assen
MGP

Viñales también lidera antes de la clasificación en Assen

5 h
La parrilla de salida del GP de Holanda 2021 de MotoGP 00:38
MotoGP
46m

La parrilla de salida del GP de Holanda 2021 de MotoGP

MotoGP: Vuelta a bordo en Assen 01:43
MotoGP
24 jun. 2021

MotoGP: Vuelta a bordo en Assen

El GP de Alemania 2021 de MotoGP, por MiniBikers 04:50
MotoGP
23 jun. 2021

El GP de Alemania 2021 de MotoGP, por MiniBikers

¡El resumen del GP de Alemania de MotoGP, la primera victoria de Marc Márquez desde 2019! 02:56
MotoGP
21 jun. 2021

¡El resumen del GP de Alemania de MotoGP, la primera victoria de Marc Márquez desde 2019!

Resumen GP de Alemania MotoGP 02:59
MotoGP
20 jun. 2021

Resumen GP de Alemania MotoGP

Bernardo Maldonado
GALERÍA: las fotos del día del GP de Estiria F1 GP de Estiria
Fórmula 1

GALERÍA: las fotos del día del GP de Estiria F1

Horarios para Latinoamérica del GP de Estiria F1 GP de Estiria
Fórmula 1

Horarios para Latinoamérica del GP de Estiria F1

Horarios para Latinoamérica del GP de Holanda de MotoGP GP de Holanda
MotoGP

Horarios para Latinoamérica del GP de Holanda de MotoGP

Cómo ver en televisión la carrera del GP de Estiria de F1 2021
Fórmula 1 Fórmula 1

Cómo ver en televisión la carrera del GP de Estiria de F1 2021

Verstappen gana la pole para el GP de Estiria y Pérez en top 4
Fórmula 1 Fórmula 1

Verstappen gana la pole para el GP de Estiria y Pérez en top 4

Horner: "Las teorías de Hamilton están muy lejos de la realidad"
Fórmula 1 Fórmula 1

Horner: "Las teorías de Hamilton están muy lejos de la realidad"

Rossi: lo hago bien, pero no para luchar por el podio
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: lo hago bien, pero no para luchar por el podio

El Gran Premio de Rusia cambiará de sede a partir de 2023
Fórmula 1 Fórmula 1

El Gran Premio de Rusia cambiará de sede a partir de 2023

GALERÍA TÉCNICA: Las novedades de los F1 en Estiria
Fórmula 1 Fórmula 1

GALERÍA TÉCNICA: Las novedades de los F1 en Estiria

VIDEO: Así fue el insólito trompo de Bottas en el pitlane
Fórmula 1 Fórmula 1

VIDEO: Así fue el insólito trompo de Bottas en el pitlane

Parrilla de salida GP de Holanda MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Parrilla de salida GP de Holanda MotoGP

Viñales logra pole y récord para el GP de Assen
MotoGP MotoGP

Viñales logra pole y récord para el GP de Assen

Así vivimos la clasificación del MotoGP en Assen
MotoGP MotoGP

Así vivimos la clasificación del MotoGP en Assen

Raúl Fernández llegará a MotoGP en 2022 con Tech3-KTM
MotoGP MotoGP

Raúl Fernández llegará a MotoGP en 2022 con Tech3-KTM

