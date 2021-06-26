Parrilla de salida GP de Holanda MotoGP
La parrilla de salida para el GP de Holanda de MotoGP, donde Maverick Viñales logra su pole position número 13 en MotoGP.
La parrilla de salida de MotoGP en Assen
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Ducati Team
LCR Honda
5. Johann Zarco
Pramac Racing
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
7. Alex Rins
Team Suzuki Ecstar
8. Jack Miller
Ducati Team
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
10. Joan Mir
Team Suzuki Ecstar
11. Pol Espargaró
Repsol Honda Team
12. Valentino Rossi
Petronas Yamaha SRT
13. Iker Lecuona
Red Bull KTM Tech3
14. Jorge Martín
Pramac Racing
15. Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
16. Alex Márquez
LCR Honda
17. Luca Marini
Reale Avintia Racing
18. Danilo Petrucci
Red Bull KTM Tech3
19. Enea Bastianini
Reale Avintia Racing
20. Marc Márquez
Repsol Honda Team
21. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
22. Garrett Gerloff
Petronas Yamaha SRT
La parrilla de salida en imágenes
P1 Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P2 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P3 Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P4 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P5 Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P6 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P7 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P8 Jack Miller, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P10 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P11 Pol Espargaró, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P12 Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P13 Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P14 Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P15 Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P16 Alex Márquez, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P17 Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P18 Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P19 Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P20 Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P21 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P22 Garrett Gerloff, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images