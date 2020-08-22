Parrilla de salida GP de Estiria MotoGP
Esta es la parrilla de salida para el GP de Estiria de MotoGP en el Red Bull Ring, donde Pol espargaró consigue su primera pole position en MotoGP.
La Parrilla de Salida del GP de Estiria en Imágenes
P1 Pol Espargaró, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
P2 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
P3 Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing (Penalizado saldrá desde el Pit Lane)
P4 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
P5 Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
P6 Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing
P7 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
P8 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
P9 Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
P10 Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
P11 Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
P12 Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
P13 Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
P14 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
P15 Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
P16 Michele Pirro, Pramac Racing
P17 Alex Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
P18 Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
P19 Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
P20 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
P21 Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
P22 Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
* Johann Zarco penalizado largará desde el pit lane.
