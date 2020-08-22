MotoGP
Parrilla de salida GP de Estiria MotoGP

Esta es la parrilla de salida para el GP de Estiria de MotoGP en el Red Bull Ring, donde Pol espargaró consigue su primera pole position en MotoGP.

 

 

La Parrilla de Salida del GP de Estiria en Imágenes

P1 Pol Espargaró, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

P1 Pol Espargaró, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P2 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

P2 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P3 Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing (Penalizado saldrá desde el Pit Lane)

P3 Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing (Penalizado saldrá desde el Pit Lane)

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P4 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

P4 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P5 Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

P5 Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P6 Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

P6 Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P7 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

P7 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P8 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

P8 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P9 Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

P9 Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P10 Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

P10 Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P11 Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

P11 Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P12 Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

P12 Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P13 Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

P13 Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P14 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

P14 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P15 Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

P15 Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P16 Michele Pirro, Pramac Racing

P16 Michele Pirro, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P17 Alex Márquez, Repsol Honda Team

P17 Alex Márquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P18 Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

P18 Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P19 Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

P19 Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P20 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

P20 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P21 Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team

P21 Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P22 Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

P22 Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

* Johann Zarco penalizado largará desde el pit lane. 

Más de MotoGP:

 

 

Pol Espargaró y KTM logran su primera pole en MotoGP

Márquez no regresará a MotoGP al menos en dos meses más

