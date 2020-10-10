Parrilla de salida GP de Francia MotoGP
Esta es la parrilla de salida para la carrera del GP de Francia de MotoGP en Le Mans, ganada por el francés Fabio Quartararo.
Crónica de Calificación :
Parrilla de Salida GP de Francia en Imágenes
P1 Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
P2 Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
P3 Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
P4 Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
P5 Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing
P6 Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
P7 Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
P8 Pol Espargaró, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
P9 Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing
P10 Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
P11 Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
P12 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
P13 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
P14 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
P15 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
P16 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
P17 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
P18 Alex Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
P19 Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
P20 Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
P21 Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
P22 Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
