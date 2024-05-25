Todos los campeonatos

MotoGP GP de Cataluña
Resultados

Parrilla de salida GP de Cataluña MotoGP 2024

Aleix Espargaró ha conseguido la pole position en el Gran Premio de Cataluña en Barcelona. Aquí está la parrilla completa.

Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

La parrilla de salida del GP de Cataluña

1. Spain Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing

 

2. Italy Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

 

3. Spain Raúl Fernández

Trackhouse Racing

4. South Africa Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

5. Spain Pedro Acosta

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

 

 

6. Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

7. Spain Jorge Martín

Prima Pramac Racing

 

8. Spain Álex Rins

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

 

9. Australia Jack Miller

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

10. Italy Franco Morbidelli

Prima Pramac Racing

 

11. Italy Enea Bastianini

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

 

12. Spain Maverick Viñales

Aprilia Racing

13. Spain Álex Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

 

14. Spain Marc Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

 

 

15. Portugal Miguel Oliveira

Trackhouse Racing

16. Italy Marco Bezzecchi

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

 

17. France Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

 

18. France Johann Zarco

LCR Honda

19. Spain Augusto Fernández

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

 

20. Japan Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

 

 

21. Spain Joan Mir

Repsol Honda Team

22. Italy Luca Marini

Repsol Honda Team

 

23. Germany Stefan Bradl

LCR Honda

 
comentarios
Artículo previo Espargaró se lleva la pole en Barcelona, Martín choca y Márquez es 14º

Top Comments

¿No hay comentarios. Por qué no escribes uno?
