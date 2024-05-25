Parrilla de salida GP de Cataluña MotoGP 2024
Aleix Espargaró ha conseguido la pole position en el Gran Premio de Cataluña en Barcelona. Aquí está la parrilla completa.
Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
La parrilla de salida del GP de Cataluña
|
Pos. Piloto
|
Pos. Piloto
|
Pos. Piloto
|
1. Aleix Espargaró
Aprilia Racing
|
2. Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
3. Raúl Fernández
Trackhouse Racing
|
4. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
5. Pedro Acosta
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
|
6. Fabio Di Giannantonio
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
7. Jorge Martín
Prima Pramac Racing
|
8. Álex Rins
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
9. Jack Miller
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
10. Franco Morbidelli
Prima Pramac Racing
|
11. Enea Bastianini
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
12. Maverick Viñales
Aprilia Racing
|
13. Álex Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
14. Marc Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
15. Miguel Oliveira
Trackhouse Racing
|
16. Marco Bezzecchi
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
17. Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
18. Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
|
19. Augusto Fernández
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
|
20. Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
|
21. Joan Mir
Repsol Honda Team
|
22. Luca Marini
Repsol Honda Team
|
23. Stefan Bradl
LCR Honda
|
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Últimas noticias
Bagnaia admite que sus caídas "influyen mucho para el campeonato"
Márquez considera "súper importante" ser la primera Ducati en Catalunya
Horario y cómo ver las 500 Millas de Indianápolis con Pato O'Ward y Agustín Canapino
"Supe presionar a Bagnaia y esperar su error", dice Espargaró
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments