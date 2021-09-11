Entradas
Bagnaia logra una pole con récord en Aragón
MotoGP / GP de Aragón Resultados

La parrilla de salida GP de Aragón MotoGP

La parrilla de salida para el GP de Aragón de MotoGP, donde Francesco Bagnaia logra su segunda pole position en la temporada 2021 de MotoGP.

La parrilla de salida del GP de Aragón de MotoGP en Motorland

1.  Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati Team

 

 

 

2.  Jack Miller

Ducati Team

 

 

 

3.   Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

4.  Marc Márquez

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

 

5.  Jorge Martín

Pramac Racing

 

 

6.  Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

7.  Joan Mir

Team Suzuki Ecstar

 

 

 

8. Spain Pol Espargaró

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

 

9. Italy Enea Bastianini

Reale Avintia Racing

10.  Johann Zarco

Pramac Racing

 

 

 

11. Japan Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

 

 

 

12. South Africa Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

13.  Iker Lecuona

Red Bull KTM Tech3

 

 

 

14. Spain Alex Márquez

LCR Honda

 

 

 

15. United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow

Petronas Yamaha SRT

16. Italy Danilo Petrucci

Red Bull KTM Tech3

 

 

 

17. Italy Luca Marini

Reale Avintia Racing

 

 

 

18. Portugal Miguel Oliveira

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

19.  Alex Rins

Team Suzuki Ecstar

 

20. Italy Valentino Rossi

Petronas Yamaha SRT

 

 

21. United Kingdom Jake Dixon

Petronas Yamaha SRT
 

La parrilla de salida en imágenes

P1 Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

P1 Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P2 Jack Miller, Ducati Team

P2 Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P3 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

P3 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P4 Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team

P4 Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P5 Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing

P5 Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P6 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

P6 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P7 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

P7 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P8 Pol Espargaró, Repsol Honda Team

P8 Pol Espargaró, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P9 Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing

P9 Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P10 Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

P10 Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P11 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

P11 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P12 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

P12 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P13 Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

P13 Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P14 Alex Márquez, Team LCR Honda

P14 Alex Márquez, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P15 Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

P15 Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P16 Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

P16 Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P17 Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

P17 Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P18 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

P18 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P19 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

P19 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P20 Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

P20 Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P20 Jake Dixon, Petronas Yamaha SRT

P20 Jake Dixon, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia logra una pole con récord en Aragón

Bagnaia logra una pole con récord en Aragón
