La parrilla de salida GP de Aragón MotoGP
La parrilla de salida para el GP de Aragón de MotoGP, donde Francesco Bagnaia logra su segunda pole position en la temporada 2021 de MotoGP.
La parrilla de salida del GP de Aragón de MotoGP en Motorland
Ducati Team
2. Jack Miller
Ducati Team
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
4. Marc Márquez
Repsol Honda Team
5. Jorge Martín
Pramac Racing
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
7. Joan Mir
Team Suzuki Ecstar
Repsol Honda Team
Reale Avintia Racing
10. Johann Zarco
Pramac Racing
11. Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
12. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
13. Iker Lecuona
Red Bull KTM Tech3
14. Alex Márquez
LCR Honda
15. Cal Crutchlow
Petronas Yamaha SRT
16. Danilo Petrucci
Red Bull KTM Tech3
17. Luca Marini
Reale Avintia Racing
18. Miguel Oliveira
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
19. Alex Rins
Team Suzuki Ecstar
20. Valentino Rossi
Petronas Yamaha SRT
21. Jake Dixon
Petronas Yamaha SRT
La parrilla de salida en imágenes
P1 Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P2 Jack Miller, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P3 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P4 Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P5 Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P6 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P7 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P8 Pol Espargaró, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P9 Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P10 Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P11 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P12 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P13 Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P14 Alex Márquez, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P15 Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P16 Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P17 Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P18 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P19 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P20 Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
P20 Jake Dixon, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images