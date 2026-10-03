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MotoGP GP de Japón

La parrilla de salida del Gran Premio de Japón de MotoGP 2026

Jorge Martín consiguió la pole del GP de Japón en Motegi. Aquí está la parrilla de salida completa, para las dos carreras.

Vincent Lalanne-Sicaud
Publicado:
Jorge Martín, Aprilia Racing Team
Lee también:

1. Spain Jorge Martín

Aprilia Racing

 

2. Spain Marc Márquez

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

 

3. Spain Pedro Acosta

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

4. Italy Marco Bezzecchi

Aprilia Racing

 

5. Spain Álex Márquez

BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP

 

 

6. Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

7. Italy Enea Bastianini

Red Bull KTM Tech3

 

8. Spain Raúl Fernández

Trackhouse MotoGP Team

 

 

9. Brazil Diogo Moreira

Pro Honda LCR

10. France Johann Zarco

Castrol Honda LCR

 

11. Japan Ai Ogura

Trackhouse MotoGP Team

 

 

12. France Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

13. Italy Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

14. Italy Franco Morbidelli

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

 

 

15. Thailand Somkiat Chantra

Honda HRC Castrol

16. Italy Luca Marini

Honda HRC Castrol

 

17. South Africa Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

 

18. Spain Fermín Aldeguer

BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP

19. Spain Maverick Viñales

Red Bull KTM Tech3

 

20. Australia Jack Miller

Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP

 

 

21. Spain Álex Rins

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

22. Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu

Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP

    

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Artículo previo MotoGP Japón 2026: Martín se impone a Marc Márquez y consigue su segunda pole consecutiva

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