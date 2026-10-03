La parrilla de salida del Gran Premio de Japón de MotoGP 2026
Jorge Martín consiguió la pole del GP de Japón en Motegi. Aquí está la parrilla de salida completa, para las dos carreras.
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1. Jorge Martín
Aprilia Racing
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2. Marc Márquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
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3. Pedro Acosta
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
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Aprilia Racing
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5. Álex Márquez
BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
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Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
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Red Bull KTM Tech3
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Trackhouse MotoGP Team
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10. Johann Zarco
Castrol Honda LCR
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11. Ai Ogura
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
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12. Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
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13. Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
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Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
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15. Somkiat Chantra
Honda HRC Castrol
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16. Luca Marini
Honda HRC Castrol
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17. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
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18. Fermín Aldeguer
BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
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19. Maverick Viñales
Red Bull KTM Tech3
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20. Jack Miller
Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
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21. Álex Rins
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
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Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
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Últimas noticias
La parrilla de salida del Gran Premio de Japón de MotoGP 2026
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