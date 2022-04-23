Parrilla de salida GP de Portugal MotoGP
Primera pole de la temporada para Johann Zarco, y sétima desde que está en MotoGP, para el Gran Premio de Portugal en Portimao.
La parrilla de salida del GP de Portugal en Portimao
Pos. Piloto
Pos. Piloto
Pos. Piloto
1. Johann Zarco
Pramac Racing
2. Joan Mir
Team Suzuki Ecstar
3. Aleix Espargaró
Aprilia Racing
4. Jack Miller
Ducati Lenovo Team
5. Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
6. Marco Bezzecchi
Mooney VR46 Racing Team
7. Alex Márquez
LCR Honda
8. Luca Marini
Mooney VR46 Racing Team
9. Marc Márquez
Repsol Honda Team
10. Pol Espargaró
Repsol Honda Team
11. Miguel Oliveira
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
12. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
13. Jorge Martín
Pramac Racing
14. Maverick Viñales
Aprilia Racing
15. Fabio Di Giannantonio
Gresini Racing MotoGP
16. Andrea Dovizioso
WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team
17. Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
18. Enea Bastianini
Gresini Racing MotoGP
19. Franco Morbidelli
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
20. Remy Gardner
KTM Tech3
21. Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia Racing
22. Darryn Binder
WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team
23. Alex Rins
Team Suzuki Ecstar
24. Raúl Fernández
KTM Tech3
25. Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
La parrilla de salida en imágenes
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Márquez, Equipo LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Márquez, Equipo Repsol Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaró, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Equipo LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Remy Gardner, KTM Tech3
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Darryn Binder, RNF MotoGP Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Raúl Fernández, KTM Tech3
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
