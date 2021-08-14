Entradas
Anterior / Martín repite pole en el Red Bull Ring para el GP de Austria
MotoGP / GP de Austria Previo

Parrilla de salida GP de Austria MotoGP

Por:

La parrilla de salida para el GP de Austria de MotoGP, donde Jorge Martín logra su tercera pole position en MotoGP.

Parrilla de salida GP de Austria MotoGP

Más de MotoGP en Austria:

 

 

La parrilla de salida de MotoGP en el Red Bull Ring

1.  Jorge Martín

Pramac Racing

 

 

 

2.  Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

 

 

3.  Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati Team

4.  Johann Zarco

Pramac Racing

 

 

5.  Marc Márquez

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

6.  Jack Miller

Ducati Team

7.  Joan Mir

Team Suzuki Ecstar

 

 

 

8.  Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

 

 

 

9. Portugal Miguel Oliveira

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

10. South Africa Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

 

 

11. Spain Pol Espargaró

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

 

12. Japan Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

13.  Alex Rins

Team Suzuki Ecstar

 

 

 

14. Spain Alex Márquez

LCR Honda

 

 

 

15. Italy Enea Bastianini

Reale Avintia Racing

16.  Iker Lecuona

Red Bull KTM Tech3

 

 

17. Italy Luca Marini

Reale Avintia Racing

 

 

 

18. Italy Valentino Rossi

Petronas Yamaha SRT

19. Italy Danilo Petrucci

Red Bull KTM Tech3

 

 

20. United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow

Petronas Yamaha SRT

 

 

 
 

La parrilla de salida en imágenes

P1 Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing

P1 Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P2 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

P2 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P3 Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

P3 Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P4 Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

P4 Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P5 Marc Márquez, Equipo Repsol Honda

P5 Marc Márquez, Equipo Repsol Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P6 Jack Miller, Equipo Ducati

P6 Jack Miller, Equipo Ducati

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P7 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

P7 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P8 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

P8 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P9 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

P9 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P10 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

P10 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P11 Pol Espargaró, Repsol Honda Team

P11 Pol Espargaró, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P12 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

P12 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P13 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

P13 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P14 Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

P14 Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P15 Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing

P15 Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P16 Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3  

P16 Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3  

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P17 Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

P17 Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P18 Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

P18 Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P19 Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

P19 Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P20 Cal Crutchlow, Petronas Yamaha SRT

P20 Cal Crutchlow, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

 

 

Martín repite pole en el Red Bull Ring para el GP de Austria

Martín repite pole en el Red Bull Ring para el GP de Austria
Bernardo Maldonado More from
Bernardo Maldonado
