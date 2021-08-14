Parrilla de salida GP de Austria MotoGP
La parrilla de salida para el GP de Austria de MotoGP, donde Jorge Martín logra su tercera pole position en MotoGP.
La parrilla de salida de MotoGP en el Red Bull Ring
1. Jorge Martín
Pramac Racing
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Ducati Team
4. Johann Zarco
Pramac Racing
5. Marc Márquez
Repsol Honda Team
6. Jack Miller
Ducati Team
7. Joan Mir
Team Suzuki Ecstar
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
10. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
11. Pol Espargaró
Repsol Honda Team
12. Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
13. Alex Rins
Team Suzuki Ecstar
14. Alex Márquez
LCR Honda
15. Enea Bastianini
Reale Avintia Racing
16. Iker Lecuona
Red Bull KTM Tech3
17. Luca Marini
Reale Avintia Racing
18. Valentino Rossi
Petronas Yamaha SRT
19. Danilo Petrucci
Red Bull KTM Tech3
20. Cal Crutchlow
Petronas Yamaha SRT
La parrilla de salida en imágenes
P1 Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
P2 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
P3 Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
P4 Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
P5 Marc Márquez, Equipo Repsol Honda
P6 Jack Miller, Equipo Ducati
P7 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
P8 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
P9 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
P10 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
P11 Pol Espargaró, Repsol Honda Team
P12 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
P13 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
P14 Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
P15 Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing
P16 Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3
P17 Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
P18 Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
P19 Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3
P20 Cal Crutchlow, Petronas Yamaha SRT
