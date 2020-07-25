Parrilla de salida del GP de Andalucía MotoGP
Esta es la parrilla de salida para el segundo Gran Premio de MotoGP, el GP de Andalucía, donde Fabio Quartararo logra su segunda pole consecutiva del 2020.
Crónica de la calificación:
La parrilla de salida del GP de Andalucía en imágenes
P1 Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
P2 Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing
P3 Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
P4 Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
P5 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
P6 Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
P7 Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
P8 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
P9 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
P10 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
P11 Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
P12 Pol Espargaró, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
P13 Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
P14 Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
P15 Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing
P16 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
P17 Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
P18 Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
P19 Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
P20 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
P21 Alex Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
