GP de Andalucía
Anterior
MotoGP / GP de Andalucía

Parrilla de salida del GP de Andalucía MotoGP

Por:
25 jul. 2020

Esta es la parrilla de salida para el segundo Gran Premio de MotoGP, el GP de Andalucía, donde Fabio Quartararo logra su segunda pole consecutiva del 2020.

 

 

Crónica de la calificación:

La parrilla de salida del GP de Andalucía en imágenes

P1 Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

P1 Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P2 Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

P2 Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P3 Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

P3 Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P4 Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

P4 Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P5 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

P5 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P6 Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

P6 Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P7 Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

P7 Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: MotoGP

P8 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

P8 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P9 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

P9 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: MotoGP

P10 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

P10 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P11 Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

P11 Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P12 Pol Espargaró, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

P12 Pol Espargaró, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P13 Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

P13 Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P14 Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

P14 Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P15 Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing

P15 Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P16 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

P16 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Aprilia Racing

P17 Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

P17 Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P18 Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

P18 Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

Photo by: MotoGP

P19 Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

P19 Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: MotoGP

P20 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

P20 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P21 Alex Márquez, Repsol Honda Team

P21 Alex Márquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Márquez no disputará el GP de Andalucía

