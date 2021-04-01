Miller aún no se siente obligado a ganar con Ducati
Jack Miller dice afrontar el segundo gran premio de la temporada en Qatar sin presión a pesar del decepcionante noveno lugar que cosechó en su estreno como piloto del equipo oficial Ducati.
El australiano se plantó en el Gran Premio Qatar que abría la temporada habiendo sido el hombre más rápido en la pretemporada. En la primera jornada volvió a encabezar la tabla de tiempos, pero a la hora de la verdad, en la clasificación no pudo pasar del quinto lugar, mientras que la pole fue para su compañero Pecco Bagnaia.
En carrera, el italiano consiguió 'in extremis' el tercer lugar del podio, mientras que Johann Zarco con la Ducati del Pramac se hizo con el segundo.
Miller por su parte, solo pudo ser noveno aquejado de un problema en el neumático trasero, en un circuito donde Ducati había ganó los dos últimos grandes premios disputados en 2018 y 2019 con Andrea Dovizioso por delante de Marc Márquez.
Con una segunda cita este fin de semana en el Circuito de Losail, el #43 dice no estar presionado por ganar y saldrá con el mismo planteamiento de siempre.
"El objetivo es el mismo cada fin de semana", afirma Miller. "El pasado tuvimos mala fortuna, pero detectamos el problema, sabemos lo que pasó y podemos hacerlo mejor este fin de semana".
"No hay ninguna obligación de ganar, todavía es muy pronto en el campeonato. Intentaremos dar el máximo para llegar cerca de la cabeza, si no en lo alto".
Ducati parece haber dado con el origen del problema con el neumático trasero que arruinó el debut de rojo del aussie en carrera.
"Conocemos la situación. Sufrí una vibración extraña en la parte trasera, no podía hacer el paso por curva cómo me gustaría y al final no pude pilotar como me gusta", explicó Miller. "Probé otra estrategia [empezar con un ritmo lento] e iba perfectamente, hasta que a 11 o 12 vueltas del final empecé a apretar y a falta de ocho me fui por un precipicio. Mi plan y mi estrategia me parecieron buenos".
"Fue algo puntual relacionado con los neumáticos. Empezó un poco antes, pero realmente empecé a tener problemas a ocho vueltas para el final. Me sentí como si estuviera en el purgatorio, sin poder ir hacia adelante, sin ir hacia atrás, simplemente atascado allí", finalizó.
