MotoGP GP de Francia
Resultados

Estado del Campeonato MotoGP 2024 tras Francia

Así va el Campeonato de Pilotos, Equipos y Constructores de MotoGP 2024.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Más de MotoGP:

Campeonato de Pilotos

POS PILOTO PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Kazakhstan Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 SpainJ. Martín 129 28 32 20 12 37 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyP. Bagnaia 91 31 6 13 25 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 SpainM. Márquez 89 18 9 9 24 29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 ItalyE. Bastianini 89 15 24 20 11 19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 SpainM. Viñales 81 7 12 37 7 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 SpainP. Acosta 73 9 19 26 15 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 South AfricaB. Binder 67 29 13 7 10 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 SpainA. Espargaró 51 15 10 14 - 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 ItalyF. Di Giannantonio 47 9 6 10 9 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 ItalyM. Bezzecchi 36 2 10 8 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 SpainA. Márquez 33 13 - 1 13 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 FranceF. Quartararo 25 5 10 4 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 AustraliaJ. Miller 24 - 16 6 - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 PortugalM. Oliveira 23 1 7 5 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 SpainR. Fernández 18 - - 7 5 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 ItalyF. Morbidelli 15 - - - 6 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 SpainA. Fernández 13 - 5 2 3 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 SpainJ. Mir 12 3 4 - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 FranceJ. Zarco 9 4 1 - - 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 SpainD. Pedrosa 7 - - - 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 SpainA. Rins 7 - 3 - 3 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 JapanT. Nakagami 6 - 2 - 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 ItalyL. Marini   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 ItalyL. Savadori   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Campeonato de Equipos

POS EQUIPOS PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Kazakhstan Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 ItalyDucati Team 180 46 30 33 36 35 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyPramac Racing Ducati 144 28 32 20 18 46 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 ItalyAprilia Racing Team 132 22 22 51 7 30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 ItalyGresini Racing 122 31 9 10 37 35 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 AustriaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing 98 29 29 13 17 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 FranceTech3 GasGas Factory Racing 86 9 24 28 18 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 ItalyTeam VR46 83 11 16 18 25 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United StatesTrackhouse Racing Team 41 1 7 12 15 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 JapanYamaha Factory Racing 32 5 13 4 9 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 MonacoTeam LCR 15 4 3 - 2 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 JapanRepsol Honda Team 12 3 4 - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Campeonato de Constructores

POS CHASIS PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Kazakhstan Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 Ducati 170 37 34 25 37 37 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 KTM 107 29 21 26 19 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Aprilia 100 15 20 37 10 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Yamaha 28 5 10 4 8 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Honda 17 4 4 - 5 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Artículo previo Martín gana una gran carrera de MotoGP sobre Márquez y Bagnaia en Francia
Artículo siguiente Márquez estaba "agotado" cuando llegó a luchar por la victoria en Francia

Bernardo Maldonado
