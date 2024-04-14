Todos los campeonatos

MotoGP GP de las Américas
Resultados

Estado del Campeonato MotoGP 2024 tras EE.UU.

Así va el Campeonato de Pilotos, Equipos y Constructores del Campeonato 2024 de MotoGP.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Campeonato de Pilotos

POS PILOTO PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States
1 SpainJ. Martín 80 28 32 20
2 ItalyE. Bastianini 59 15 24 20
3 SpainM. Viñales 56 7 12 37
4 SpainP. Acosta 54 9 19 26
5 ItalyP. Bagnaia 50 31 6 13
6 South AfricaB. Binder 49 29 13 7
7 SpainA. Espargaró 39 15 10 14
8 SpainM. Márquez 36 18 9 9
9 ItalyF. Di Giannantonio 25 9 6 10
10 AustraliaJ. Miller 22 - 16 6
11 ItalyM. Bezzecchi 20 2 10 8
12 FranceF. Quartararo 19 5 10 4
13 SpainA. Márquez 14 13 - 1
14 PortugalM. Oliveira 13 1 7 5
15 SpainR. Fernández 7 - - 7
16 SpainA. Fernández 7 - 5 2
17 SpainJ. Mir 7 3 4 -
18 FranceJ. Zarco 5 4 1 -
19 SpainA. Rins 3 - 3 -
20 JapanT. Nakagami 2 - 2 -
21 ItalyF. Morbidelli   - - -
22 ItalyL. Marini   - - -

Campeonato de Equipos

POS EQUIPOS PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States
1 ItalyDucati Team 109 46 30 33
2 ItalyAprilia Racing Team 95 22 22 51
3 ItalyPramac Racing Ducati 80 28 32 20
4 AustriaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing 71 29 29 13
5 FranceTech3 GasGas Factory Racing 61 9 24 28
6 ItalyGresini Racing 50 31 9 10
7 ItalyTeam VR46 45 11 16 18
8 JapanYamaha Factory Racing 22 5 13 4
9 United StatesTrackhouse Racing Team 20 1 7 12
10 MonacoTeam LCR 7 4 3 -
11 JapanRepsol Honda Team 7 3 4 -

Campeonato de Constructores

POS CHASIS PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States
1 Ducati 96 37 34 25
2 KTM 76 29 21 26
3 Aprilia 72 15 20 37
4 Yamaha 19 5 10 4
5 Honda 8 4 4 -

 

Artículo previo MotoGP Austin: Viñales gana con gran remontada con caída de Márquez
Artículo siguiente Viñales y su victoria histórica en Austin: "Ha sido duro llegar aquí"

Bernardo Maldonado
