MotoGP GP de Alemania

Estado del Campeonato MotoGP 2024 tras Alemania

Así va el Campeonato de Pilotos, Equipos y Constructores de MotoGP 2024.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Campeonato de Pilotos

POS PILOTO PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino Kazakhstan Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 ItalyP. Bagnaia 222 31 6 13 25 16 25 37 37 32 - - - - - - - - - - -
2 SpainJ. Martín 212 28 32 20 12 37 26 16 29 12 - - - - - - - - - - -
3 SpainM. Márquez 166 18 9 9 24 29 25 22 6 24 - - - - - - - - - - -
4 ItalyE. Bastianini 155 15 24 20 11 19 5 20 22 19 - - - - - - - - - - -
5 SpainM. Viñales 125 7 12 37 7 18 6 13 18 7 - - - - - - - - - - -
6 SpainP. Acosta 110 9 19 26 15 4 10 18 - 9 - - - - - - - - - - -
7 South AfricaB. Binder 108 29 13 7 10 8 8 10 14 9 - - - - - - - - - - -
8 ItalyF. Di Giannantonio 92 9 6 10 9 13 15 12 18 - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 SpainA. Espargaró 82 15 10 14 - 12 25 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 SpainA. Márquez 79 13 - 1 13 6 9 9 11 17 - - - - - - - - - - -
11 ItalyF. Morbidelli 55 - - - 6 9 - 16 8 16 - - - - - - - - - - -
12 ItalyM. Bezzecchi 53 2 10 8 16 - 6 3 - 8 - - - - - - - - - - -
13 PortugalM. Oliveira 51 1 7 5 10 - 6 2 1 19 - - - - - - - - - - -
14 SpainR. Fernández 46 - - 7 5 6 10 4 8 6 - - - - - - - - - - -
15 FranceF. Quartararo 44 5 10 4 6 - 7 - 7 5 - - - - - - - - - - -
16 AustraliaJ. Miller 35 - 16 6 - 2 3 - 5 3 - - - - - - - - - - -
17 SpainA. Fernández 17 - 5 2 3 3 - - 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - -
18 SpainJ. Mir 13 3 4 - 5 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 FranceJ. Zarco 12 4 1 - - 4 - - 3 - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 JapanT. Nakagami 9 - 2 - 2 2 2 - - 1 - - - - - - - - - - -
21 SpainA. Rins 8 - 3 - 3 1 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 SpainD. Pedrosa 7 - - - 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 SpainP. Espargaró   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 ItalyL. Marini   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 GermanyS. Bradl   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
26 ItalyL. Savadori   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
27 AustraliaR. Gardner   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
 

Campeonato de Equipos

 
POS EQUIPOS PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino Kazakhstan Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 ItalyDucati Team 377 46 30 33 36 35 30 57 59 51 - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyPramac Racing Ducati 267 28 32 20 18 46 26 32 37 28 - - - - - - - - - - -
3 ItalyGresini Racing 245 31 9 10 37 35 34 31 17 41 - - - - - - - - - - -
4 ItalyAprilia Racing Team 207 22 22 51 7 30 31 19 18 7 - - - - - - - - - - -
5 ItalyTeam VR46 145 11 16 18 25 13 21 15 18 8 - - - - - - - - - - -
6 AustriaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing 143 29 29 13 10 10 11 10 19 12 - - - - - - - - - - -
7 FranceTech3 GasGas Factory Racing 127 9 24 28 18 7 10 18 2 11 - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United StatesTrackhouse Racing Team 97 1 7 12 15 6 16 6 9 25 - - - - - - - - - - -
9 JapanYamaha Factory Racing 52 5 13 4 9 1 7 1 7 5 - - - - - - - - - - -
10 MonacoTeam LCR 21 4 3 - 2 6 2 - 3 1 - - - - - - - - - - -
11 JapanRepsol Honda Team 13 3 4 - 5 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Campeonato de Constructores

 
POS CHASIS PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino Kazakhstan Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 Ducati 315 37 34 25 37 37 34 37 37 37 - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Aprilia 175 15 20 37 10 18 25 13 18 19 - - - - - - - - - - -
3 KTM 165 29 21 26 19 12 15 18 14 11 - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Yamaha 48 5 10 4 8 1 7 1 7 5 - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Honda 23 4 4 - 5 4 2 - 3 1 - - - - - - - - - -
Artículo previo Dramática caída de Martín le cede la victoria a Bagnaia en Sachsenring
Artículo siguiente Martín asegura que su caída "va a marcar un antes y un después"

Bernardo Maldonado
