Resultados
MotoGP GP de Italia

Estado del Campeonato MotoGP 2024 tras Mugello

Así va el Campeonato de Pilotos, Equipos y Constructores de MotoGP 2024.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Más de MotoGP:

Campeonato de Pilotos

POS PILOTO PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino Kazakhstan Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 SpainJ. Martín 171 28 32 20 12 37 26 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyP. Bagnaia 153 31 6 13 25 16 25 37 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 SpainM. Márquez 136 18 9 9 24 29 25 22 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 ItalyE. Bastianini 114 15 24 20 11 19 5 20 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 SpainP. Acosta 101 9 19 26 15 4 10 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 SpainM. Viñales 100 7 12 37 7 18 6 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 South AfricaB. Binder 85 29 13 7 10 8 8 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 SpainA. Espargaró 82 15 10 14 - 12 25 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 ItalyF. Di Giannantonio 74 9 6 10 9 13 15 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 SpainA. Márquez 51 13 - 1 13 6 9 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 ItalyM. Bezzecchi 45 2 10 8 16 - 6 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 FranceF. Quartararo 32 5 10 4 6 - 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 SpainR. Fernández 32 - - 7 5 6 10 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 ItalyF. Morbidelli 31 - - - 6 9 - 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 PortugalM. Oliveira 31 1 7 5 10 - 6 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 AustraliaJ. Miller 27 - 16 6 - 2 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 SpainA. Fernández 13 - 5 2 3 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 SpainJ. Mir 13 3 4 - 5 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 FranceJ. Zarco 9 4 1 - - 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 JapanT. Nakagami 8 - 2 - 2 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 SpainA. Rins 8 - 3 - 3 1 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 SpainD. Pedrosa 7 - - - 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 SpainP. Espargaró   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 ItalyL. Marini   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 GermanyS. Bradl   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
26 ItalyL. Savadori   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Campeonato de Equipos

POS EQUIPOS PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino Kazakhstan Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 ItalyDucati Team 267 46 30 33 36 35 30 57 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyPramac Racing Ducati 202 28 32 20 18 46 26 32 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 ItalyGresini Racing 187 31 9 10 37 35 34 31 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 ItalyAprilia Racing Team 182 22 22 51 7 30 31 19 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 ItalyTeam VR46 119 11 16 18 25 13 21 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 FranceTech3 GasGas Factory Racing 114 9 24 28 18 7 10 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 AustriaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing 112 29 29 13 10 10 11 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United StatesTrackhouse Racing Team 63 1 7 12 15 6 16 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 JapanYamaha Factory Racing 40 5 13 4 9 1 7 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 MonacoTeam LCR 17 4 3 - 2 6 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 JapanRepsol Honda Team 13 3 4 - 5 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Campeonato de Constructores

POS CHASIS PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino Kazakhstan Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 Ducati 241 37 34 25 37 37 34 37 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 KTM 140 29 21 26 19 12 15 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Aprilia 138 15 20 37 10 18 25 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Yamaha 36 5 10 4 8 1 7 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Honda 19 4 4 - 5 4 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
11

Artículo previo MotoGP Italia: Bagnaia lidera un 1-2 de Ducati oficial
Artículo siguiente Martín culpa a regla de presión de los neumáticos de la aburrida carrera en Italia

Bernardo Maldonado
