Estado del Campeonato MotoGP 2024 tras Mugello
Así va el Campeonato de Pilotos, Equipos y Constructores de MotoGP 2024.
Campeonato de Pilotos
|POS
|PILOTO
|PUNTOS
|1
|J. Martín
|171
|28
|32
|20
|12
|37
|26
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|P. Bagnaia
|153
|31
|6
|13
|25
|16
|25
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|M. Márquez
|136
|18
|9
|9
|24
|29
|25
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|E. Bastianini
|114
|15
|24
|20
|11
|19
|5
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|P. Acosta
|101
|9
|19
|26
|15
|4
|10
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|M. Viñales
|100
|7
|12
|37
|7
|18
|6
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|B. Binder
|85
|29
|13
|7
|10
|8
|8
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|A. Espargaró
|82
|15
|10
|14
|-
|12
|25
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|F. Di Giannantonio
|74
|9
|6
|10
|9
|13
|15
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|A. Márquez
|51
|13
|-
|1
|13
|6
|9
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|M. Bezzecchi
|45
|2
|10
|8
|16
|-
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|F. Quartararo
|32
|5
|10
|4
|6
|-
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|R. Fernández
|32
|-
|-
|7
|5
|6
|10
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|F. Morbidelli
|31
|-
|-
|-
|6
|9
|-
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|M. Oliveira
|31
|1
|7
|5
|10
|-
|6
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|J. Miller
|27
|-
|16
|6
|-
|2
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|A. Fernández
|13
|-
|5
|2
|3
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|J. Mir
|13
|3
|4
|-
|5
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|J. Zarco
|9
|4
|1
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|T. Nakagami
|8
|-
|2
|-
|2
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|A. Rins
|8
|-
|3
|-
|3
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|D. Pedrosa
|7
|-
|-
|-
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|P. Espargaró
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|L. Marini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|S. Bradl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|L. Savadori
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Campeonato de Equipos
|POS
|EQUIPOS
|PUNTOS
|1
|Ducati Team
|267
|46
|30
|33
|36
|35
|30
|57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Pramac Racing Ducati
|202
|28
|32
|20
|18
|46
|26
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Gresini Racing
|187
|31
|9
|10
|37
|35
|34
|31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Aprilia Racing Team
|182
|22
|22
|51
|7
|30
|31
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Team VR46
|119
|11
|16
|18
|25
|13
|21
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing
|114
|9
|24
|28
|18
|7
|10
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|112
|29
|29
|13
|10
|10
|11
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|63
|1
|7
|12
|15
|6
|16
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|40
|5
|13
|4
|9
|1
|7
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Team LCR
|17
|4
|3
|-
|2
|6
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Repsol Honda Team
|13
|3
|4
|-
|5
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Campeonato de Constructores
|POS
|CHASIS
|PUNTOS
|1
|Ducati
|241
|37
|34
|25
|37
|37
|34
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|KTM
|140
|29
|21
|26
|19
|12
|15
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Aprilia
|138
|15
|20
|37
|10
|18
|25
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Yamaha
|36
|5
|10
|4
|8
|1
|7
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Honda
|19
|4
|4
|-
|5
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
