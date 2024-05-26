Todos los campeonatos

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registro Iniciar Sesión

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Suscríbete

Edición

Espanol
MotoGP GP de Cataluña
Resultados

Estado del Campeonato MotoGP 2024 tras Cataluña

Así va el Campeonato de Pilotos, Equipos y Constructores de MotoGP 2024.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Más de MotoGP:

Campeonato de Pilotos

POS PILOTO PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Kazakhstan Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 SpainJ. Martín 155 28 32 20 12 37 26 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyP. Bagnaia 116 31 6 13 25 16 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 SpainM. Márquez 114 18 9 9 24 29 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 ItalyE. Bastianini 94 15 24 20 11 19 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 SpainM. Viñales 87 7 12 37 7 18 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 SpainP. Acosta 83 9 19 26 15 4 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 SpainA. Espargaró 76 15 10 14 - 12 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 South AfricaB. Binder 75 29 13 7 10 8 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 ItalyF. Di Giannantonio 62 9 6 10 9 13 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 ItalyM. Bezzecchi 42 2 10 8 16 - 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 SpainA. Márquez 42 13 - 1 13 6 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 FranceF. Quartararo 32 5 10 4 6 - 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 PortugalM. Oliveira 29 1 7 5 10 - 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 SpainR. Fernández 28 - - 7 5 6 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 AustraliaJ. Miller 27 - 16 6 - 2 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 ItalyF. Morbidelli 15 - - - 6 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 SpainA. Fernández 13 - 5 2 3 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 SpainJ. Mir 13 3 4 - 5 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 FranceJ. Zarco 9 4 1 - - 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 JapanT. Nakagami 8 - 2 - 2 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 SpainD. Pedrosa 7 - - - 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 SpainA. Rins 7 - 3 - 3 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 ItalyL. Marini   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 GermanyS. Bradl   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 ItalyL. Savadori   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
 

Campeonato de Equipos

POS EQUIPOS PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Kazakhstan Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 ItalyDucati Team 210 46 30 33 36 35 30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyPramac Racing Ducati 170 28 32 20 18 46 26 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 ItalyAprilia Racing Team 163 22 22 51 7 30 31 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 ItalyGresini Racing 156 31 9 10 37 35 34 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 ItalyTeam VR46 104 11 16 18 25 13 21 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 AustriaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing 102 29 29 13 10 10 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 FranceTech3 GasGas Factory Racing 96 9 24 28 18 7 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United StatesTrackhouse Racing Team 57 1 7 12 15 6 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 JapanYamaha Factory Racing 39 5 13 4 9 1 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 MonacoTeam LCR 17 4 3 - 2 6 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 JapanRepsol Honda Team 13 3 4 - 5 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
 

Campeonato de Constructores

POS CHASIS PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Kazakhstan Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 Ducati 204 37 34 25 37 37 34 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Aprilia 125 15 20 37 10 18 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 KTM 122 29 21 26 19 12 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Yamaha 35 5 10 4 8 1 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Honda 19 4 4 - 5 4 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Pedro Acosta, caída Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Equipo Trackhouse Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing, Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Equipo Trackhouse Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Equipo Trackhouse Racing
Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Equipo Trackhouse Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Raúl Fernández, Trackhouse Racing Team
Miguel Oliveira, Equipo Trackhouse Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Equipo Trackhouse Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Equipo Trackhouse Racing
Raúl Fernández, Trackhouse Racing Team
Raúl Fernández, Trackhouse Racing Team
Raúl Fernández, Trackhouse Racing Team
Miguel Oliveira, Equipo Trackhouse Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing, Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 se cae detrás de Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Raúl Fernández, Trackhouse Racing Team
Raúl Fernández, Trackhouse Racing Team
Miguel Oliveira, Equipo Trackhouse Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Pedro Acosta, caída Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
81

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comentarios
Artículo previo Bagnaia se redime y vence a Martín en Barcelona, con podio de Márquez
Artículo siguiente "Tenía miedo de caerme otra vez en la última vuelta", admite Bagnaia

Top Comments

¿No hay comentarios. Por qué no escribes uno?
Bernardo Maldonado
More from
Bernardo Maldonado
GALERÍA: los 108 ganadores de Indy 500

GALERÍA: los 108 ganadores de Indy 500

IndyCar
Indy 500
GALERÍA: los 108 ganadores de Indy 500
GALERÍA: Los 37 pilotos que conquistaron Mónaco

GALERÍA: Los 37 pilotos que conquistaron Mónaco

Fórmula 1
GP de Mónaco
GALERÍA: Los 37 pilotos que conquistaron Mónaco
¿Quién fue el "Piloto del Día" del GP Mónaco F1?

¿Quién fue el "Piloto del Día" del GP Mónaco F1?

Fórmula 1
GP de Mónaco
¿Quién fue el "Piloto del Día" del GP Mónaco F1?

Últimas noticias

10 cosas que aprendimos en el Gran Premio de Mónaco de F1 2024

10 cosas que aprendimos en el Gran Premio de Mónaco de F1 2024

F1 Fórmula 1
GP de Mónaco
10 cosas que aprendimos en el Gran Premio de Mónaco de F1 2024
Por qué Zhou fue el salvador de Sainz en el GP de Mónaco de F1

Por qué Zhou fue el salvador de Sainz en el GP de Mónaco de F1

F1 Fórmula 1
GP de Mónaco
Por qué Zhou fue el salvador de Sainz en el GP de Mónaco de F1
Espargaró no quiso problemas con Márquez al final: "No era el día para liarla"

Espargaró no quiso problemas con Márquez al final: "No era el día para liarla"

MGP MotoGP
GP de Cataluña
Espargaró no quiso problemas con Márquez al final: "No era el día para liarla"
Lancia anuncia su regreso a los rallies

Lancia anuncia su regreso a los rallies

WRC WRC
Lancia anuncia su regreso a los rallies

Contáctenos

© 2024 Motorsport Network Todos los derechos reservados.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registro Iniciar Sesión

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Suscríbete

Edición

Espanol