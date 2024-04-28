Todos los campeonatos

MotoGP GP de España
Resultados

Estado del Campeonato MotoGP 2024 tras España

Así va el Campeonato de Pilotos, Equipos y Constructores de MotoGP 2024.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Más de MotoGP:

Campeonato de Pilotos

POS PILOTO PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Kazakhstan Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 SpainJ. Martín 92 28 32 20 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyP. Bagnaia 75 31 6 13 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 ItalyE. Bastianini 70 15 24 20 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 SpainP. Acosta 69 9 19 26 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 SpainM. Viñales 63 7 12 37 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 SpainM. Márquez 60 18 9 9 24 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 South AfricaB. Binder 59 29 13 7 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 SpainA. Espargaró 39 15 10 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 ItalyM. Bezzecchi 36 2 10 8 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 ItalyF. Di Giannantonio 34 9 6 10 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 SpainA. Márquez 27 13 - 1 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 FranceF. Quartararo 25 5 10 4 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 PortugalM. Oliveira 23 1 7 5 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 AustraliaJ. Miller 22 - 16 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 SpainR. Fernández 12 - - 7 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 SpainJ. Mir 12 3 4 - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 SpainA. Fernández 10 - 5 2 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 SpainD. Pedrosa 7 - - - 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 ItalyF. Morbidelli 6 - - - 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 SpainA. Rins 6 - 3 - 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 FranceJ. Zarco 5 4 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 JapanT. Nakagami 4 - 2 - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 ItalyL. Marini   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 ItalyL. Savadori   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 GermanyS. Bradl   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Campeonato de Equipos

POS EQUIPOS PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Kazakhstan Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 ItalyDucati Team 145 46 30 33 36 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyAprilia Racing Team 102 22 22 51 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 ItalyPramac Racing Ducati 98 28 32 20 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 AustriaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing 88 29 29 13 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 ItalyGresini Racing 87 31 9 10 37 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 FranceTech3 GasGas Factory Racing 79 9 24 28 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 ItalyTeam VR46 70 11 16 18 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United StatesTrackhouse Racing Team 35 1 7 12 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 JapanYamaha Factory Racing 31 5 13 4 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 JapanRepsol Honda Team 12 3 4 - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 MonacoTeam LCR 9 4 3 - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Campeonato de Constructores

POS CHASIS PUNTOS Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Kazakhstan Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 Ducati 133 37 34 25 37 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 KTM 95 29 21 26 19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Aprilia 82 15 20 37 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Yamaha 27 5 10 4 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Honda 13 4 4 - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 

Artículo previo MotoGP: Bagnaia vence a Márquez tras un duelo épico en Jerez
Artículo siguiente Márquez se sintió "como en los viejos tiempos" en su lucha con Bagnaia

Bernardo Maldonado
