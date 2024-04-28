Estado del Campeonato MotoGP 2024 tras España
Así va el Campeonato de Pilotos, Equipos y Constructores de MotoGP 2024.
Campeonato de Pilotos
|POS
|PILOTO
|PUNTOS
|1
|J. Martín
|92
|28
|32
|20
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|P. Bagnaia
|75
|31
|6
|13
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|E. Bastianini
|70
|15
|24
|20
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|P. Acosta
|69
|9
|19
|26
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|M. Viñales
|63
|7
|12
|37
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|M. Márquez
|60
|18
|9
|9
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|B. Binder
|59
|29
|13
|7
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|A. Espargaró
|39
|15
|10
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|M. Bezzecchi
|36
|2
|10
|8
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|F. Di Giannantonio
|34
|9
|6
|10
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|A. Márquez
|27
|13
|-
|1
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|F. Quartararo
|25
|5
|10
|4
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|M. Oliveira
|23
|1
|7
|5
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|J. Miller
|22
|-
|16
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|R. Fernández
|12
|-
|-
|7
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|J. Mir
|12
|3
|4
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|A. Fernández
|10
|-
|5
|2
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|D. Pedrosa
|7
|-
|-
|-
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|F. Morbidelli
|6
|-
|-
|-
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|A. Rins
|6
|-
|3
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|J. Zarco
|5
|4
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|T. Nakagami
|4
|-
|2
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|L. Marini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|L. Savadori
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|S. Bradl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Campeonato de Equipos
|POS
|EQUIPOS
|PUNTOS
|1
|Ducati Team
|145
|46
|30
|33
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Aprilia Racing Team
|102
|22
|22
|51
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Pramac Racing Ducati
|98
|28
|32
|20
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|88
|29
|29
|13
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Gresini Racing
|87
|31
|9
|10
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing
|79
|9
|24
|28
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Team VR46
|70
|11
|16
|18
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|35
|1
|7
|12
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|31
|5
|13
|4
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Repsol Honda Team
|12
|3
|4
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Team LCR
|9
|4
|3
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Campeonato de Constructores
|POS
|CHASIS
|PUNTOS
|1
|Ducati
|133
|37
|34
|25
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|KTM
|95
|29
|21
|26
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Aprilia
|82
|15
|20
|37
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Yamaha
|27
|5
|10
|4
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Honda
|13
|4
|4
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Últimas noticias
RB llevará una mejora a Miami para la lucha en la parte media de la F1
Márquez ya piensa a futuro: "Sé lo que quiero y no solo tengo una opción"
Di Giannantonio termina arriba un test de Jerez con varias novedades técnicas
Checo Pérez: "No sé por cuánto tiempo podré tener esta motivación en la F1"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments