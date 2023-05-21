Parrilla de salida para la Indy 500 2023
Esta es la parrilla de salida para la edición 107 de las 500 millas de Indianápolis: donde el español Alex Palou, obtuvo la Pole Position mientras que el piloto mexicano, Patricio O'Ward saldrá de la P5: el argentino Agustín Canapino, largará desde la P27.
La parrilla de Salida de Indy500
|Pos.
|#
|Piloto
|Equipo
|1
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|2
|21
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|3
|6
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|4
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
|5
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|6
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|7
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|8
|11
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|9
|66
|Tony Kanaan
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|10
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|11
|55
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
|12
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|13
|33
|
Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|14
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|15
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|16
|20
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|17
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|18
|23
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-
Chevrolet
|19
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|20
|06
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
|21
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda
|22
|60
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
|23
|18
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda
|24
|98
|Marco Andretti
|Honda
|25
|24
|Stefan Wilson
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-
Chevrolet
|26
|29
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
|27
|78
|Agustín Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
|28
|77
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
|29
|50
|RC Enerson
|
Abel Motorsports-Chevrolet
|30
|44
|Katherine Legge
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|31
|45
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|32
|51
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
|33
|30
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
La parrilla de salida de la Indy500 en imágenes
Felix Rosenqvist, Flecha McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda foto de calificación
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Patricio O'Ward, Flecha McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Santino Ferrucci, foto de la calificación de A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet foto de calificación
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Takuma Sato, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda foto de calificación
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Alexander Rossi, foto de calificación de Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda foto de calificación
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Kyle Kirkwood, foto de calificación de Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Scott McLaughlin, foto de calificación del Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Ed Carpenter, foto de la calificación del Chevrolet de Ed Carpenter Racing
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda foto de calificación
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta Autosport w Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing con HMD Honda foto de calificación
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Foto de calificación de Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Stefan Wilson, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet foto de calificación
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda foto de calificación
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
RC Enerson, Chevrolet de Abel Motorsports
Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda foto de calificación
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
¡Si quieres mantenerte informado al instante sobre las últimas noticias de la IndyCar 2023, entra en nuestro canal de Telegram y recibirás todas las novedades de la categoría!
Últimas noticias
Williams: Sargeant tiene que "controlar" las cosas
Williams: Sargeant tiene que "controlar" las cosas Williams: Sargeant tiene que "controlar" las cosas
Stefan Wilson, fuera de Indy 500 por una fractura en una vértebra
Stefan Wilson, fuera de Indy 500 por una fractura en una vértebra Stefan Wilson, fuera de Indy 500 por una fractura en una vértebra
McLaren F1 se apoya más en mí, dice Norris
McLaren F1 se apoya más en mí, dice Norris McLaren F1 se apoya más en mí, dice Norris
Montoya cree que De Vries necesita "más tiempo"
Montoya cree que De Vries necesita "más tiempo" Montoya cree que De Vries necesita "más tiempo"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.