Parrilla de salida para la Indy 500 2023

Esta es la parrilla de salida para la edición 107 de las 500 millas de Indianápolis: donde el español Alex Palou, obtuvo la Pole Position mientras que el piloto mexicano, Patricio O'Ward saldrá de la P5: el argentino Agustín Canapino, largará desde la P27.

2023 Indy 500 Primera Fila: #6: Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, #21: Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, #10: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, ganador del premio NTT P1, pole

La parrilla de Salida de Indy500

Pos. # Piloto Equipo
1 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
2 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
3 6 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
4 14 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
5 5 Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
6 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
7 7 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
8 11 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
9 66 Tony Kanaan Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
10 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
11 55 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
12 12 Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet
13 33

Ed Carpenter

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
14 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske-Chevrolet
15 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport-Honda
16 20 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
17 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet
18 23 Ryan Hunter-Reay

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-

Chevrolet
19 28 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda
20 06 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
21 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda
22 60 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
23 18 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda
24 98 Marco Andretti Honda
25 24 Stefan Wilson

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-

Chevrolet
26 29 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
27 78 Agustín Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
28 77 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
29 50 RC Enerson

Abel Motorsports-Chevrolet
30 44 Katherine Legge Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
31 45 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
32 51 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
33 30 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
La parrilla de salida de la Indy500 en imágenes

Felix Rosenqvist, Flecha McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda foto de calificación

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Patricio O'Ward, Flecha McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Santino Ferrucci, foto de la calificación de A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet foto de calificación

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Takuma Sato, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda foto de calificación

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Alexander Rossi, foto de calificación de Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda foto de calificación

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Kyle Kirkwood, foto de calificación de Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Scott McLaughlin, foto de calificación del Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Ed Carpenter, foto de la calificación del Chevrolet de Ed Carpenter Racing

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda foto de calificación

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta Autosport w Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing con HMD Honda foto de calificación

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Foto de calificación de Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Stefan Wilson, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet foto de calificación

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda foto de calificación

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

RC Enerson, Chevrolet de Abel Motorsports

Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda foto de calificación

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

