Parrilla de Salida Grand Prix Indianápolis IndyCar
Esta es la parrilla de Salida para el Grand Prix de Indianápolis de la Temporada 2024 de la IndyCar, donde el español, Alex Palou de Chip Ganassi se llevó la Pole Position, mientras que el mexicano Patricio O'Ward saldrá en la P5 y el argentino Agustín Canapino en la P15.
Foto de: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images
Parrilla de Salida Grand Prix Indianápolis
|
Pos.
|
Piloto
|
Pos.
|
Piloto
|
1º
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
2º
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
3º
|
Team Penske
|
4º
|
Team Penske
|
5º
|
Arrow McLaren
|
6º
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
7º
|
Arrow McLaren
|
8º
|
|
9º
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
10º
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
11º
|
Pietro Fittipaldi
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
12º
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
13º
|
Team Penske
|
14º
|
Andretti Global
|
15º
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
16º
|
A.J. Foyt Enterprise
|
17º
|
Jack Harvey
Dale Coyne Racing
|18º
|
Theo Pourchaire
Arrow McLaren
|
19º
|
Linus Lundqvist
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
20º
|
Christian Rasmussen
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
21º
|
Andretti Global
|
22º
|
Luca Ghiotto
Dale Coyne Racing
|
23º
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
24º
|
Andretti Global
|
25º
|
Kyffin Simpson
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
26º
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
27º
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
|
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Últimas noticias
WRC: Ogier mantiene detrás a Tanak y llega líder al domingo en Portugal
WEC: Jota Porsche consigue su primera victoria en una carrera accidentada en Spa
Bagnaia dice que su segunda moto "hacía cosas rarísimas"
NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick gana la pole a Keselowski en Darlington
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments