IndyCar Indianapolis Road Course
Resultados

Parrilla de Salida Grand Prix Indianápolis IndyCar

Esta es la parrilla de Salida para el Grand Prix de Indianápolis de la Temporada 2024 de la IndyCar, donde el español, Alex Palou de Chip Ganassi se llevó la Pole Position, mientras que el mexicano Patricio O'Ward saldrá en la P5 y el argentino Agustín Canapino en la P15.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Salida de la IndyCar en Barber

Foto de: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Parrilla de Salida Grand Prix Indianápolis

Pos.

Piloto

Pos.

Piloto

Alex Palou  

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Christian Lundgaard

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Will Power

Team Penske

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske

Patricio O'Ward

Arrow McLaren

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

Alexander Rossi

Arrow McLaren

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcus Armstrong

Ganassi Racing

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

 

 

 

 

 

 

10º

 

 

 

 

 

 

Felix Rosenqvist

Meyer Shank Racing

11º

Pietro Fittipaldi

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

 

 

 

 

 

 

12º

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rinus VeeKay

Ed Carpenter Racing

13º

Scott McLaughlin

Team Penske

 

 

 

 

 

14º

 

 

 

 

 

Kyle Kirkwood

Andretti Global

15º

Agustín Canapino

Juncos Hollinger Racing

 

 

 

 

16º

 

 

 

Santino Ferrucci

A.J. Foyt Enterprise

17º

Jack Harvey

Dale Coyne Racing

 

 

 

  18º

 

 

 

Theo Pourchaire

Arrow McLaren

19º

 

 

 

Linus Lundqvist

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

 

 

 

20º

 

 

 

Christian Rasmussen

Ed Carpenter Racing

21º

Marcus Ericsson

Andretti Global

 

 

 

 

22º

 

 

 

Luca Ghiotto

 Dale Coyne Racing

23º

Romain Grosjean

Juncos Hollinger Racing

 

 

 

 

24º

 

 

 

Colton Herta

Andretti Global

25º

Kyffin Simpson

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

 

 

 

 

26º

 

 

 

 

Tom Blomqvist

Meyer Shank Racing

27º

Sting Ray Robb

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

 

 

 
Bernardo Maldonado
