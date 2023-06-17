Parrilla de salida GP Road America IndyCar 2023
Esta es la parrilla de salida para el Grand Prix de Road America, donde Colton Herta, obtuvo la Pole Position mientras que el piloto mexicano, Patricio O'Ward saldrá detrás en la P2; el argentino Agustín Canapino, largará desde la P21.
Parrilla de Salida GP Road America 2023
|
Pos.
|
Piloto
|
Pos.
|
Piloto
|
1º
|
|
2º
|
Arrow McLaren
|
3º
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
4º
|
Team Penske
|
5º
|
Arrow McLaren
|
6º
|
Andretti Autosport
|
7º
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
8º
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
9º
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
10º
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
11º
|
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|
12º
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
13º
|
|
14º
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
15º
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
16º
|
Arrow McLaren
|
17º
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
18º
|
Team Penske
|
19º
|
Andretti Autosport
|
20º
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
21º
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
22º
|
Team Penske
|
23º
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
24º
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
25º
|
Dale Coyne Racing
|
26º
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
27º
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
|
La parrilla de salida en imágenes
Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Agustín Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
¡Si quieres mantenerte informado al instante sobre las últimas noticias de la IndyCar 2023, entra en nuestro canal de Telegram y recibirás todas las novedades de la categoría!
O'Ward arrancará segundo en Elkhart Lake, Canapino 21°, pole de Herta
Will Power: "Grosjean necesita un puñetazo en la cara"