Parrilla de salida GP Road America IndyCar 2023

Esta es la parrilla de salida para el Grand Prix de Road America, donde Colton Herta, obtuvo la Pole Position mientras que el piloto mexicano, Patricio O'Ward saldrá detrás en la P2; el argentino Agustín Canapino, largará desde la P21.

Bernardo Maldonado
Por:
Ganador de la pole Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda

Parrilla de Salida GP Road America 2023

Pos.

Piloto

Pos.

Piloto

Colton Herta

Andretti Autosport

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Patricio O'Ward

Arrow McLaren

Alex Palou   

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske

Alexander Rossi 

Arrow McLaren

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kyle Kirkwood

Andretti Autosport

 

Christian Lundgaard

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcus Armstrong

Chip Ganassi Racing

Marcus Ericsson

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

 

10º

 

 

 

 

 

 

Benjamin Pedersen

AJ Foyt Enterprises

11º

Santino Ferrucci

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

 

 

12º

 

 

 

 

 

 

Devlin DeFrancesco

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

13º

David Malukas

Dale Coyne Racing

 

 

14º

 

 

 

 

 

 

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

15º

Rinus VeeKay

Ed Carpenter Racing

 

 

16º

 

 

Felix Rosenqvist

Arrow McLaren

17º

Callum Ilott

Juncos Hollinger Racing

 

 

18º

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scott McLaughlin

Team Penske

19º

 

 

 

Romain Grosjean

Andretti Autosport

 

 

20º

 

 

Simon Pagenaud

Meyer Shank Racing

21º

Agustín Canapino

Juncos Hollinger Racing

 

22º

 

Will Power

Team Penske

23º

Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

24º

 

Jack Harvey

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

25º

Sting Ray Robb

Dale Coyne Racing

 

26º

 

Helio Castroneves

Meyer Shank Racing

27º

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Ed Carpenter Racing

 

 
 
La parrilla de salida en imágenes

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Agustín Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Agustín Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

