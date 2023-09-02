Parrilla de salida GP Portland IndyCar 2023
Esta es la parrilla de salida para el Grand Prix de Portland, donde Graham Rahal obtuvo la Pole Position, mientras que el piloto mexicano, Patricio O'Ward saldrá detrás en la P5; el argentino Agustín Canapino, largará desde la P20.
Parrilla de Salida GP de Portland 2023
|
Pos.
|
Piloto
|
Pos.
|
Piloto
|
1º
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
2º
|
Team Penske
|
3º
|
|
4º
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
5º
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
6º
|
Arrow McLaren
|
7º
|
Team Penske
|
8º
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
9º
|
Arrow McLaren
|
10º
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
11º
|
Arrow McLaren
|
12º
|
Team Penske
|
13º
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
14º
|
|
15º
|
Andretti Autosport
|
16º
|
Andretti Autosport
|
17º
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
18º
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
19º
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
20º
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
21º
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
22º
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
23º
|
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|
24º
|
|
25º
|
Dale Coyne Racing
|
26º
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
27º
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
|
La parrilla de salida en imágenes
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Juri Vips, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Agustín Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Tom Blomqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images