Parrilla de Salida GP Indianápolis IndyCar 2023

Esta es la parrilla de salida para el Grand Prix de Indianápolis de la IndyCar, donde el danés, Christian Lundgaard, logró la Pole Position; el mexicano Patricio O'Ward saldrá desde la P5 y el argentino, Agustín Canapino desde la P25.

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Cla # Piloto Equipo Vueltas Tiempo Diferencia Mph
1 45 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 4 1'09.3321 126.643
2 6 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
Arrow McLaren 3 1'09.3348 0.0027 126.638
3 10 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 3 1'09.3780 0.0459 126.559
4 30 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 4 1'09.4220 0.0899 126.479
5 5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren 3 1'09.5422 0.2101 126.260
6 27 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States Andretti Autosport 2 1'09.6292 0.2971 126.102
Cla # Piloto Equipo Vueltas Tiempo Diferencia Mph
1 10 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 6 1'09.2082 126.869
2 45 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'09.2282 0.0200 126.833
3 5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren 5 1'09.3405 0.1323 126.627
4 6 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
Arrow McLaren 5 1'09.3604 0.1522 126.591
5 30 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'09.3767 0.1685 126.561
6 27 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'09.4131 0.2049 126.495
7 8 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 6 1'09.4419 0.2337 126.442
8 15 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'09.4711 0.2629 126.389
9 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 6 1'09.4757 0.2675 126.381
10 7 United States Alexander Rossi
Arrow McLaren 6 1'09.5471 0.3389 126.251
11 11 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 6 1'09.6148 0.4066 126.128
12 12 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 6 1'10.1872 0.9790 125.100
Cla # Piloto Equipo Vueltas Tiempo Diferencia Mph
1 5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren 5 1'09.2937 126.713
2 7 United States Alexander Rossi
Arrow McLaren 6 1'09.4747 0.1810 126.383
3 10 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'09.5351 0.2414 126.273
4 30 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'09.6238 0.3301 126.112
5 27 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'09.6277 0.3340 126.105
6 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'09.6708 0.3771 126.027
7 26 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'09.8375 0.5438 125.726
8 3 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 7 1'09.9899 0.6962 125.452
9 28 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 8 1'10.0747 0.7810 125.301
10 18 United States David Malukas
United States Dale Coyne Racing 6 1'10.2562 0.9625 124.977
11 51 Ray Robb
United States Dale Coyne Racing 6 1'10.2747 0.9810 124.944
12 77 United Kingdom Callum Ilot
United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 6 1'10.2920 0.9983 124.913
13 06 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Michael Shank Racing 3 1'10.3509 1.0572 124.809
14 14 United States Santino Ferrucci
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 4 1'10.5879 1.2942 124.390
Cla # Piloto Equipo Vueltas Tiempo Diferencia Mph
1 45 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'09.4639 126.402
2 15 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'09.5627 0.0988 126.223
3 6 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
Arrow McLaren 6 1'09.5838 0.1199 126.185
4 11 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 6 1'09.6186 0.1547 126.121
5 12 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 7 1'09.7835 0.3196 125.823
6 8 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'09.8343 0.3704 125.732
7 2 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 6 1'09.8402 0.3763 125.721
8 29 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 7 1'09.8676 0.4037 125.672
9 21 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 5 1'09.9625 0.4986 125.502
10 60 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Michael Shank Racing 7 1'10.2625 0.7986 124.966
11 20 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 6 1'10.2669 0.8030 124.958
12 55 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 6 1'10.5181 1.0542 124.513
13 78 Argentina Agustín Canapino
United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 6 1'10.5424 1.0785 124.470
Parrilla de Salida IndyCar GP Indianápolis en imágenes

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Agustín Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Agustín Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

¡Si quieres mantenerte informado al instante sobre las últimas noticias de la IndyCar 2023, entra en nuestro canal de Telegram y recibirás todas las novedades de la categoría!

Lundgaard logra la pole en Indy GP, con O'Ward en el top 5 y Canapino 25º
