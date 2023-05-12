Parrilla de Salida GP Indianápolis IndyCar 2023
Esta es la parrilla de salida para el Grand Prix de Indianápolis de la IndyCar, donde el danés, Christian Lundgaard, logró la Pole Position; el mexicano Patricio O'Ward saldrá desde la P5 y el argentino, Agustín Canapino desde la P25.
|Cla
|#
|Piloto
|Equipo
|Vueltas
|Tiempo
|Diferencia
|Mph
|1
|45
|
Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|4
|1'09.3321
|126.643
|2
|6
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|3
|1'09.3348
|0.0027
|126.638
|3
|10
|
Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|3
|1'09.3780
|0.0459
|126.559
|4
|30
|
Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|4
|1'09.4220
|0.0899
|126.479
|5
|5
|
Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|3
|1'09.5422
|0.2101
|126.260
|6
|27
|
Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|2
|1'09.6292
|0.2971
|126.102
|Cla
|#
|Piloto
|Equipo
|Vueltas
|Tiempo
|Diferencia
|Mph
|1
|10
|
Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|6
|1'09.2082
|126.869
|2
|45
|
Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|6
|1'09.2282
|0.0200
|126.833
|3
|5
|
Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|5
|1'09.3405
|0.1323
|126.627
|4
|6
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|5
|1'09.3604
|0.1522
|126.591
|5
|30
|
Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|6
|1'09.3767
|0.1685
|126.561
|6
|27
|
Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|1'09.4131
|0.2049
|126.495
|7
|8
|
Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|6
|1'09.4419
|0.2337
|126.442
|8
|15
|
Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|6
|1'09.4711
|0.2629
|126.389
|9
|9
|
Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|6
|1'09.4757
|0.2675
|126.381
|10
|7
|
Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|6
|1'09.5471
|0.3389
|126.251
|11
|11
|
Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|6
|1'09.6148
|0.4066
|126.128
|12
|12
|
Will Power
|Team Penske
|6
|1'10.1872
|0.9790
|125.100
|Cla
|#
|Piloto
|Equipo
|Vueltas
|Tiempo
|Diferencia
|Mph
|1
|5
|
Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|5
|1'09.2937
|126.713
|2
|7
|
Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|6
|1'09.4747
|0.1810
|126.383
|3
|10
|
Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|1'09.5351
|0.2414
|126.273
|4
|30
|
Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|6
|1'09.6238
|0.3301
|126.112
|5
|27
|
Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|1'09.6277
|0.3340
|126.105
|6
|9
|
Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|1'09.6708
|0.3771
|126.027
|7
|26
|
Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|1'09.8375
|0.5438
|125.726
|8
|3
|
Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|7
|1'09.9899
|0.6962
|125.452
|9
|28
|
Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|8
|1'10.0747
|0.7810
|125.301
|10
|18
|
David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|6
|1'10.2562
|0.9625
|124.977
|11
|51
|
Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|6
|1'10.2747
|0.9810
|124.944
|12
|77
|
Callum Ilot
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|6
|1'10.2920
|0.9983
|124.913
|13
|06
|
Helio Castroneves
|Michael Shank Racing
|3
|1'10.3509
|1.0572
|124.809
|14
|14
|
Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|4
|1'10.5879
|1.2942
|124.390
|Cla
|#
|Piloto
|Equipo
|Vueltas
|Tiempo
|Diferencia
|Mph
|1
|45
|
Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|6
|1'09.4639
|126.402
|2
|15
|
Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|6
|1'09.5627
|0.0988
|126.223
|3
|6
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|6
|1'09.5838
|0.1199
|126.185
|4
|11
|
Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|6
|1'09.6186
|0.1547
|126.121
|5
|12
|
Will Power
|Team Penske
|7
|1'09.7835
|0.3196
|125.823
|6
|8
|
Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|1'09.8343
|0.3704
|125.732
|7
|2
|
Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|6
|1'09.8402
|0.3763
|125.721
|8
|29
|
Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|7
|1'09.8676
|0.4037
|125.672
|9
|21
|
Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|5
|1'09.9625
|0.4986
|125.502
|10
|60
|
Simon Pagenaud
|Michael Shank Racing
|7
|1'10.2625
|0.7986
|124.966
|11
|20
|
Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|6
|1'10.2669
|0.8030
|124.958
|12
|55
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|6
|1'10.5181
|1.0542
|124.513
|13
|78
|
Agustín Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|6
|1'10.5424
|1.0785
|124.470
Parrilla de Salida IndyCar GP Indianápolis en imágenes
Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Agustín Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
