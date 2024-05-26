Indy 500 2024: ¿llueve el domingo en Indianápolis?
En el día de las 500 Millas de Indianápolis 2024, repasamos cómo estará el tiempo este domingo para la gran cita de la IndyCar.
¿Cuándo se celebra la Indy 500?
-
Fecha prevista: Domingo 26 de mayo
-
Hora de inicio prevista: 12:45, hora local. Consulte aquí el horario en Latinoamérica.
¿Cuál es la previsión meteorológica para la Indy 500 de 2024?
Dario Franchitti
¿Se ha aplazado alguna vez la Indy 500 a causa de la lluvia?
Coches cubiertos durante la bandera roja
- Indy 500 de 1926: 160 vueltas (400 millas)
-
Indy 500 de 1950: 138 vueltas (345 millas)
-
1973 Indy 500: 133 vueltas (332,5 millas)
-
1975 Indy 500: 174 vueltas (435 millas)
-
1976 Indy 500: 102 vueltas (255 millas)
-
2004 Indy 500: 180 vueltas (450 millas)
-
2007 Indy 500: 166 vueltas (415 millas)
¿Quién es el vigente campeón de la Indy 500?
Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet del equipo Penske
La parrilla de salida de la Indy 500 2024
|
Posición
|
Piloto
|
Equipo
|
Tiempo
|
Mph
|
1
|
Scott McLaughlin
|
2m33.7017s
|
234.220
|
2
|
Will Power
|
Equipo Penske
|
+0.1990s
|
233.917
|
3
|
Josef Newgarden
|
Equipo Penske
|
+0.2709s
|
233.808
|
4
|
Flecha McLaren
|
+0.7452s
|
233.090
|
5
|
Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|
+0.9066s
|
232.846
|
6
|
+1.0093s
|
232.692
|
7
|
Rinus van Kalmthout
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
+1.0640s
|
232.610
|
8
|
Arrow McLaren
|
+1.0812s
|
232.584
|
9
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
+1.2669s
|
232.305
|
10
|
+1.3561s
|
232.171
|
11
|
Andretti Global
|
+2.1473s
|
230.993
|
12
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports
|
+2.4350s
|
230.567
|
13
|
Andretti Global con Curb-Agajanian
|
+1.2599s
|
232.316
|
14
|
+1.2665s
|
232.306
|
15
|
Arrow McLaren
|
+1.3167s
|
232.230
|
16
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
+1.3487s
|
232.183
|
17
|
Ed Carpenter
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
+1.4591s
|
232.017
|
18
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
+1.5052s
|
231.948
|
19
|
Andretti Herta Autosport con Marco y Curb-Agajanian
|
+1.5441s
|
231.890
|
20
|
Meyer Shank Racing con Curb-Agajanian
|
+1.5570s
|
231.871
|
21
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
+1.5706s
|
231.851
|
22
|
+1.5733s
|
231.847
|
23
|
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|
+1.5871s
|
231.826
|
24
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
+1.6835s
|
231.682
|
25
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
+1.7537s
|
231.578
|
26
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
+1.7965s
|
231.514
|
27
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
+1.8017s
|
231.506
|
28
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
+1.8291s
|
231.465
|
29
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports
|
+1.9786s
|
231.243
|
30
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
+2.0751s
|
231.100
|
31
|
+2.7573s
|
230.092
|
32
|
Andretti Global
|
+2.8020s
|
230.027
|
33
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
+2.8379s
|
229.974
Opciones de leche para la Indy 500 en 2024
|
Posición de salida
|
Piloto
|
Leche elegida
|
1
|
Scott McLaughlin
|
Entera
|
2
|
Will Power
|
Entera
|
3
|
Josef Newgarden
|
Entera
|
4
|
Alexander Rossi
|
Entera
|
5
|
Kyle Larson
|
Entera
|
6
|
Santino Ferrucci
|
Entera
|
7
|
Rinus van Kalmthout
|
Entera
|
8
|
Pato O'Ward
|
Dos por ciento
|
9
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|Entera
|
10
|
Takuma Sato
|
Dos por ciento
|
11
|
Kyle Kirkwood
|Entera
|
12
|
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|
Entera
|
13
|
Colton Herta
|
Entera
|
14
|
Alex Palou
|
Entera
|
15
|
Callum Ilott
|
Entera
|
16
|
Marcus Armstrong
|
Entera
|
17
|
Ed Carpenter
|
Entera
|
18
|
Kyffin Simpson
|
Entera
|
19
|
Marco Andretti
|
Entera
|
20
|
Helio Castroneves
|
Dos por ciento
|
21
|
Scott Dixon
|Entera
|
22
|
Agustín Canapino
|
Entera
|
23
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
Entera
|
24
|
Christian Rasmussen
|Descremada
|
25
|
Tom Blomqvist
|Descremada
|
26
|
Romain Grosjean
|
Dos por ciento
|
27
|
Linus Lundqvist
|Entera
|
28
|
Christian Lundgaard
|Descremada
|
29
|
Conor Daly
|
Entera
|
30
|
Pietro Fittipaldi
|
Entera
|
31
|
Katherine Legge
|
Entera
|
32
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
Entera
|
33
|
Graham Rahal
|
Dos por ciento
¿Quién cantará el himno de Estados Unidos en la Indy 500 de 2024?
