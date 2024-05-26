Todos los campeonatos

IndyCar Indy 500

Indy 500 2024: ¿llueve el domingo en Indianápolis?

En el día de las 500 Millas de Indianápolis 2024, repasamos cómo estará el tiempo este domingo para la gran cita de la IndyCar.

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Upd:
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Se pronostica lluvia para hoy en el área del Indianapolis Motor Speedway, lo que podría afectar gravemente al desarrollo de la carrera, ya que la Indy 500 no se disputa sobre mojado por el peligro que esto significa al tratarse de un óvalo. 
¿Significa esto que la 108ª edición de lo que se conoce como "el mayor espectáculo de las carreras" podría aplazarse? Esto es todo lo que hay que saber sobre el evento de este año. 

¿Cuándo se celebra la Indy 500?

Está previsto que la Indy 500 empiece el domingo 26 de mayo a las 12:45, hora local, en el estado norteamericano de Indiana. La carrera dura aproximadamente tres horas, en las que los pilotos dan 200 vueltas a la prestigiosa pista de 4 curvas y 2,5 millas de longitud.
Pero la Indy 500 lleva semanas de preparación, ya que los entrenamientos comenzaron el martes 14 de mayo y la clasificación se celebró ese fin de semana pasado, los días 18 y 19. Esto forma parte de la tradición del Mes de Mayo, que se refiere a las semanas previas al día de la carrera, cuando la pista abre sus puertas y la ciudad celebra su acontecimiento con actos como el 500 Festival Parade.

¿Cuál es la previsión meteorológica para la Indy 500 de 2024?

Hay aproximadamente un 80-90% de probabilidades de lluvia en Indianápolis este domingo, mientras que también se pronostican tormentas con ráfagas de viento de hasta 30 km/h.
Dario Franchitti

Dario Franchitti

Foto: IndyCar Series

Esto es lo que informó IndyCar en las primeras horas del domingo: "Las previsiones anuncian probabilidades de lluvia en la zona del Indianapolis Motor Speedway aproximadamente al mediodía, 45 minutos antes del inicio programado de 'El mayor espectáculo de carreras'".
La realidad es que la probabilidad de lluvia y tormentas se prolonguen durante todo el día, lo que hace temer que la carrera no se celebre como estaba previsto.
Esto se debe a que la Indy 500 utiliza neumáticos lisos de Firestone, que no son adecuados para condiciones de lluvia. Y si tuvieran que correr bajo la lluvia, el agua caería en cascada sobre los coches que van detrás, lo que haría aún más peligrosa la carrera en el estrecho óvalo. 
De todos modos, la IndyCar hará todo lo posible para que la carrera se desarrolle según lo previsto, ya que el circuito tardará unos 80 minutos en secarse.

¿Se ha aplazado alguna vez la Indy 500 a causa de la lluvia?

Ha habido tres aplazamientos totales de la Indy 500 desde su debut en 1911 debido al mal tiempo.
La primera vez que ocurrió fue en 1915, cuando Indianápolis sufrió un temporal de lluvia en los días previos a la carrera. Esto provocó inundaciones en el circuito e hizo imposible circular por algunas de las carreteras circundantes. 
Por ello, la carrera se trasladó al lunes 31 de mayo, dos días después de la fecha original, ya que por aquel entonces la política del circuito impedía que la Indy 500 se celebrara en domingo. Finalmente, Ralph DePalma ganó la carrera desde la segunda posición con su Mercedes. 
La Indy 500 pasó entonces 71 años sin un aplazamiento completo, hasta que los períodos de lluvia intermitente impidieron que la edición de 1986 se disputara el domingo 25 de mayo. Por lo tanto, se programó para el día siguiente, pero la lluvia continuó, provocando que el interior del circuito fuera prácticamente un mar de barro y que muchos espectadores se marcharan.
Cars are covered during red flag

Coches cubiertos durante la bandera roja

Esto aplazó de nuevo la carrera, por lo que los trabajadores tuvieron una semana para limpiarlo todo antes del día de la carrera, el sábado 31 de mayo. Afortunadamente, el 31 de mayo estuvo seco y soleado y Bobby Rahal ganó por sólo 1,441s por delante de Kevin Cogan.
Otro aplazamiento completo ocurrió 11 años después, cuando la Indy 500 de 1997 estaba programada para el domingo 25 de mayo. Aunque llovió esa mañana, parecía que iba a pasar, así que los coches salieron a la parrilla a las 11:45 de la mañana, hasta que el agua volvió a aparecer sólo 15 minutos después en gran cantidad. 
Esto aplazó la carrera hasta el día siguiente. La carrera se puso en marcha como estaba previsto, pero la lluvia se intensificó tras 15 vueltas, lo que provocó un nuevo aplazamiento. La carrera se completó finalmente el martes 27 de mayo, con Arie Luyendyk consiguiendo su segunda victoria en la Indy 500.
La Indy 500 de 1997 no es la única edición que ha recibido un aplazamiento parcial, ya que en 1967 los pilotos completaron 18 vueltas antes de terminar la carrera al día siguiente (miércoles 31 de mayo) a causa de la lluvia. 
En 1973, por su parte, la Indy 500 empezó tras un retraso de cuatro horas. Pero en la primera vuelta, un incidente provocó que Salt Walther se desplazara repentinamente a su derecha y chocara con Jerry Grant, lo que catapultó su coche contra la valla de contención; afortunadamente, todos los pilotos resultaron ilesos.
Esto provocó una bandera roja, durante la cual llovió, por lo que no fue posible reiniciar la carrera. Así pues, la carrera continuó al día siguiente (martes 29 de mayo), pero la lluvia volvió a aparecer, por lo que la carrera no se completó hasta el miércoles.
Después de 129 vueltas, la lluvia empezó a caer nuevamente ese día y se hizo mucho más intensa. Por esto, la carrera se disputó a una distancia reducida en la que Gordon Johncock se alzó con la victoria tras 332,5 millas y no las 500 tradicionales. 
La carrera de 1973 es una de las siete Indy 500 en las que se ha acortado la distancia debido a las fuertes lluvias:
  • Indy 500 de 1926: 160 vueltas (400 millas)
  • Indy 500 de 1950: 138 vueltas (345 millas)
  • 1973 Indy 500: 133 vueltas (332,5 millas)
  • 1975 Indy 500: 174 vueltas (435 millas)
  • 1976 Indy 500: 102 vueltas (255 millas)
  • 2004 Indy 500: 180 vueltas (450 millas)
  • 2007 Indy 500: 166 vueltas (415 millas)

¿Quién es el vigente campeón de la Indy 500?

Josef Newgarden es el vigente campeón de la Indy 500 tras adelantar al ganador de 2022 , Marcus Ericsson, durante un polémico final de carrera. 
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet del equipo Penske

Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

La vuelta 198 fue testigo de una tercera bandera roja del día después de una colisión de varios coches hacia la parte trasera, justo cuando Ericsson adelantó a Newgarden por el liderato a falta de cuatro giros. Esto dejó tiempo para una única vuelta, con bandera verde y blanca, que permitió a Newgarden recuperar el liderato y ganar la carrera. 
Ericsson criticó el final, ya que pensó que la carrera no debería haberse reiniciado sin una vuelta de calentamiento completa. 
"Fue un final de carrera injusto y peligroso", dijo. Pero Newgarden estaba obviamente "contento de que lo hicieran para dar un buen final".

La parrilla de salida de la Indy 500 2024

La clasificación para la Indy 500 es un espectáculo sin igual, ya que se divide en dos días, comenzando con la clasificación a campo completo. Es entonces cuando cada coche realiza una tanda de cuatro vueltas para establecer una velocidad media y determinar los puestos 13 a 30 de la parrilla de salida.
Luego, la lucha por la pole y por los tres últimos puestos de la parrilla tendrá lugar el segundo día. Scott McLaughlin se hizo con la pole para la Indy 500 de 2024, superando a sus compañeros de equipo en Penske, Will Power y Newgarden, que marcaron sus vueltas antes que el neozelandés.
En la clasificación de última oportunidad, hubo una gran preocupación de que Ericsson no pasara el corte después de que un error de cómputo le hiciera retroceder al final de la tercera vuelta durante su tanda de cuatro giros. Así que el piloto de Andretti volvió a correr y se hizo con la segunda posición de la sesión (32º en la parrilla) en un último esfuerzo.
Esto llevó a la zona de eliminación a Nolan Siegel, que hizo un trompo en los instantes finales, acabando así con sus esperanzas de clasificarse para la Indy 500.
Posición
Piloto
Equipo
Tiempo
Mph
1
Scott McLaughlin
2m33.7017s
234.220
2
Will Power
Equipo Penske
+0.1990s
233.917
3
Josef Newgarden
Equipo Penske
+0.2709s
233.808
4
Flecha McLaren
+0.7452s
233.090
5
Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
+0.9066s
232.846
6
+1.0093s
232.692
7
Rinus van Kalmthout
+1.0640s
232.610
8
Arrow McLaren
+1.0812s
232.584
9
Meyer Shank Racing
+1.2669s
232.305
10
+1.3561s
232.171
11
Andretti Global
+2.1473s
230.993
12
+2.4350s
230.567
13
Andretti Global con Curb-Agajanian
+1.2599s
232.316
14
+1.2665s
232.306
15
Arrow McLaren
+1.3167s
232.230
16
Chip Ganassi Racing
+1.3487s
232.183
17
Ed Carpenter
Ed Carpenter Racing
+1.4591s
232.017
18
Chip Ganassi Racing
+1.5052s
231.948
19
Andretti Herta Autosport con Marco y Curb-Agajanian
+1.5441s
231.890
20
Meyer Shank Racing con Curb-Agajanian
+1.5570s
231.871
21
Chip Ganassi Racing
+1.5706s
231.851
22
+1.5733s
231.847
23
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
+1.5871s
231.826
24
Ed Carpenter Racing
+1.6835s
231.682
25
Meyer Shank Racing
+1.7537s
231.578
26
Juncos Hollinger Racing
+1.7965s
231.514
27
Chip Ganassi Racing
+1.8017s
231.506
28
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
+1.8291s
231.465
29
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports
+1.9786s
231.243
30
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
+2.0751s
231.100
31
+2.7573s
230.092
32
Andretti Global
+2.8020s
230.027
33
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
+2.8379s
229.974

Opciones de leche para la Indy 500 en 2024 

Que el ganador de la Indy 500 beba leche después de la carrera es la tradición más famosa del emblemático evento. Comenzó en 1936, cuando Louis Meyer celebró su victoria bebiendo suero de leche porque supuestamente le habían enseñado sus cualidades refrescantes.
A raíz de ello, un responsable de marketing de la industria láctea preguntó si el ganador de la Indy 500 bebería leche a partir de entonces. Aunque la idea tardó 20 años en cuajar, la tradición se ha hecho tan grande que antes de cada Indy 500 se pregunta a los pilotos por la leche que prefieren en caso de resultar vencedores. 
Los pilotos de la Indy 500 tienen tres opciones de leche: entera, al dos por ciento o descremada. Para la Indy 500 de 2024, 26 pilotos han elegido la leche entera, cinco han optado por la del dos por ciento y sólo dos por la descremada
Posición de salida
Piloto
Leche elegida
1
Scott McLaughlin
Entera
2
Will Power
Entera
3
Josef Newgarden
Entera
4
Alexander Rossi
Entera
5
Kyle Larson
Entera
6
Santino Ferrucci
Entera
7
Rinus van Kalmthout
Entera
8
Pato O'Ward
Dos por ciento
9
Felix Rosenqvist
 Entera
10
Takuma Sato
Dos por ciento
11
Kyle Kirkwood
 Entera
12
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Entera
13
Colton Herta
Entera
14
Alex Palou
Entera
15
Callum Ilott
Entera
16
Marcus Armstrong
Entera
17
Ed Carpenter
Entera
18
Kyffin Simpson
Entera
19
Marco Andretti
Entera
20
Helio Castroneves
Dos por ciento
21
Scott Dixon
 Entera
22
Agustín Canapino
Entera
23
Sting Ray Robb
Entera
24
Christian Rasmussen
 Descremada
25
Tom Blomqvist
 Descremada
26
Romain Grosjean
Dos por ciento
27
Linus Lundqvist
 Entera
28
Christian Lundgaard
 Descremada
29
Conor Daly
Entera
30
Pietro Fittipaldi
Entera
31
Katherine Legge
Entera
32
Marcus Ericsson
Entera
33
Graham Rahal
Dos por ciento

¿Quién cantará el himno de Estados Unidos en la Indy 500 de 2024?

Jordin Sparks cantará el himno nacional estadounidense en la Indy 500 de 2024. Sparks es una cantautora nominada a los Grammy  que saltó al estrellato al ganar American Idol 2007 a los 17 años. A día de hoy, sigue siendo la ganadora más joven del programa.
Desde entonces, Sparks ha publicado cuatro álbumes de estudio. Su mayor éxito, "No Air", cantado en colaboración con Chris Brown, alcanzó el número tres en las listas de Estados Unidos y el primer puesto en Australia y Nueva Zelanda.
Esta será la segunda vez que Sparks interpreta The Star-Spangled Banner en el brickyard, después de hacerlo antes de la Indy 500 de 2015.
