Horarios para el Grand Prix Road America IndyCar 2023
Después del Grand Prix de Detroit, la IndyCar sigue este fin de semana ahora en Road America, octava fecha de la temporada 2023. Aquí te dejamos los horarios para Latinoamérica y España así como algunos datos para la carrera en Wisconsin.
Fundado en 1955, Road America está situado a entre Milwaukee y Green Bay, en Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Su legendario circuito de cuatro millas y 14 curvas ha desafiado a los mejores pilotos del mundo durante más de medio siglo.
Los 640 acres de terreno, similares a un parque, ofrecen increíbles oportunidades de visualización, fantásticas concesiones y emoción de alta velocidad a miles de espectadores cada año.
La carrera en Road America ha sido testigo de 96 ediciones con un margen de victoria inferior a un segundo y ocho carreras han tenido menos de una décima de segundo entre los primeros tres lugares.
Horarios para el Grand Prix Road America de IndyCar 2023
Photo by: Bernardo Maldonado
Datos:
|Carrera
|Grand Prix Road America
|Lugar
|Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
|Circuito
|Road America
|Longitud del circuito
|4.1 millas
|Vueltas
|55 / 225.5 millas
|Sentido de la marcha
|En sentido de las manecillas del reloj
|Curvas
|14
Últimos podios:
|Año
|1º
|2º
|3º
|2022
|Josef Newgarden
|Marcus Ericsson
|Alexander Rossi
|2021
|Alex Palou
|Colton Herta
|Will Power
|2020
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Patricio O'Ward
|Alexander Rossi
|2019
|Alexander Rossi
|Will Power
|Josef Newgarden
|2018
|Josef Newgarden
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Scott Dixon
Estado del Campeonato de Pilotos 2023
|Pos
|Piloto
|Puntos
|1
|Alex Palou
|273
|24/8
|36/3
|31/5
|30/5
|53/1
|45/4
|54/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Marcus Ericsson
|222
|51/1
|24/8
|35/3
|20/10
|25/8
|44/2
|23/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|203
|13/17
|53/1
|23/9
|16/15
|26/7
|51/1
|21/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Scott Dixon
|194
|36/3
|31/5
|5/27
|26/7
|29/6
|35/6
|32/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|191
|41/2
|41/2
|13/17
|32/4
|41/2
|17/24
|6/26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Alexander Rossi
|176
|32/4
|8/22
|8/22
|24/8
|36/3
|37/5
|31/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Scott McLaughlin
|175
|20/13
|28/6
|20/10
|51/1
|14/16
|16/14
|26/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Will Power
|172
|26/7
|14/16
|28/6
|36/3
|18/12
|9/23
|41/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Colton Herta
|149
|10/20
|27/7
|32/4
|16/14
|22/9
|23/9
|19/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Felix Rosenqvist
|148
|11/19
|7/26
|26/7
|22/9
|31/5
|16/27
|35/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Romain Grosjean
|145
|14/18
|17/14
|40/2
|44/2
|19/11
|5/30
|6/24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Kyle Kirkwood
|142
|15/15
|5/27
|54/1
|18/12
|16/14
|5/28
|29/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Christian Lundgaard
|136
|22/9
|11/19
|16/14
|28/6
|34/4
|11/19
|14/16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Callum Ilott
|116
|30/5
|22/9
|11/19
|17/13
|12/18
|19/12
|5/27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|108
|9/21
|19/11
|5/26
|14/16
|17/13
|32/10
|12/18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Santino Ferrucci
|105
|6/24
|9/21
|19/11
|10/20
|7/23
|45/3
|9/21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Marcus Armstrong
|101
|19/11
|-
|24/8
|19/11
|15/15
|-
|24/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Graham Rahal
|99
|28/6
|6/24
|18/12
|13/17
|21/10
|8/22
|5/25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|David Malukas
|91
|21/10
|32/4
|10/20
|11/19
|5/26
|5/29
|7/23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Conor Daly
|88
|16/14
|10/20
|7/23
|5/25
|11/19
|24/8
|15/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|81
|5/25
|7/23
|14/16
|7/23
|13/17
|17/13
|18/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Helio Castroneves
|80
|7/23
|20/10
|9/21
|9/21
|8/22
|16/15
|11/19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Jack Harvey
|78
|8/22
|12/18
|17/13
|6/24
|10/20
|12/18
|13/17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Agustín Canapino
|77
|18/12
|18/12
|6/25
|5/26
|9/21
|5/26
|16/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Simon Pagenaud
|72
|5/26
|13/17
|15/15
|12/18
|5/25
|5/25
|17/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|Benjamin Pedersen
|61
|5/27
|15/15
|6/24
|8/22
|6/24
|11/21
|10/20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|Ray Robb
|55
|14/16
|6/25
|12/18
|5/27
|5/27
|5/31
|8/22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|Takuma Sato
|37
|-
|5/28
|-
|-
|-
|32/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|Ed Carpenter
|27
|-
|17/13
|-
|-
|-
|10/20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|Tony Kanaan
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18/16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Marco Andretti
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13/17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|R.C. Enerson
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5/32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Katherine Legge
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5/33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Los piloto de IndyCar 2023
Lista de inscritos
|No.
|Piloto
|Ciudad de origen
|Nombre del monoplaza
|Equipo-Motor
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Nashville, Tennessee
|Hitachi Team Penske
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Christchurch, New Zealand
|DEX Imaging Team Penske
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|Monterrey, México
|Arrow McLaren
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|06
|Helio Castroneves
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|AutoNation / SiriusXM
|Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
|6
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Varnamo, Sweden
|Arrow McLaren
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|Nevada City, California
|Arrow McLaren
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Kumla, Sweden
|Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Auckland, New Zealand
|PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|10
|Alex Palou
|Barcelona, Spain
|The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|11
|Marcus Armstrong (R)
|Christchurch, New Zealand
|Ridgeline Lubricants Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|12
|Will Power
|Toowoomba, Australia
|Verizon Team Penske
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|Woodbury, Connecticut
|AJ Foyt Racing / Sexton Properties
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
|15
|Graham Rahal
|New Albany, Ohio
|United Rentals
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|18
|David Malukas
|Chicago, Illinois
|HMD Trucking
|Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda
|21
|Rinus VeeKay
|Hoofddorp, Netherlands
|BitNile.com
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|23
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Dallas, Texas
|BitNile.com
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|26
|Colton Herta
|Valencia, California
|Gainbridge
|Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Jupiter, Florida
|AutoNation
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|Geneva, Switzerland
|DHL
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|29
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Toronto, Canada
|Capstone
|Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
|30
|Jack Harvey
|Bassingham, UK
|Kustom Entertainment
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|45
|Christian Lundgaard
|Hedensted, Denmark
|Hy-Vee
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|51
|Sting Ray Robb (R)
|Boise, Idaho
|Biohaven
|Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
|55
|Benjamin Pedersen (R)
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|AJ Foyt Racing / Sexton Properties
|AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
|60
|Simon Pagenaud
|Montmorillon, France
|AutoNation / SiriusXM
|Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
|77
|Callum Ilott
|Cambridge, UK
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
|78
|Agustín Canapino (R)
|Arrecifes, Argentina
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
Los equipos de IndyCar 2023
Si quieres mantenerte informado al instante sobre las últimas noticias de la IndyCar 2023, entra en nuestro canal de Telegram y recibirás todas las novedades de la categoría!
Últimas noticias
Williams: regresar a la cima será más difícil de lo pensado
Williams: regresar a la cima será más difícil de lo pensado Williams: regresar a la cima será más difícil de lo pensado
Verstappen, el mejor calificado en el juego F1 23, Checo Pérez en top 5
Verstappen, el mejor calificado en el juego F1 23, Checo Pérez en top 5 Verstappen, el mejor calificado en el juego F1 23, Checo Pérez en top 5
VIDEO: El increíble 'saludo' de Miller a Bagnaia en la salida
VIDEO: El increíble 'saludo' de Miller a Bagnaia en la salida VIDEO: El increíble 'saludo' de Miller a Bagnaia en la salida
Norris destaca la "gran contratación" que llegará desde Red Bull F1
Norris destaca la "gran contratación" que llegará desde Red Bull F1 Norris destaca la "gran contratación" que llegará desde Red Bull F1
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.