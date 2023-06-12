Anterior / Hunter-Reay reemplaza a Daly en ECR en la IndyCar
Horarios para el Grand Prix Road America IndyCar 2023

Después del Grand Prix de Detroit, la IndyCar sigue este fin de semana ahora en Road America, octava fecha de la temporada 2023. Aquí te dejamos los horarios para Latinoamérica y España así como algunos datos para la carrera en Wisconsin.

Bernardo Maldonado
Por:
Horarios para el Grand Prix Road America de IndyCar 2023

Fundado en 1955, Road America está situado a entre Milwaukee y Green Bay, en Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Su legendario circuito de cuatro millas y 14 curvas ha desafiado a los mejores pilotos del mundo durante más de medio siglo.

Los 640 acres de terreno, similares a un parque, ofrecen increíbles oportunidades de visualización, fantásticas concesiones y emoción de alta velocidad a miles de espectadores cada año.

La carrera en Road America ha sido testigo de 96 ediciones con un margen de victoria inferior a un segundo y ocho carreras han tenido menos de una décima de segundo entre los primeros tres lugares.

Horarios para el Grand Prix Road America de IndyCar 2023

Photo by: Bernardo Maldonado

Datos:

Carrera Grand Prix Road America United States
Lugar Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin 
Circuito Road America
Longitud del circuito 4.1 millas
Vueltas 55 / 225.5 millas
Sentido de la marcha En sentido de las manecillas del reloj
Curvas 14

Últimos podios:

Año
2022 United States Josef Newgarden Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Alexander Rossi
2021 Spain Alex Palou United States Colton Herta Australia Will Power
2020 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Alexander Rossi
2019 United States Alexander Rossi Australia Will Power United States Josef Newgarden
2018 United States Josef Newgarden United States Ryan Hunter-Reay New Zealand Scott Dixon

Estado del Campeonato de Pilotos 2023

Pos Piloto Puntos United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States Canada United States United States United States United States United States United States United States
1 Spain Alex Palou 273 24/8 36/3 31/5 30/5 53/1 45/4 54/1 - - - - - - - - - -
2 Sweden Marcus Ericsson 222 51/1 24/8 35/3 20/10 25/8 44/2 23/9 - - - - - - - - - -
3 United States Josef Newgarden 203 13/17 53/1 23/9 16/15 26/7 51/1 21/10 - - - - - - - - - -
4 New Zealand Scott Dixon 194 36/3 31/5 5/27 26/7 29/6 35/6 32/4 - - - - - - - - - -
5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward 191 41/2 41/2 13/17 32/4 41/2 17/24 6/26 - - - - - - - - - -
6 United States Alexander Rossi 176 32/4 8/22 8/22 24/8 36/3 37/5 31/5 - - - - - - - - - -
7 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 175 20/13 28/6 20/10 51/1 14/16 16/14 26/7 - - - - - - - - - -
8 Australia Will Power 172 26/7 14/16 28/6 36/3 18/12 9/23 41/2 - - - - - - - - - -
9 United States Colton Herta 149 10/20 27/7 32/4 16/14 22/9 23/9 19/11 - - - - - - - - - -
10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist 148 11/19 7/26 26/7 22/9 31/5 16/27 35/3 - - - - - - - - - -
11 France Romain Grosjean 145 14/18 17/14 40/2 44/2 19/11 5/30 6/24 - - - - - - - - - -
12 United States Kyle Kirkwood 142 15/15 5/27 54/1 18/12 16/14 5/28 29/6 - - - - - - - - - -
13 Denmark Christian Lundgaard 136 22/9 11/19 16/14 28/6 34/4 11/19 14/16 - - - - - - - - - -
14 United Kingdom Callum Ilott 116 30/5 22/9 11/19 17/13 12/18 19/12 5/27 - - - - - - - - - -
15 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout 108 9/21 19/11 5/26 14/16 17/13 32/10 12/18 - - - - - - - - - -
16 United States Santino Ferrucci 105 6/24 9/21 19/11 10/20 7/23 45/3 9/21 - - - - - - - - - -
17 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong 101 19/11 - 24/8 19/11 15/15 - 24/8 - - - - - - - - - -
18 United States Graham Rahal 99 28/6 6/24 18/12 13/17 21/10 8/22 5/25 - - - - - - - - - -
19 United States David Malukas 91 21/10 32/4 10/20 11/19 5/26 5/29 7/23 - - - - - - - - - -
20 United States Conor Daly 88 16/14 10/20 7/23 5/25 11/19 24/8 15/15 - - - - - - - - - -
21 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco 81 5/25 7/23 14/16 7/23 13/17 17/13 18/12 - - - - - - - - - -
22 Brazil Helio Castroneves 80 7/23 20/10 9/21 9/21 8/22 16/15 11/19 - - - - - - - - - -
23 United Kingdom Jack Harvey 78 8/22 12/18 17/13 6/24 10/20 12/18 13/17 - - - - - - - - - -
24 Argentina Agustín Canapino 77 18/12 18/12 6/25 5/26 9/21 5/26 16/14 - - - - - - - - - -
25 France Simon Pagenaud 72 5/26 13/17 15/15 12/18 5/25 5/25 17/13 - - - - - - - - - -
26 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen 61 5/27 15/15 6/24 8/22 6/24 11/21 10/20 - - - - - - - - - -
27 Ray Robb 55 14/16 6/25 12/18 5/27 5/27 5/31 8/22 - - - - - - - - - -
28 Japan Takuma Sato 37 - 5/28 - - - 32/7 - - - - - - - - - - -
29 United States Ed Carpenter 27 - 17/13 - - - 10/20 - - - - - - - - - - -
30 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 20 - - - - - 20/11 - - - - - - - - - - -
31 Brazil Tony Kanaan 18 - - - - - 18/16 - - - - - - - - - - -
32 United States Marco Andretti 13 - - - - - 13/17 - - - - - - - - - - -
33 United States R.C. Enerson 5 - - - - - 5/32 - - - - - - - - - - -
34 United Kingdom Katherine Legge 5 - - - - - 5/33 - - - - - - - - - - -

Los piloto de IndyCar 2023

Lista de inscritos

No. Piloto Ciudad de origen Nombre del monoplaza Equipo-Motor
2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Hitachi Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand DEX Imaging Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, México Arrow McLaren Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
6 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
7 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California Arrow McLaren Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
11 Marcus Armstrong (R) Christchurch, New Zealand Ridgeline Lubricants Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
14 Santino Ferrucci Woodbury, Connecticut AJ Foyt Racing / Sexton Properties A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio United Rentals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
18 David Malukas Chicago, Illinois HMD Trucking Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda
21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands BitNile.com Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
23 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dallas, Texas BitNile.com Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda
27 Kyle Kirkwood Jupiter, Florida AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda
28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda
29 Devlin DeFrancesco Toronto, Canada Capstone Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
30 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Kustom Entertainment Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
45 Christian Lundgaard Hedensted, Denmark Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
51 Sting Ray Robb (R) Boise, Idaho Biohaven Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
55 Benjamin Pedersen (R) Copenhagen, Denmark AJ Foyt Racing / Sexton Properties AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
77 Callum Ilott Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
78 Agustín Canapino (R) Arrecifes, Argentina Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet

Los equipos de IndyCar 2023

