Horarios para el Grand Prix Long Beach IndyCar 2023
La tercera fecha de la IndyCar 2023 llega el próximo fin de semana con el Grand Prix de Long Beach en las calles de esta ciudad de California. Estos son los horarios del fin de semana para Latinoamérica y España.
El circuito urbano temporal de 1,968 millas y 11 curvas rodea el Centro de Convenciones de Long Beach, que alberga una Zona de Diversión Familiar y numerosas exposiciones durante el fin de semana de la carrera, y discurre por la pintoresca Shoreline Drive. Ofrece numerosas oportunidades de adelantamiento, incluida la curva 1, en la que es fundamental tomar bien la horquilla que precede a la recta frontal.
|Carrera
|Grand Prix Long Beach
|Lugar
|Long Beach, California
|Circuito
|Streets of Long Beach
|Longitud del circuito
|1.968 millas
|Vueltas
|85 / 167.28 millas
|Sentido de la marcha
|En sentido de las manecillas del reloj
|Curvas
|11
|Pole Position 2022
|Colton Herta
|Ganador 2022
|Josef Newgarden
|Vuelta rápida 2022
|Alex Palou 1:07.235
Horarios para el GP Long Beach IndyCar 2023
Photo by: Bernardo Maldonado
Lista de inscritos
|No.
|Piloto
|Ciudad de origen
|Nombre del monoplaza
|Equipo-Motor
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Nashville, Tennessee
|Hitachi Team Penske
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Christchurch, New Zealand
|DEX Imaging Team Penske
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|Monterrey, México
|Arrow McLaren
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|06
|Helio Castroneves
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|AutoNation / SiriusXM
|Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
|6
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Varnamo, Sweden
|Arrow McLaren
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|Nevada City, California
|Arrow McLaren
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Kumla, Sweden
|Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Auckland, New Zealand
|PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|10
|Alex Palou
|Barcelona, Spain
|The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|11
|Marcus Armstrong (R)
|Christchurch, New Zealand
|Ridgeline Lubricants Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|12
|Will Power
|Toowoomba, Australia
|Verizon Team Penske
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|Woodbury, Connecticut
|AJ Foyt Racing / Sexton Properties
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
|15
|Graham Rahal
|New Albany, Ohio
|United Rentals
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|18
|David Malukas
|Chicago, Illinois
|HMD Trucking
|Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda
|20
|Conor Daly
|Noblesville, Indiana
|BitNile.com
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|21
|Rinus VeeKay
|Hoofddorp, Netherlands
|BitNile.com
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|26
|Colton Herta
|Valencia, California
|Gainbridge
|Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Jupiter, Florida
|AutoNation
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|Geneva, Switzerland
|DHL
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|29
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Toronto, Canada
|Capstone
|Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
|30
|Jack Harvey
|Bassingham, UK
|Kustom Entertainment
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|45
|Christian Lundgaard
|Hedensted, Denmark
|Hy-Vee
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|51
|Sting Ray Robb (R)
|Boise, Idaho
|Biohaven
|Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
|55
|Benjamin Pedersen (R)
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|AJ Foyt Racing / Sexton Properties
|AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
|60
|Simon Pagenaud
|Montmorillon, France
|AutoNation / SiriusXM
|Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
|77
|Callum Ilott
|Cambridge, UK
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
|78
|Agustin Canapino (R)
|Arrecifes, Argentina
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
Los piloto de IndyCar 2023
Estado del campeonato de pilotos
|Pos
|Piloto
|Puntos
|1
|Patricio O'Ward
|82
|41/2
|41/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Marcus Ericsson
|75
|51/1
|24/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Scott Dixon
|67
|36/3
|31/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Josef Newgarden
|66
|13/17
|53/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Alex Palou
|60
|24/8
|36/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|David Malukas
|53
|21/10
|32/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Callum Ilot
|52
|30/5
|22/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Scott McLaughlin
|48
|20/13
|28/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Alexander Rossi
|40
|32/4
|8/22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Will Power
|40
|26/7
|14/16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Colton Herta
|37
|10/20
|27/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Agustín Canapino
|36
|18/12
|18/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Graham Rahal
|34
|28/6
|6/24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Christian Lundgaard
|33
|22/9
|11/19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Romain Grosjean
|31
|14/18
|17/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|28
|9/21
|19/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Helio Castroneves
|27
|7/23
|20/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Conor Daly
|26
|16/14
|10/20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Kyle Kirkwood
|20
|15/15
|5/27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Benjamin Pedersen
|20
|5/27
|15/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Ray Robb
|20
|14/16
|6/25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Jack Harvey
|20
|8/22
|12/18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Marcus Armstrong
|19
|19/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Simon Pagenaud
|18
|5/26
|13/17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Felix Rosenqvist
|18
|11/19
|7/26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|Ed Carpenter
|17
|-
|17/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|Santino Ferrucci
|15
|6/24
|9/21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|12
|5/25
|7/23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|Takuma Sato
|5
|-
|5/28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Los equipos de IndyCar 2022
