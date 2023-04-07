Anterior / Estado del Campeonato IndyCar 2023 tras el GP de Texas
Horarios para el Grand Prix Long Beach IndyCar 2023

La tercera fecha de la IndyCar 2023 llega el próximo fin de semana con el Grand Prix de Long Beach en las calles de esta ciudad de California. Estos son los horarios del fin de semana para Latinoamérica y España.

Horarios para el Grand Prix Long Beach IndyCar 2023

El circuito urbano temporal de 1,968 millas y 11 curvas rodea el Centro de Convenciones de Long Beach, que alberga una Zona de Diversión Familiar y numerosas exposiciones durante el fin de semana de la carrera, y discurre por la pintoresca Shoreline Drive. Ofrece numerosas oportunidades de adelantamiento, incluida la curva 1, en la que es fundamental tomar bien la horquilla que precede a la recta frontal.

Carrera Grand Prix Long Beach United States
Lugar Long Beach, California
Circuito Streets of Long Beach
Longitud del circuito 1.968 millas
Vueltas 85 / 167.28 millas
Sentido de la marcha En sentido de las manecillas del reloj
Curvas 11
Pole Position 2022 United States Colton Herta
Ganador 2022 United States Josef Newgarden
Vuelta rápida 2022 Spain Alex Palou 1:07.235
Horarios para el GP Long Beach IndyCar 2023

Horarios para el GP Long Beach IndyCar 2023

Lista de inscritos

No. Piloto Ciudad de origen Nombre del monoplaza Equipo-Motor
2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Hitachi Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand DEX Imaging Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, México Arrow McLaren Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
6 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
7 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California Arrow McLaren Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
11 Marcus Armstrong (R) Christchurch, New Zealand Ridgeline Lubricants Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
14 Santino Ferrucci Woodbury, Connecticut AJ Foyt Racing / Sexton Properties A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio United Rentals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
18 David Malukas Chicago, Illinois HMD Trucking Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda
20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile.com Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands BitNile.com Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda
27 Kyle Kirkwood Jupiter, Florida AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda
28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda
29 Devlin DeFrancesco Toronto, Canada Capstone Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
30 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Kustom Entertainment Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
45 Christian Lundgaard Hedensted, Denmark Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
51 Sting Ray Robb (R) Boise, Idaho Biohaven Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
55 Benjamin Pedersen (R) Copenhagen, Denmark AJ Foyt Racing / Sexton Properties AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
77 Callum Ilott Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
78 Agustin Canapino (R) Arrecifes, Argentina Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet

Estado del campeonato de pilotos

Pos Piloto Puntos United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States Canada United States United States United States United States United States United States United States
1 Mexico Patricio O'Ward 82 41/2 41/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Sweden Marcus Ericsson 75 51/1 24/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 New Zealand Scott Dixon 67 36/3 31/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 United States Josef Newgarden 66 13/17 53/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Spain Alex Palou 60 24/8 36/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 United States David Malukas 53 21/10 32/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United Kingdom Callum Ilot 52 30/5 22/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 48 20/13 28/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United States Alexander Rossi 40 32/4 8/22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Australia Will Power 40 26/7 14/16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 United States Colton Herta 37 10/20 27/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Argentina Agustín Canapino 36 18/12 18/12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 United States Graham Rahal 34 28/6 6/24 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Denmark Christian Lundgaard 33 22/9 11/19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 France Romain Grosjean 31 14/18 17/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout 28 9/21 19/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Brazil Helio Castroneves 27 7/23 20/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 United States Conor Daly 26 16/14 10/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 United States Kyle Kirkwood 20 15/15 5/27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen 20 5/27 15/15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 Ray Robb 20 14/16 6/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 United Kingdom Jack Harvey 20 8/22 12/18 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong 19 19/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 France Simon Pagenaud 18 5/26 13/17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist 18 11/19 7/26 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
26 United States Ed Carpenter 17 - 17/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
27 United States Santino Ferrucci 15 6/24 9/21 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
28 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco 12 5/25 7/23 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
29 Japan Takuma Sato 5 - 5/28 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
 

Estado del Campeonato IndyCar 2023 tras el GP de Texas
