Horarios del Grand Prix de Indianápolis de Indycar
El Grand Prix de Indianápolis se corre este viernes y sábado en el Indianapolis Motor Speedway, en la quinta fecha del calendario de la IndyCar 2022. Estos son los horarios de las actividades.
El circuito de 2,439 millas y 14 curvas incorpora partes de las curvas 1 y 2 y la recta frontal del famoso óvalo del Indianapolis Motor Speedway, y el resto del circuito está dentro del infield, lo que permite una gran visualización por parte de los espectadores.
Horarios para el Grand Prix de Indianápolis de IndyCar
Photo by: Bernardo Maldonado
Datos:
|Carrera
|Grand Prix Indianapolis
|Lugar
|Indiana
|Circuito
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Longitud del circuito
|2,439 millas
|Vueltas
|85 vueltas / 207.32 millas
|Sentido de la marcha
|En el sentido de las manecillas del reloj
|Curvas
|14 (5 a la izquierda, 9 a la derecha)
|Velocidad Promedio
|129 mph
Estado del campeonato de IndyCar
|Pos
|Piloto
|Puntos
|1
|Alex Palou
|144
|41/2
|26/7
|36/3
|41/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Scott McLaughlin
|141
|54/1
|43/2
|16/14
|28/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|135
|14/16
|51/1
|53/1
|17/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Will Power
|134
|36/3
|33/4
|33/4
|32/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|114
|18/12
|15/15
|30/5
|51/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Scott Dixon
|113
|25/8
|30/5
|28/6
|30/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|106
|29/6
|21/10
|17/13
|39/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|101
|30/5
|5/26
|40/2
|26/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|84
|22/9
|36/3
|8/22
|18/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Graham Rahal
|84
|26/7
|8/22
|26/7
|24/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Colton Herta
|79
|32/4
|18/12
|9/23
|20/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Simon Pagenaud
|69
|15/15
|24/8
|11/19
|19/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Alexander Rossi
|62
|11/20
|5/27
|24/8
|22/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Takuma Sato
|61
|20/10
|11/20
|13/17
|17/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Christian Lundgaard
|57
|19/11
|11/19
|12/18
|15/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Felix Rosenqvist
|56
|13/17
|10/21
|19/11
|14/16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Helio Castroneves
|55
|16/14
|8/23
|22/9
|9/21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Jimmie Johnson
|51
|7/23
|28/6
|10/20
|6/24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Conor Daly
|50
|9/21
|12/18
|18/12
|11/19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Kyle Kirkwood
|46
|12/18
|6/25
|20/10
|8/22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|David Malukas
|44
|5/26
|20/11
|9/21
|10/20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Jack Harvey
|44
|17/13
|-
|15/15
|12/18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Callum Ilot
|37
|11/19
|15/16
|6/24
|5/25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|33
|8/22
|6/24
|6/25
|13/17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Dalton Kellett
|30
|5/25
|13/17
|5/26
|7/23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|Tatiana Calderón
|25
|6/24
|-
|14/16
|5/26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|Santino Ferrucci
|22
|-
|22/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|Ed Carpenter
|18
|-
|18/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|J.R. Hildebrand
|17
|-
|17/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
compartidos
comentarios
