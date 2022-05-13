Entradas
IndyCar / Grand Prix de Indianápolis Previo

Horarios del Grand Prix de Indianápolis de Indycar

El Grand Prix de Indianápolis se corre este viernes y sábado en el Indianapolis Motor Speedway, en la quinta fecha del calendario de la IndyCar 2022. Estos son los horarios de las actividades.

Bernardo Maldonado
Por:
Horarios del Grand Prix de Indianápolis de Indycar

El circuito de 2,439 millas y 14 curvas incorpora partes de las curvas 1 y 2 y la recta frontal del famoso óvalo del Indianapolis Motor Speedway, y el resto del circuito está dentro del infield, lo que permite una gran visualización por parte de los espectadores.

Horarios para el Grand Prix de Indianápolis de IndyCar

Horarios para el Grand Prix de Indianápolis de IndyCar

Photo by: Bernardo Maldonado

Datos:

Carrera Grand Prix Indianapolis United States
Lugar Indiana
Circuito Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Longitud del circuito 2,439 millas
Vueltas 85 vueltas / 207.32 millas
Sentido de la marcha En el sentido de las manecillas del reloj
Curvas 14 (5 a la izquierda, 9 a la derecha)
Velocidad Promedio 129 mph

Estado del campeonato de IndyCar

Pos Piloto Puntos United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States Canada United States United States United States United States United States United States United States
1 Spain Alex Palou 144 41/2 26/7 36/3 41/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 141 54/1 43/2 16/14 28/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United States Josef Newgarden 135 14/16 51/1 53/1 17/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Australia Will Power 134 36/3 33/4 33/4 32/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward 114 18/12 15/15 30/5 51/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 New Zealand Scott Dixon 113 25/8 30/5 28/6 30/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout 106 29/6 21/10 17/13 39/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 France Romain Grosjean 101 30/5 5/26 40/2 26/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Sweden Marcus Ericsson 84 22/9 36/3 8/22 18/12 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 United States Graham Rahal 84 26/7 8/22 26/7 24/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 United States Colton Herta 79 32/4 18/12 9/23 20/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 France Simon Pagenaud 69 15/15 24/8 11/19 19/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 United States Alexander Rossi 62 11/20 5/27 24/8 22/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Japan Takuma Sato 61 20/10 11/20 13/17 17/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Denmark Christian Lundgaard 57 19/11 11/19 12/18 15/15 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist 56 13/17 10/21 19/11 14/16 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Brazil Helio Castroneves 55 16/14 8/23 22/9 9/21 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 United States Jimmie Johnson 51 7/23 28/6 10/20 6/24 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 United States Conor Daly 50 9/21 12/18 18/12 11/19 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 United States Kyle Kirkwood 46 12/18 6/25 20/10 8/22 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 United States David Malukas 44 5/26 20/11 9/21 10/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 United Kingdom Jack Harvey 44 17/13 - 15/15 12/18 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 United Kingdom Callum Ilot 37 11/19 15/16 6/24 5/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco 33 8/22 6/24 6/25 13/17 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 Canada Dalton Kellett 30 5/25 13/17 5/26 7/23 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
26 Colombia Tatiana Calderón 25 6/24 - 14/16 5/26 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
27 United States Santino Ferrucci 22 - 22/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
28 United States Ed Carpenter 18 - 18/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
29 United States J.R. Hildebrand 17 - 17/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 

