GALERÍA: Imágenes de IndyCar en Mid-Ohio
Mira las imágenes de las dos carreras de IndyCar en Mid-Ohio
Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
El camión del equipo de seguridad de Honda Ridgeline despeja la pista en Mid-Ohio en mojado antes del comienzo de la clasificación
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
El tractor del equipo de seguridad despeja la pista en Mid-Ohio sobre mojado antes del comienzo de la clasificación
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet, crew
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet, crew
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda, Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda and Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet, Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda, Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda chocan al fondo
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda líder al inicio, Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda, Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda chocan
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda and Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda lead the field to the green flag
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda pit stop
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda pit stop
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda pit stop
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda, start
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Inicio Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda, chocan
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda, pit stop
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Podio: Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Podio: ganador Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Podio: ganador Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet y el equipo con el trofeo "Stomping Competitors with my Boot"
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Podio: ganador Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet y Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet pit stop
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda and Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
Honda Pace Car
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet leads the field to the green flag
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
