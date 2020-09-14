IndyCar
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio / Galería

GALERÍA: Imágenes de IndyCar en Mid-Ohio

GALERÍA: Imágenes de IndyCar en Mid-Ohio
Por:

Mira las imágenes de las dos carreras de IndyCar en Mid-Ohio

Galería
Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
1/36

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

El camión del equipo de seguridad de Honda Ridgeline despeja la pista en Mid-Ohio en mojado antes del comienzo de la clasificación

El camión del equipo de seguridad de Honda Ridgeline despeja la pista en Mid-Ohio en mojado antes del comienzo de la clasificación
2/36

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

El tractor del equipo de seguridad despeja la pista en Mid-Ohio sobre mojado antes del comienzo de la clasificación

El tractor del equipo de seguridad despeja la pista en Mid-Ohio sobre mojado antes del comienzo de la clasificación
3/36

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
4/36

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
5/36

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet, crew

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet, crew
6/36

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
7/36

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda

Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda
8/36

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda
9/36

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
10/36

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet, crew

Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet, crew
11/36

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
12/36

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda, Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda and Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet, Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda, Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda chocan al fondo

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda, Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda and Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet, Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda, Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda chocan al fondo
13/36

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda líder al inicio, Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda, Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda chocan

Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda líder al inicio, Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda, Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda chocan
14/36

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
15/36

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda
16/36

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda and Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda lead the field to the green flag

Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda and Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda lead the field to the green flag
17/36

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda pit stop

Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda pit stop
18/36

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda pit stop

Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda pit stop
19/36

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda pit stop

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda pit stop
20/36

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda, start

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda, start
21/36

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Inicio Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda, chocan

Inicio Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda, chocan
22/36

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan
23/36

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan
24/36

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda, pit stop

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda, pit stop
25/36

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Podio: Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda

Podio: Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda
26/36

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Podio: ganador Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Podio: ganador Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
27/36

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Podio: ganador Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet y el equipo con el trofeo "Stomping Competitors with my Boot"

Podio: ganador Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet y el equipo con el trofeo "Stomping Competitors with my Boot"
28/36

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Podio: ganador Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet y Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Podio: ganador Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet y Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
29/36

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda
30/36

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet pit stop

Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet pit stop
31/36

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
32/36

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda and Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda and Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda
33/36

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
34/36

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Honda Pace Car

Honda Pace Car
35/36

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet leads the field to the green flag

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet leads the field to the green flag
36/36

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Mira aquí toda las imágenes de la IndyCar en Mid-Ohio

 

Herta lidera un triplete de Andretti con remontada de O'Ward

Herta lidera un triplete de Andretti con remontada de O'Ward
Campeonatos IndyCar
Evento Mid-Ohio
Subevento Race 2
Autor Bernardo Maldonado

