Todos los campeonatos

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registro Iniciar Sesión

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Suscríbete

Edición

Espanol
IndyCar Indianapolis Road Course
Resultados

Estado del Campeonato IndyCar 2024, tras Indianápolis

El Estado del campeonato de IndyCar de la temporada 2024, después de cuatro carreras disputadas.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda start

Foto de: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Más de IndyCar:

Estado del campeonato de pilotos

POS PILOTO PUNTOS United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States Canada United States United States United States United States
1 SpainA. Palou 152 32/4 35/3 31/5 54/1 - - - - - - - - - - -
2 AustraliaW. Power 140 30/2 29/6 41/2 40/2 - - - - - - - - - - -
3 New ZealandS. Dixon 127 26/7 53/1 15/15 33/4 - - - - - - - - - - -
4 United StatesC. Herta 127 36/3 41/2 24/8 26/7 - - - - - - - - - - -
5 SwedenF. Rosenqvist 107 30/5 24/9 33/4 20/10 - - - - - - - - - - -
6 New ZealandS. McLaughlin 88 - 5/26 54/1 29/6 - - - - - - - - - - -
7 MexicoP. O'Ward 88 50/1 14/16 7/23 17/13 - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United StatesK. Kirkwood 86 20/10 27/7 20/10 19/11 - - - - - - - - - - -
9 DenmarkC. Lundgaard 84 13/18 7/23 28/6 36/3 - - - - - - - - - - -
10 United StatesA. Rossi 78 28/6 20/10 5/25 25/8 - - - - - - - - - - -
11 New ZealandM. Armstrong 76 5/25 18/12 22/9 31/5 - - - - - - - - - - -
12 United StatesG. Rahal 71 16/14 13/17 19/11 23/9 - - - - - - - - - - -
13 SwedenL. Lundqvist 68 9/21 17/13 36/3 6/24 - - - - - - - - - - -
14 FranceR. Grosjean 68 8/22 24/8 18/12 18/12 - - - - - - - - - - -
15 SwedenM. Ericsson 63 7/23 30/5 12/18 14/16 - - - - - - - - - - -
16 United StatesS. Ferrucci 63 22/9 9/21 27/7 5/27 - - - - - - - - - - -
17 United StatesJ. Newgarden 61 1 33/4 14/16 13/17 - - - - - - - - - - -
18 United StatesK. Simpson 60 18/12 11/19 16/14 15/15 - - - - - - - - - - -
19 NetherlandsR. van Kalmthout 58 24/8 16/14 13/17 5/26 - - - - - - - - - - -
20 ArgentinaA. Canapino 48 14/16 15/15 10/20 9/21 - - - - - - - - - - -
21 United KingdomJ. Harvey 47 13/17 5/25 17/13 12/18 - - - - - - - - - - -
22 BrazilP. Fittipaldi 45 17/13 6/24 5/27 17/14 - - - - - - - - - - -
23 United KingdomT. Blomqvist 41 15/15 8/22 11/19 7/23 - - - - - - - - - - -
24 FranceT. Pourchaire 38 - 19/11 8/22 11/19 - - - - - - - - - - -
25
C. Rasmussen
 32 11/19 5/27 6/24 10/20 - - - - - - - - - - -
26
R. Robb
 31 6/24 12/18 5/26 8/22 - - - - - - - - - - -
27 United KingdomC. Ilott 19 19/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
28 ItalyL. Ghiotto 14 - - 9/21 5/25 - - - - - - - - - - -
29 United StatesC. Braun 10 10/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
30
N. Siegel
 10 - 10/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Romain Grosjean, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda Theo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda Sting Ray Robb, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Romain Grosjean, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda Theo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda Sting Ray Robb, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda celebra en la línea de victoria

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda celebra en la línea de victoria

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

 
 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comentarios
Artículo previo Palou vence a Power y Lundgaard en una batalla estratégica en el Indy GP

Top Comments

¿No hay comentarios. Por qué no escribes uno?
Bernardo Maldonado
More from
Bernardo Maldonado
Horarios para la Indy 500, datos y dónde ver

Horarios para la Indy 500, datos y dónde ver

IndyCar
Indy 500
Horarios para la Indy 500, datos y dónde ver
Horarios del GP de Emilia Romagna F1

Horarios del GP de Emilia Romagna F1

Fórmula 1
GP Emilia Romagna
Horarios del GP de Emilia Romagna F1
Estado del Campeonato MotoGP 2024 tras Francia

Estado del Campeonato MotoGP 2024 tras Francia

MotoGP
GP de Francia
Estado del Campeonato MotoGP 2024 tras Francia

Últimas noticias

NASCAR tendrá un torneo aparte en su temporada al estilo de la NBA

NASCAR tendrá un torneo aparte en su temporada al estilo de la NBA

NAS NASCAR Cup
NASCAR tendrá un torneo aparte en su temporada al estilo de la NBA
Acosta asegura que estaba "para ganar" en el GP de Francia

Acosta asegura que estaba "para ganar" en el GP de Francia

MGP MotoGP
GP de Francia
Acosta asegura que estaba "para ganar" en el GP de Francia
Horarios para la Indy 500, datos y dónde ver

Horarios para la Indy 500, datos y dónde ver

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500
Horarios para la Indy 500, datos y dónde ver
Sauber añadirá "importantes" mejoras en Imola para sus problemas en los pitstops

Sauber añadirá "importantes" mejoras en Imola para sus problemas en los pitstops

F1 Fórmula 1
GP Emilia Romagna
Sauber añadirá "importantes" mejoras en Imola para sus problemas en los pitstops

Contáctenos

© 2024 Motorsport Network Todos los derechos reservados.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registro Iniciar Sesión

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Suscríbete

Edición

Espanol