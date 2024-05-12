Estado del Campeonato IndyCar 2024, tras Indianápolis
El Estado del campeonato de IndyCar de la temporada 2024, después de cuatro carreras disputadas.
Foto de: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images
Estado del campeonato de pilotos
|POS
|PILOTO
|PUNTOS
|1
|A. Palou
|152
|32/4
|35/3
|31/5
|54/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|W. Power
|140
|30/2
|29/6
|41/2
|40/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|S. Dixon
|127
|26/7
|53/1
|15/15
|33/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|C. Herta
|127
|36/3
|41/2
|24/8
|26/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|F. Rosenqvist
|107
|30/5
|24/9
|33/4
|20/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|S. McLaughlin
|88
|-
|5/26
|54/1
|29/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|P. O'Ward
|88
|50/1
|14/16
|7/23
|17/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|K. Kirkwood
|86
|20/10
|27/7
|20/10
|19/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|C. Lundgaard
|84
|13/18
|7/23
|28/6
|36/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|A. Rossi
|78
|28/6
|20/10
|5/25
|25/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|M. Armstrong
|76
|5/25
|18/12
|22/9
|31/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|G. Rahal
|71
|16/14
|13/17
|19/11
|23/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|L. Lundqvist
|68
|9/21
|17/13
|36/3
|6/24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|R. Grosjean
|68
|8/22
|24/8
|18/12
|18/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|M. Ericsson
|63
|7/23
|30/5
|12/18
|14/16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|S. Ferrucci
|63
|22/9
|9/21
|27/7
|5/27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|J. Newgarden
|61
|1
|33/4
|14/16
|13/17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|K. Simpson
|60
|18/12
|11/19
|16/14
|15/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|R. van Kalmthout
|58
|24/8
|16/14
|13/17
|5/26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|A. Canapino
|48
|14/16
|15/15
|10/20
|9/21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|J. Harvey
|47
|13/17
|5/25
|17/13
|12/18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|P. Fittipaldi
|45
|17/13
|6/24
|5/27
|17/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|T. Blomqvist
|41
|15/15
|8/22
|11/19
|7/23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|T. Pourchaire
|38
|-
|19/11
|8/22
|11/19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|
C. Rasmussen
|32
|11/19
|5/27
|6/24
|10/20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|
R. Robb
|31
|6/24
|12/18
|5/26
|8/22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|C. Ilott
|19
|19/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|L. Ghiotto
|14
|-
|-
|9/21
|5/25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|C. Braun
|10
|10/20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|
N. Siegel
|10
|-
|10/20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Romain Grosjean, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda Theo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda Sting Ray Robb, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda celebra en la línea de victoria
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Top Comments