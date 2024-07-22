Todos los campeonatos

Resultados
IndyCar Toronto

Estado del Campeonato IndyCar 2024 tras Toronto

El Estado del campeonato de Pilotos de IndyCar de la temporada 2024, después de 12 fechas disputadas. El español Alex Palou lidera, mientras que el mexicano Patricio O'Ward se encuentra en quinto y el argentino Agustín Canapino en la P23.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Estado del campeonato de pilotos IndyCar 2024

POS PILOTO PUNTOS United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States Canada United States United States United States United States
1 SpainA. Palou 411 32/4 35/3 31/5 54/1 31/5 15/16 33/4 54/1 44/2 7/23 43/2 32/4 - - - -
2 AustraliaW. Power 362 30/2 29/6 41/2 40/2 17/24 28/6 51/1 26/7 19/11 12/18 51/1 18/12 - - - -
3 New ZealandS. Dixon 358 26/7 53/1 15/15 33/4 36/3 53/1 9/21 28/6 5/27 32/4 32/4 36/3 - - - -
4 United StatesC. Herta 354 36/3 41/2 24/8 26/7 7/23 13/19 29/6 41/2 32/4 21/11 30/5 54/1 - - - -
5 MexicoP. O'Ward 340 50/1 14/16 7/23 17/13 46/2 26/7 24/8 24/8 51/1 40/2 28/6 13/17 - - - -
6 New ZealandS. McLaughlin 328 - 5/26 54/1 29/6 43/6 10/20 38/3 9/21 36/3 53/1 37/3 14/16 - - - -
7 United StatesK. Kirkwood 314 20/10 27/7 20/10 19/11 29/7 33/4 31/5 31/5 24/8 26/7 14/16 40/2 - - - -
8 United StatesJ. Newgarden 266 1 33/4 14/16 13/17 61/1 6/26 41/2 12/19 5/25 35/3 26/7 19/11 - - - -
9 United StatesA. Rossi 265 28/6 20/10 5/25 25/8 42/4 30/5 12/18 36/3 28/6 24/8 15/15 - - - - -
10 United StatesS. Ferrucci 231 22/9 9/21 27/7 5/27 32/8 22/9 15/15 22/9 20/10 28/6 19/11 10/20 - - - -
11 DenmarkC. Lundgaard 229 13/18 7/23 28/6 36/3 18/13 20/11 19/11 15/15 26/7 8/22 13/17 26/7 - - - -
12 SwedenM. Ericsson 222 7/23 30/5 12/18 14/16 5/33 40/2 22/9 20/10 30/5 22/9 7/23 13/18 - - - -
13 SwedenF. Rosenqvist 221 30/5 24/9 33/4 20/10 9/27 24/8 17/14 19/11 16/14 17/13 5/26 7/23 - - - -
14 New ZealandM. Armstrong 203 5/25 18/12 22/9 31/5 5/30 35/3 5/26 8/22 13/17 20/10 11/19 30/5 - - - -
15 NetherlandsR. van Kalmthout 201 24/8 16/14 13/17 5/26 29/9 16/14 6/24 5/26 11/19 30/5 22/9 24/8 - - - -
16 FranceR. Grosjean 199 8/22 24/8 18/12 18/12 11/19 7/23 26/7 32/4 7/23 6/24 20/10 22/9 - - - -
17 United StatesG. Rahal 198 16/14 13/17 19/11 23/9 16/15 15/15 20/10 6/24 12/18 14/16 24/8 20/10 - - - -
18 SwedenL. Lundqvist 173 9/21 17/13 36/3 6/24 5/28 8/22 19/12 13/17 15/15 9/21 19/12 17/13 - - - -
19 BrazilP. Fittipaldi 135 17/13 6/24 5/27 17/14 5/32 17/13 14/16 16/14 6/24 11/19 10/20 11/19 - - - -
20 United StatesK. Simpson 133 18/12 11/19 16/14 15/15 10/21 6/24 5/27 7/23 9/21 16/14 12/18 8/22 - - - -
21
R. Robb
 121 6/24 12/18 5/26 8/22 15/16 9/21 13/17 10/20 14/16 15/15 9/21 5/25 - - - -
22
C. Rasmussen
 110 11/19 5/27 6/24 10/20 19/12 5/27 10/20 17/13 22/9 - - 5/27 - - - -
23 ArgentinaA. Canapino 109 14/16 15/15 10/20 9/21 8/22 18/12 - 12/18 8/22 5/27 5/25 5/26 - - - -
24
N. Siegel
 98 - 10/20 - - - - 7/23 18/12 10/20 18/12 16/14 19/21 - - - -
25 FranceT. Pourchaire 91 - 19/11 8/22 11/19 - 20/10 17/13 - - - - 16/14 - - - -
26 United StatesD. Malukas 82 - - - - - - - 14/16 18/12 5/26 17/13 28/6 - - - -
27 United KingdomJ. Harvey 80 13/17 5/25 17/13 12/18 - 13/17 5/25 5/25 5/26 5/25 - - - - - -
28 United KingdomT. Blomqvist 46 15/15 8/22 11/19 7/23 5/31 - - - - - - - - - - -
29 United KingdomC. Ilott 39 19/11 - - - 20/11 - - - - - - - - - - -
30 United KingdomT. Sowery 32 - - - - - - - - 17/13 - - 15/15 - - - -
31 United StatesE. Carpenter 32 - - - - 14/17 - - - - 10/20 8/22 - - - - -
32 ItalyL. Ghiotto 27 - - 9/21 5/25 - - 8/22 5/27 - - - - - - - -
33 United StatesC. Daly 26 - - - - 21/10 - - - - - 5/27 - - - - -
34 BrazilH. Castroneves 26 - - - - 10/20 5/25 11/19 - - - - - - - - -
35 United KingdomK. Legge 24 - - - - 5/29 - - - - 13/17 6/24 - - - - -
36 United StatesK. Larson 21 - - - - 21/18 - - - - - - - - - - -
37 JapanT. Sato 19 - - - - 19/14 - - - - - - - - - - -
38 FranceT. Vautier 12 - - - - - 12/18 - - - - - - - - - -
39 United StatesC. Braun 10 10/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
40
H. McElrea
 6 - - - - - - - - - - - 6/24 - - - -
41 United StatesR. Hunter-Reay 6 - - - - 6/26 - - - - - - - - - - -
42 United StatesM. Andretti 5 - - - - 5/25 - - - - - - - - - - -
 
Chevrolet Honda
954 puntos 941 puntos

 

Fotos del Grand Prix Toronto

Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda
Ganador Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda celebration
Will Power, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
David Malukas, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Colton Herta, Andretti Global c/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Ganador Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda celebration
Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Patricio O'Ward, Flecha McLaren Chevrolet
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda
Toby Sowery, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Global c/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, podio
Josef Newgarden, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Pietro Fittipaldi, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Colton Herta, Andretti Global con Curb-Agajanian Honda
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda
Will Power, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Pietro Fittipaldi, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Theo Pourchaire, Flecha McLaren Chevrolet
Pietro Fittipaldi, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
David Malukas, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Colton Herta, Andretti Global c/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Bandera verde, Colton Herta, Andretti Global c/ Curb-Agajanian Honda
Will Power, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Patricio O'Ward, Flecha McLaren Chevrolet
Linus Lundqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda
David Malukas, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Scott McLaughlin, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
37

