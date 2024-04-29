Todos los campeonatos

IndyCar Birmingham
Resultados

Estado del Campeonato IndyCar 2024, tras Barber

El Estado del campeonato de IndyCar de la temporada 2024, después de tres carreras disputadas.

Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:

Después del Gran Prix de Birmingham en Barber, y con las sanciones al equipo Penske, así queda el estado del campeonato de pilotos de IndyCar 2024.

POS PILOTO PUNTOS United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States Canada United States United States United States United States
1 United StatesC. Herta 101 36/3 41/2 24/8 - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 AustraliaW. Power 100 30/2 29/6 41/2 - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 SpainA. Palou 98 32/4 35/3 31/5 - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 New ZealandS. Dixon 94 26/7 53/1 15/15 - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 SwedenF. Rosenqvist 87 30/5 24/9 33/4 - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 MexicoP. O'Ward 71 50/1 14/16 7/23 - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United StatesK. Kirkwood 67 20/10 27/7 20/10 - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 SwedenL. Lundqvist 62 9/21 17/13 36/3 - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 New ZealandS. McLaughlin 59 - 5/26 54/1 - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 United StatesS. Ferrucci 58 22/9 9/21 27/7 - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 United StatesA. Rossi 53 28/6 20/10 5/25 - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 NetherlandsR. van Kalmthout 53 24/8 16/14 13/17 - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 FranceR. Grosjean 50 8/22 24/8 18/12 - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 SwedenM. Ericsson 49 7/23 30/5 12/18 - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 United StatesJ. Newgarden 48 1 33/4 14/16 - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 DenmarkC. Lundgaard 48 13/18 7/23 28/6 - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 United StatesG. Rahal 48 16/14 13/17 19/11 - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 New ZealandM. Armstrong 45 5/25 18/12 22/9 - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 United StatesK. Simpson 45 18/12 11/19 16/14 - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 ArgentinaA. Canapino 39 14/16 15/15 10/20 - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 United KingdomJ. Harvey 35 13/17 5/25 17/13 - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 United KingdomT. Blomqvist 34 15/15 8/22 11/19 - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 BrazilP. Fittipaldi 28 17/13 6/24 5/27 - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 FranceT. Pourchaire 27 - 19/11 8/22 - - - - - - - - - - - -
25
R. Robb
 23 6/24 12/18 5/26 - - - - - - - - - - - -
26
C. Rasmussen
 22 11/19 5/27 6/24 - - - - - - - - - - - -
27 United KingdomC. Ilott 19 19/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
28 United StatesC. Braun 10 10/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
29
N. Siegel
 10 - 10/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
30 ItalyL. Ghiotto 9 - - 9/21 - - - - - - - - - - - -

