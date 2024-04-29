Estado del Campeonato IndyCar 2024, tras Barber
El Estado del campeonato de IndyCar de la temporada 2024, después de tres carreras disputadas.
Después del Gran Prix de Birmingham en Barber, y con las sanciones al equipo Penske, así queda el estado del campeonato de pilotos de IndyCar 2024.
|POS
|PILOTO
|PUNTOS
|1
|C. Herta
|101
|36/3
|41/2
|24/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|W. Power
|100
|30/2
|29/6
|41/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|A. Palou
|98
|32/4
|35/3
|31/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|S. Dixon
|94
|26/7
|53/1
|15/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|F. Rosenqvist
|87
|30/5
|24/9
|33/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|P. O'Ward
|71
|50/1
|14/16
|7/23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|K. Kirkwood
|67
|20/10
|27/7
|20/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|L. Lundqvist
|62
|9/21
|17/13
|36/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|S. McLaughlin
|59
|-
|5/26
|54/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|S. Ferrucci
|58
|22/9
|9/21
|27/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|A. Rossi
|53
|28/6
|20/10
|5/25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|R. van Kalmthout
|53
|24/8
|16/14
|13/17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|R. Grosjean
|50
|8/22
|24/8
|18/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|M. Ericsson
|49
|7/23
|30/5
|12/18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|J. Newgarden
|48
|1
|33/4
|14/16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|C. Lundgaard
|48
|13/18
|7/23
|28/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|G. Rahal
|48
|16/14
|13/17
|19/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|M. Armstrong
|45
|5/25
|18/12
|22/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|K. Simpson
|45
|18/12
|11/19
|16/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|A. Canapino
|39
|14/16
|15/15
|10/20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|J. Harvey
|35
|13/17
|5/25
|17/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|T. Blomqvist
|34
|15/15
|8/22
|11/19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|P. Fittipaldi
|28
|17/13
|6/24
|5/27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|T. Pourchaire
|27
|-
|19/11
|8/22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|
R. Robb
|23
|6/24
|12/18
|5/26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|
C. Rasmussen
|22
|11/19
|5/27
|6/24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|C. Ilott
|19
|19/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|C. Braun
|10
|10/20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|
N. Siegel
|10
|-
|10/20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|L. Ghiotto
|9
|-
|-
|9/21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
