Resultados
IndyCar Mid-Ohio

Estado del Campeonato IndyCar 2024 tras Mid-Ohio

El Estado del campeonato de Pilotos de IndyCar de la temporada 2024, después de nueve carreras disputadas. El español Alex Palou lidera, mientras que el mexicano Patricio O'Ward se encuentra en tercero y el argentino Agustín Canapino en la P22.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:

Estado del campeonato de pilotos IndyCar

POS PILOTO PUNTOS United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States Canada United States United States United States United States
1 SpainA. Palou 329 32/4 35/3 31/5 54/1 31/5 15/16 33/4 54/1 44/2 - - - - - -
2 AustraliaW. Power 281 30/2 29/6 41/2 40/2 17/24 28/6 51/1 26/7 19/11 - - - - - -
3 MexicoP. O'Ward 259 50/1 14/16 7/23 17/13 46/2 26/7 24/8 24/8 51/1 - - - - - -
4 New ZealandS. Dixon 258 26/7 53/1 15/15 33/4 36/3 53/1 9/21 28/6 5/27 - - - - - -
5 United StatesC. Herta 249 36/3 41/2 24/8 26/7 7/23 13/19 29/6 41/2 32/4 - - - - - -
6 United StatesK. Kirkwood 234 20/10 27/7 20/10 19/11 29/7 33/4 31/5 31/5 24/8 - - - - - -
7 United StatesA. Rossi 226 28/6 20/10 5/25 25/8 42/4 30/5 12/18 36/3 28/6 - - - - - -
8 New ZealandS. McLaughlin 224 - 5/26 54/1 29/6 43/6 10/20 38/3 9/21 36/3 - - - - - -
9 SwedenF. Rosenqvist 192 30/5 24/9 33/4 20/10 9/27 24/8 17/14 19/11 16/14 - - - - - -
10 United StatesJ. Newgarden 186 1 33/4 14/16 13/17 61/1 6/26 41/2 12/19 5/25 - - - - - -
11 DenmarkC. Lundgaard 182 13/18 7/23 28/6 36/3 18/13 20/11 19/11 15/15 26/7 - - - - - -
12 SwedenM. Ericsson 180 7/23 30/5 12/18 14/16 5/33 40/2 22/9 20/10 30/5 - - - - - -
13 United StatesS. Ferrucci 174 22/9 9/21 27/7 5/27 32/8 22/9 15/15 22/9 20/10 - - - - - -
14 FranceR. Grosjean 151 8/22 24/8 18/12 18/12 11/19 7/23 26/7 32/4 7/23 - - - - - -
15 New ZealandM. Armstrong 142 5/25 18/12 22/9 31/5 5/30 35/3 5/26 8/22 13/17 - - - - - -
16 United StatesG. Rahal 140 16/14 13/17 19/11 23/9 16/15 15/15 20/10 6/24 12/18 - - - - - -
17 SwedenL. Lundqvist 128 9/21 17/13 36/3 6/24 5/28 8/22 19/12 13/17 15/15 - - - - - -
18 NetherlandsR. van Kalmthout 125 24/8 16/14 13/17 5/26 29/9 16/14 6/24 5/26 11/19 - - - - - -
19
C. Rasmussen
 105 11/19 5/27 6/24 10/20 19/12 5/27 10/20 17/13 22/9 - - - - - -
20 BrazilP. Fittipaldi 103 17/13 6/24 5/27 17/14 5/32 17/13 14/16 16/14 6/24 - - - - - -
21 United StatesK. Simpson 97 18/12 11/19 16/14 15/15 10/21 6/24 5/27 7/23 9/21 - - - - - -
22 ArgentinaA. Canapino 94 14/16 15/15 10/20 9/21 8/22 18/12 - 12/18 8/22 - - - - - -
23
R. Robb
 92 6/24 12/18 5/26 8/22 15/16 9/21 13/17 10/20 14/16 - - - - - -
24 FranceT. Pourchaire 75 - 19/11 8/22 11/19 - 20/10 17/13 - - - - - - - -
25 United KingdomJ. Harvey 75 13/17 5/25 17/13 12/18 - 13/17 5/25 5/25 5/26 - - - - - -
26 United KingdomT. Blomqvist 46 15/15 8/22 11/19 7/23 5/31 - - - - - - - - - -
27
N. Siegel
 45 - 10/20 - - - - 7/23 18/12 10/20 - - - - - -
28 United KingdomC. Ilott 39 19/11 - - - 20/11 - - - - - - - - - -
29 United StatesD. Malukas 32 - - - - - - - 14/16 18/12 - - - - - -
30 ItalyL. Ghiotto 27 - - 9/21 5/25 - - 8/22 5/27 - - - - - - -
31 BrazilH. Castroneves 26 - - - - 10/20 5/25 11/19 - - - - - - - -
32 United StatesC. Daly 21 - - - - 21/10 - - - - - - - - - -
33 United StatesK. Larson 21 - - - - 21/18 - - - - - - - - - -
34 JapanT. Sato 19 - - - - 19/14 - - - - - - - - - -
35 United KingdomT. Sowery 17 - - - - - - - - 17/13 - - - - - -
36 United StatesE. Carpenter 14 - - - - 14/17 - - - - - - - - - -
37 FranceT. Vautier 12 - - - - - 12/18 - - - - - - - - -
38 United StatesC. Braun 10 10/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
39 United StatesR. Hunter-Reay 6 - - - - 6/26 - - - - - - - - - -
40 United StatesM. Andretti 5 - - - - 5/25 - - - - - - - - - -
41 United KingdomK. Legge 5 - - - - 5/29 - - - - - - - - - -
 
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, podio
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, parada en boxes
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, ganador, celebración con Judy Dominick de Chevrolet
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, ganador, celebración
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, salida
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, ganador, celebración
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, paradas en boxes
Toby Sowery, Dale Coyne Racing Honda, parada en boxes
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, podio, champán
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, parada en boxes
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, podio
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Josef Newgarden, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Will Power, Equipo Penske Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Sr. Kensuke Oe, Presidente de la HDMA
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Scott McLaughlin, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, podio, equipo, ingenieros Chevrolet Ilmor
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, podio
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, parada en boxes
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, parada en boxes
Pietro Fittipaldi, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, parada en boxes
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, parada en boxes
Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet, parada en boxes
Ganador Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Tony Kanaan
Jack Harvey, Dale Coyne Racing Honda, parada en boxes
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, parada en boxes
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, parada en boxes
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, ganador, celebración
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, parada en boxes
Patricio O'Ward, Flecha McLaren Chevrolet
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda, parada en boxes
Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet, parada en boxes
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Patricio O'Ward, Flecha McLaren Chevrolet
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, David Malukas, Meyer Shank Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Global c/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Hond
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Linus Lundqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, parada en boxes
Josef Newgarden, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Linus Lundqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, podio, equipo, ingenieros Chevrolet Ilmor
Will Power, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
David Malukas, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda, Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Linus Lundqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Lette
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda, parada en boxes
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, podio, equipo, sombrero
Josef Newgarden, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Will Power, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Josef Newgarden, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Josef Newgarden, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Colton Herta, Andretti Global con Curb-Agajanian Honda
Josef Newgarden, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, podio, equipo, sombrero
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, salida
Artículo previo IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Pato O'Ward gana en la primera carrera de motor híbrido

Bernardo Maldonado
