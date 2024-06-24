Estado del Campeonato IndyCar 2024 tras Laguna Seca
El Estado del campeonato de Pilotos de IndyCar de la temporada 2024, después de ocho carreras disputadas. Con Patricio O´Ward en la P6 y Agustín Canapino en la P21.
Estado del campeonato de pilotos
|POS
|PILOTO
|PUNTOS
|1
|A. Palou
|285
|32/4
|35/3
|31/5
|54/1
|31/5
|15/16
|33/4
|54/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|W. Power
|262
|30/2
|29/6
|41/2
|40/2
|17/24
|28/6
|51/1
|26/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|S. Dixon
|253
|26/7
|53/1
|15/15
|33/4
|36/3
|53/1
|9/21
|28/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|C. Herta
|217
|36/3
|41/2
|24/8
|26/7
|7/23
|13/19
|29/6
|41/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|K. Kirkwood
|210
|20/10
|27/7
|20/10
|19/11
|29/7
|33/4
|31/5
|31/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|P. O'Ward
|208
|50/1
|14/16
|7/23
|17/13
|46/2
|26/7
|24/8
|24/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|A. Rossi
|198
|28/6
|20/10
|5/25
|25/8
|42/4
|30/5
|12/18
|36/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|S. McLaughlin
|188
|-
|5/26
|54/1
|29/6
|43/6
|10/20
|38/3
|9/21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|J. Newgarden
|181
|1
|33/4
|14/16
|13/17
|61/1
|6/26
|41/2
|12/19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|F. Rosenqvist
|176
|30/5
|24/9
|33/4
|20/10
|9/27
|24/8
|17/14
|19/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|C. Lundgaard
|156
|13/18
|7/23
|28/6
|36/3
|18/13
|20/11
|19/11
|15/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|S. Ferrucci
|154
|22/9
|9/21
|27/7
|5/27
|32/8
|22/9
|15/15
|22/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|M. Ericsson
|150
|7/23
|30/5
|12/18
|14/16
|5/33
|40/2
|22/9
|20/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|R. Grosjean
|144
|8/22
|24/8
|18/12
|18/12
|11/19
|7/23
|26/7
|32/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|M. Armstrong
|129
|5/25
|18/12
|22/9
|31/5
|5/30
|35/3
|5/26
|8/22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|G. Rahal
|128
|16/14
|13/17
|19/11
|23/9
|16/15
|15/15
|20/10
|6/24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|R. van Kalmthout
|114
|24/8
|16/14
|13/17
|5/26
|29/9
|16/14
|6/24
|5/26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|L. Lundqvist
|113
|9/21
|17/13
|36/3
|6/24
|5/28
|8/22
|19/12
|13/17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|P. Fittipaldi
|97
|17/13
|6/24
|5/27
|17/14
|5/32
|17/13
|14/16
|16/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|K. Simpson
|88
|18/12
|11/19
|16/14
|15/15
|10/21
|6/24
|5/27
|7/23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|A. Canapino
|86
|14/16
|15/15
|10/20
|9/21
|8/22
|18/12
|-
|12/18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|
C. Rasmussen
|83
|11/19
|5/27
|6/24
|10/20
|19/12
|5/27
|10/20
|17/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|
R. Robb
|78
|6/24
|12/18
|5/26
|8/22
|15/16
|9/21
|13/17
|10/20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|T. Pourchaire
|75
|-
|19/11
|8/22
|11/19
|-
|20/10
|17/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|J. Harvey
|70
|13/17
|5/25
|17/13
|12/18
|-
|13/17
|5/25
|5/25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|T. Blomqvist
|46
|15/15
|8/22
|11/19
|7/23
|5/31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|C. Ilott
|39
|19/11
|-
|-
|-
|20/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|
N. Siegel
|35
|-
|10/20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7/23
|18/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|L. Ghiotto
|27
|-
|-
|9/21
|5/25
|-
|-
|8/22
|5/27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|H. Castroneves
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10/20
|5/25
|11/19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|C. Daly
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|K. Larson
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21/18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|T. Sato
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|D. Malukas
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14/16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|E. Carpenter
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14/17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|36
|T. Vautier
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12/18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|37
|C. Braun
|10
|10/20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38
|R. Hunter-Reay
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6/26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|39
|M. Andretti
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5/25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40
|K. Legge
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5/29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
