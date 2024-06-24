Todos los campeonatos

Resultados
IndyCar Laguna Seca

Estado del Campeonato IndyCar 2024 tras Laguna Seca

El Estado del campeonato de Pilotos de IndyCar de la temporada 2024, después de ocho carreras disputadas. Con Patricio O´Ward en la P6 y Agustín Canapino en la P21.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:

Estado del campeonato de pilotos

POS PILOTO PUNTOS United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States Canada United States United States United States United States
1 SpainA. Palou 285 32/4 35/3 31/5 54/1 31/5 15/16 33/4 54/1 - - - - - - -
2 AustraliaW. Power 262 30/2 29/6 41/2 40/2 17/24 28/6 51/1 26/7 - - - - - - -
3 New ZealandS. Dixon 253 26/7 53/1 15/15 33/4 36/3 53/1 9/21 28/6 - - - - - - -
4 United StatesC. Herta 217 36/3 41/2 24/8 26/7 7/23 13/19 29/6 41/2 - - - - - - -
5 United StatesK. Kirkwood 210 20/10 27/7 20/10 19/11 29/7 33/4 31/5 31/5 - - - - - - -
6 MexicoP. O'Ward 208 50/1 14/16 7/23 17/13 46/2 26/7 24/8 24/8 - - - - - - -
7 United StatesA. Rossi 198 28/6 20/10 5/25 25/8 42/4 30/5 12/18 36/3 - - - - - - -
8 New ZealandS. McLaughlin 188 - 5/26 54/1 29/6 43/6 10/20 38/3 9/21 - - - - - - -
9 United StatesJ. Newgarden 181 1 33/4 14/16 13/17 61/1 6/26 41/2 12/19 - - - - - - -
10 SwedenF. Rosenqvist 176 30/5 24/9 33/4 20/10 9/27 24/8 17/14 19/11 - - - - - - -
11 DenmarkC. Lundgaard 156 13/18 7/23 28/6 36/3 18/13 20/11 19/11 15/15 - - - - - - -
12 United StatesS. Ferrucci 154 22/9 9/21 27/7 5/27 32/8 22/9 15/15 22/9 - - - - - - -
13 SwedenM. Ericsson 150 7/23 30/5 12/18 14/16 5/33 40/2 22/9 20/10 - - - - - - -
14 FranceR. Grosjean 144 8/22 24/8 18/12 18/12 11/19 7/23 26/7 32/4 - - - - - - -
15 New ZealandM. Armstrong 129 5/25 18/12 22/9 31/5 5/30 35/3 5/26 8/22 - - - - - - -
16 United StatesG. Rahal 128 16/14 13/17 19/11 23/9 16/15 15/15 20/10 6/24 - - - - - - -
17 NetherlandsR. van Kalmthout 114 24/8 16/14 13/17 5/26 29/9 16/14 6/24 5/26 - - - - - - -
18 SwedenL. Lundqvist 113 9/21 17/13 36/3 6/24 5/28 8/22 19/12 13/17 - - - - - - -
19 BrazilP. Fittipaldi 97 17/13 6/24 5/27 17/14 5/32 17/13 14/16 16/14 - - - - - - -
20 United StatesK. Simpson 88 18/12 11/19 16/14 15/15 10/21 6/24 5/27 7/23 - - - - - - -
21 ArgentinaA. Canapino 86 14/16 15/15 10/20 9/21 8/22 18/12 - 12/18 - - - - - - -
22
C. Rasmussen
 83 11/19 5/27 6/24 10/20 19/12 5/27 10/20 17/13 - - - - - - -
23
R. Robb
 78 6/24 12/18 5/26 8/22 15/16 9/21 13/17 10/20 - - - - - - -
24 FranceT. Pourchaire 75 - 19/11 8/22 11/19 - 20/10 17/13 - - - - - - - -
25 United KingdomJ. Harvey 70 13/17 5/25 17/13 12/18 - 13/17 5/25 5/25 - - - - - - -
26 United KingdomT. Blomqvist 46 15/15 8/22 11/19 7/23 5/31 - - - - - - - - - -
27 United KingdomC. Ilott 39 19/11 - - - 20/11 - - - - - - - - - -
28
N. Siegel
 35 - 10/20 - - - - 7/23 18/12 - - - - - - -
29 ItalyL. Ghiotto 27 - - 9/21 5/25 - - 8/22 5/27 - - - - - - -
30 BrazilH. Castroneves 26 - - - - 10/20 5/25 11/19 - - - - - - - -
31 United StatesC. Daly 21 - - - - 21/10 - - - - - - - - - -
32 United StatesK. Larson 21 - - - - 21/18 - - - - - - - - - -
33 JapanT. Sato 19 - - - - 19/14 - - - - - - - - - -
34 United StatesD. Malukas 14 - - - - - - - 14/16 - - - - - - -
35 United StatesE. Carpenter 14 - - - - 14/17 - - - - - - - - - -
36 FranceT. Vautier 12 - - - - - 12/18 - - - - - - - - -
37 United StatesC. Braun 10 10/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
38 United StatesR. Hunter-Reay 6 - - - - 6/26 - - - - - - - - - -
39 United StatesM. Andretti 5 - - - - 5/25 - - - - - - - - - -
40 United KingdomK. Legge 5 - - - - 5/29 - - - - - - - - - -
