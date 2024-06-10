Todos los campeonatos

Resultados
IndyCar Road America

Estado del Campeonato IndyCar 2024 tras Road America

El Estado del campeonato de IndyCar de la temporada 2024, después de siete carreras disputadas.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Estado del campeonato de pilotos

POS PILOTO PUNTOS United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States Canada United States United States United States United States
1 AustraliaW. Power 236 30/2 29/6 41/2 40/2 17/24 28/6 51/1 - - - - - - - -
2 SpainA. Palou 231 32/4 35/3 31/5 54/1 31/5 15/16 33/4 - - - - - - - -
3 New ZealandS. Dixon 225 26/7 53/1 15/15 33/4 36/3 53/1 9/21 - - - - - - - -
4 MexicoP. O'Ward 184 50/1 14/16 7/23 17/13 46/2 26/7 24/8 - - - - - - - -
5 New ZealandS. McLaughlin 179 - 5/26 54/1 29/6 43/6 10/20 38/3 - - - - - - - -
6 United StatesK. Kirkwood 179 20/10 27/7 20/10 19/11 29/7 33/4 31/5 - - - - - - - -
7 United StatesC. Herta 176 36/3 41/2 24/8 26/7 7/23 13/19 29/6 - - - - - - - -
8 United StatesJ. Newgarden 169 1 33/4 14/16 13/17 61/1 6/26 41/2 - - - - - - - -
9 United StatesA. Rossi 162 28/6 20/10 5/25 25/8 42/4 30/5 12/18 - - - - - - - -
10 SwedenF. Rosenqvist 157 30/5 24/9 33/4 20/10 9/27 24/8 17/14 - - - - - - - -
11 DenmarkC. Lundgaard 141 13/18 7/23 28/6 36/3 18/13 20/11 19/11 - - - - - - - -
12 United StatesS. Ferrucci 132 22/9 9/21 27/7 5/27 32/8 22/9 15/15 - - - - - - - -
13 SwedenM. Ericsson 130 7/23 30/5 12/18 14/16 5/33 40/2 22/9 - - - - - - - -
14 United StatesG. Rahal 122 16/14 13/17 19/11 23/9 16/15 15/15 20/10 - - - - - - - -
15 New ZealandM. Armstrong 121 5/25 18/12 22/9 31/5 5/30 35/3 5/26 - - - - - - - -
16 FranceR. Grosjean 112 8/22 24/8 18/12 18/12 11/19 7/23 26/7 - - - - - - - -
17 NetherlandsR. van Kalmthout 109 24/8 16/14 13/17 5/26 29/9 16/14 6/24 - - - - - - - -
18 SwedenL. Lundqvist 100 9/21 17/13 36/3 6/24 5/28 8/22 19/12 - - - - - - - -
19 United StatesK. Simpson 81 18/12 11/19 16/14 15/15 10/21 6/24 5/27 - - - - - - - -
20 BrazilP. Fittipaldi 81 17/13 6/24 5/27 17/14 5/32 17/13 14/16 - - - - - - - -
21 FranceT. Pourchaire 75 - 19/11 8/22 11/19 - 20/10 17/13 - - - - - - - -
22 ArgentinaA. Canapino 74 14/16 15/15 10/20 9/21 8/22 18/12 - - - - - - - - -
23
R. Robb
 68 6/24 12/18 5/26 8/22 15/16 9/21 13/17 - - - - - - - -
24
C. Rasmussen
 66 11/19 5/27 6/24 10/20 19/12 5/27 10/20 - - - - - - - -
25 United KingdomJ. Harvey 65 13/17 5/25 17/13 12/18 - 13/17 5/25 - - - - - - - -
26 United KingdomT. Blomqvist 46 15/15 8/22 11/19 7/23 5/31 - - - - - - - - - -
27 United KingdomC. Ilott 39 19/11 - - - 20/11 - - - - - - - - - -
28 BrazilH. Castroneves 26 - - - - 10/20 5/25 11/19 - - - - - - - -
29 ItalyL. Ghiotto 22 - - 9/21 5/25 - - 8/22 - - - - - - - -
30 United StatesC. Daly 21 - - - - 21/10 - - - - - - - - - -
31 United StatesK. Larson 21 - - - - 21/18 - - - - - - - - - -
32 JapanT. Sato 19 - - - - 19/14 - - - - - - - - - -
33
N. Siegel
 17 - 10/20 - - - - 7/23 - - - - - - - -
34 United StatesE. Carpenter 14 - - - - 14/17 - - - - - - - - - -
35 FranceT. Vautier 12 - - - - - 12/18 - - - - - - - - -
36 United StatesC. Braun 10 10/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
37 United StatesR. Hunter-Reay 6 - - - - 6/26 - - - - - - - - - -
38 United StatesM. Andretti 5 - - - - 5/25 - - - - - - - - - -
39 United KingdomK. Legge 5 - - - - 5/29 - - - - - - - - - -
 
Patricio O'Ward, Flecha McLaren Chevrolet
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Theo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Will Power, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Sting Ray Robb, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda
Scott McLaughlin, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Colton Herta, Andretti Global con Curb-Agajanian Honda
Patricio O'Ward, Flecha McLaren Chevrolet
Linus Lundqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda
Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda
Luca Ghiotto, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Colton Herta, Andretti Global con Curb-Agajanian Honda
Patricio O'Ward, Flecha McLaren Chevrolet
Josef Newgarden, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Scott McLaughlin, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Pietro Fittipaldi, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Linus Lundqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Nolan Siegel, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Will Power, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Jack Harvey, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Pietro Fittipaldi, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Scott McLaughlin, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Romain Grosjean, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda
Will Power, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Luca Ghiotto, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Theo Pourchaire, Flecha McLaren Chevrolet
Scott McLaughlin, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Will Power, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Jack Harvey, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Jack Harvey, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Will Power, Equipo Penske Chevrolet
Josef Newgarden, equipo Penske Chevrolet
Josef Newgarden, equipo Penske Chevrolet
Theo Pourchaire, Flecha McLaren Chevrolet
Jack Harvey, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda
Romain Grosjean, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
69

Artículo previo IndyCar Road America: Power termina su sequía de victorias, O'Ward en 8°

Bernardo Maldonado
