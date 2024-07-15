Estado del Campeonato IndyCar 2024 tras Iowa
El Estado del campeonato de Pilotos de IndyCar de la temporada 2024, después de 10 fechas disputadas. El español Alex Palou lidera, mientras que el mexicano Patricio O'Ward se encuentra en tercero y el argentino Agustín Canapino en la P23.
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, salida
Foto de: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images
Estado del campeonato de pilotos IndyCar 2024
|POS
|PILOTO
|PUNTOS
|1
|A. Palou
|379
|32/4
|35/3
|31/5
|54/1
|31/5
|15/16
|33/4
|54/1
|44/2
|7/23
|43/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|W. Power
|344
|30/2
|29/6
|41/2
|40/2
|17/24
|28/6
|51/1
|26/7
|19/11
|12/18
|51/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|P. O'Ward
|327
|50/1
|14/16
|7/23
|17/13
|46/2
|26/7
|24/8
|24/8
|51/1
|40/2
|28/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|S. Dixon
|322
|26/7
|53/1
|15/15
|33/4
|36/3
|53/1
|9/21
|28/6
|5/27
|32/4
|32/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|S. McLaughlin
|314
|-
|5/26
|54/1
|29/6
|43/6
|10/20
|38/3
|9/21
|36/3
|53/1
|37/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|C. Herta
|300
|36/3
|41/2
|24/8
|26/7
|7/23
|13/19
|29/6
|41/2
|32/4
|21/11
|30/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|K. Kirkwood
|274
|20/10
|27/7
|20/10
|19/11
|29/7
|33/4
|31/5
|31/5
|24/8
|26/7
|14/16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|A. Rossi
|265
|28/6
|20/10
|5/25
|25/8
|42/4
|30/5
|12/18
|36/3
|28/6
|24/8
|15/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|J. Newgarden
|247
|1
|33/4
|14/16
|13/17
|61/1
|6/26
|41/2
|12/19
|5/25
|35/3
|26/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|S. Ferrucci
|221
|22/9
|9/21
|27/7
|5/27
|32/8
|22/9
|15/15
|22/9
|20/10
|28/6
|19/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|F. Rosenqvist
|214
|30/5
|24/9
|33/4
|20/10
|9/27
|24/8
|17/14
|19/11
|16/14
|17/13
|5/26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|M. Ericsson
|209
|7/23
|30/5
|12/18
|14/16
|5/33
|40/2
|22/9
|20/10
|30/5
|22/9
|7/23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|C. Lundgaard
|203
|13/18
|7/23
|28/6
|36/3
|18/13
|20/11
|19/11
|15/15
|26/7
|8/22
|13/17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|G. Rahal
|178
|16/14
|13/17
|19/11
|23/9
|16/15
|15/15
|20/10
|6/24
|12/18
|14/16
|24/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|R. Grosjean
|177
|8/22
|24/8
|18/12
|18/12
|11/19
|7/23
|26/7
|32/4
|7/23
|6/24
|20/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|R. van Kalmthout
|177
|24/8
|16/14
|13/17
|5/26
|29/9
|16/14
|6/24
|5/26
|11/19
|30/5
|22/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|M. Armstrong
|173
|5/25
|18/12
|22/9
|31/5
|5/30
|35/3
|5/26
|8/22
|13/17
|20/10
|11/19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|L. Lundqvist
|156
|9/21
|17/13
|36/3
|6/24
|5/28
|8/22
|19/12
|13/17
|15/15
|9/21
|19/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|K. Simpson
|125
|18/12
|11/19
|16/14
|15/15
|10/21
|6/24
|5/27
|7/23
|9/21
|16/14
|12/18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|P. Fittipaldi
|124
|17/13
|6/24
|5/27
|17/14
|5/32
|17/13
|14/16
|16/14
|6/24
|11/19
|10/20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|
R. Robb
|116
|6/24
|12/18
|5/26
|8/22
|15/16
|9/21
|13/17
|10/20
|14/16
|15/15
|9/21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|
C. Rasmussen
|105
|11/19
|5/27
|6/24
|10/20
|19/12
|5/27
|10/20
|17/13
|22/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|A. Canapino
|104
|14/16
|15/15
|10/20
|9/21
|8/22
|18/12
|-
|12/18
|8/22
|5/27
|5/25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|J. Harvey
|80
|13/17
|5/25
|17/13
|12/18
|-
|13/17
|5/25
|5/25
|5/26
|5/25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|
N. Siegel
|79
|-
|10/20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7/23
|18/12
|10/20
|18/12
|16/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|T. Pourchaire
|75
|-
|19/11
|8/22
|11/19
|-
|20/10
|17/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|D. Malukas
|54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14/16
|18/12
|5/26
|17/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|T. Blomqvist
|46
|15/15
|8/22
|11/19
|7/23
|5/31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|C. Ilott
|39
|19/11
|-
|-
|-
|20/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|E. Carpenter
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14/17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10/20
|8/22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|L. Ghiotto
|27
|-
|-
|9/21
|5/25
|-
|-
|8/22
|5/27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|C. Daly
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5/27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|H. Castroneves
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10/20
|5/25
|11/19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|K. Legge
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5/29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13/17
|6/24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|K. Larson
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21/18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|36
|T. Sato
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|37
|T. Sowery
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38
|T. Vautier
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12/18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|39
|C. Braun
|10
|10/20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40
|R. Hunter-Reay
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6/26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41
|M. Andretti
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5/25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chevrolet
|Honda
|904 puntos
|845 puntos
