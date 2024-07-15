Todos los campeonatos

Resultados
IndyCar Iowa Carrera 2

Estado del Campeonato IndyCar 2024 tras Iowa

El Estado del campeonato de Pilotos de IndyCar de la temporada 2024, después de 10 fechas disputadas. El español Alex Palou lidera, mientras que el mexicano Patricio O'Ward se encuentra en tercero y el argentino Agustín Canapino en la P23.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, salida

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, salida

Foto de: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Estado del campeonato de pilotos IndyCar 2024

POS PILOTO PUNTOS United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States Canada United States United States United States United States
1 SpainA. Palou 379 32/4 35/3 31/5 54/1 31/5 15/16 33/4 54/1 44/2 7/23 43/2 - - - - -
2 AustraliaW. Power 344 30/2 29/6 41/2 40/2 17/24 28/6 51/1 26/7 19/11 12/18 51/1 - - - - -
3 MexicoP. O'Ward 327 50/1 14/16 7/23 17/13 46/2 26/7 24/8 24/8 51/1 40/2 28/6 - - - - -
4 New ZealandS. Dixon 322 26/7 53/1 15/15 33/4 36/3 53/1 9/21 28/6 5/27 32/4 32/4 - - - - -
5 New ZealandS. McLaughlin 314 - 5/26 54/1 29/6 43/6 10/20 38/3 9/21 36/3 53/1 37/3 - - - - -
6 United StatesC. Herta 300 36/3 41/2 24/8 26/7 7/23 13/19 29/6 41/2 32/4 21/11 30/5 - - - - -
7 United StatesK. Kirkwood 274 20/10 27/7 20/10 19/11 29/7 33/4 31/5 31/5 24/8 26/7 14/16 - - - - -
8 United StatesA. Rossi 265 28/6 20/10 5/25 25/8 42/4 30/5 12/18 36/3 28/6 24/8 15/15 - - - - -
9 United StatesJ. Newgarden 247 1 33/4 14/16 13/17 61/1 6/26 41/2 12/19 5/25 35/3 26/7 - - - - -
10 United StatesS. Ferrucci 221 22/9 9/21 27/7 5/27 32/8 22/9 15/15 22/9 20/10 28/6 19/11 - - - - -
11 SwedenF. Rosenqvist 214 30/5 24/9 33/4 20/10 9/27 24/8 17/14 19/11 16/14 17/13 5/26 - - - - -
12 SwedenM. Ericsson 209 7/23 30/5 12/18 14/16 5/33 40/2 22/9 20/10 30/5 22/9 7/23 - - - - -
13 DenmarkC. Lundgaard 203 13/18 7/23 28/6 36/3 18/13 20/11 19/11 15/15 26/7 8/22 13/17 - - - - -
14 United StatesG. Rahal 178 16/14 13/17 19/11 23/9 16/15 15/15 20/10 6/24 12/18 14/16 24/8 - - - - -
15 FranceR. Grosjean 177 8/22 24/8 18/12 18/12 11/19 7/23 26/7 32/4 7/23 6/24 20/10 - - - - -
16 NetherlandsR. van Kalmthout 177 24/8 16/14 13/17 5/26 29/9 16/14 6/24 5/26 11/19 30/5 22/9 - - - - -
17 New ZealandM. Armstrong 173 5/25 18/12 22/9 31/5 5/30 35/3 5/26 8/22 13/17 20/10 11/19 - - - - -
18 SwedenL. Lundqvist 156 9/21 17/13 36/3 6/24 5/28 8/22 19/12 13/17 15/15 9/21 19/12 - - - - -
19 United StatesK. Simpson 125 18/12 11/19 16/14 15/15 10/21 6/24 5/27 7/23 9/21 16/14 12/18 - - - - -
20 BrazilP. Fittipaldi 124 17/13 6/24 5/27 17/14 5/32 17/13 14/16 16/14 6/24 11/19 10/20 - - - - -
21
R. Robb
 116 6/24 12/18 5/26 8/22 15/16 9/21 13/17 10/20 14/16 15/15 9/21 - - - - -
22
C. Rasmussen
 105 11/19 5/27 6/24 10/20 19/12 5/27 10/20 17/13 22/9 - - - - - - -
23 ArgentinaA. Canapino 104 14/16 15/15 10/20 9/21 8/22 18/12 - 12/18 8/22 5/27 5/25 - - - - -
24 United KingdomJ. Harvey 80 13/17 5/25 17/13 12/18 - 13/17 5/25 5/25 5/26 5/25 - - - - - -
25
N. Siegel
 79 - 10/20 - - - - 7/23 18/12 10/20 18/12 16/14 - - - - -
26 FranceT. Pourchaire 75 - 19/11 8/22 11/19 - 20/10 17/13 - - - - - - - - -
27 United StatesD. Malukas 54 - - - - - - - 14/16 18/12 5/26 17/13 - - - - -
28 United KingdomT. Blomqvist 46 15/15 8/22 11/19 7/23 5/31 - - - - - - - - - - -
29 United KingdomC. Ilott 39 19/11 - - - 20/11 - - - - - - - - - - -
30 United StatesE. Carpenter 32 - - - - 14/17 - - - - 10/20 8/22 - - - - -
31 ItalyL. Ghiotto 27 - - 9/21 5/25 - - 8/22 5/27 - - - - - - - -
32 United StatesC. Daly 26 - - - - 21/10 - - - - - 5/27 - - - - -
33 BrazilH. Castroneves 26 - - - - 10/20 5/25 11/19 - - - - - - - - -
34 United KingdomK. Legge 24 - - - - 5/29 - - - - 13/17 6/24 - - - - -
35 United StatesK. Larson 21 - - - - 21/18 - - - - - - - - - - -
36 JapanT. Sato 19 - - - - 19/14 - - - - - - - - - - -
37 United KingdomT. Sowery 17 - - - - - - - - 17/13 - - - - - - -
38 FranceT. Vautier 12 - - - - - 12/18 - - - - - - - - - -
39 United StatesC. Braun 10 10/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
40 United StatesR. Hunter-Reay 6 - - - - 6/26 - - - - - - - - - - -
41 United StatesM. Andretti 5 - - - - 5/25 - - - - - - - - - - -
Chevrolet Honda
904 puntos 845 puntos

 

Bernardo Maldonado
