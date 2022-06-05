Entradas
IndyCar / Detroit Resultados

Estado de campeonato IndyCar tras el GP de Detroit

Tras ocho fechas de la temporada 200 de IndyCar, así queda el campeonato, con Will Power como líder con 255 puntos; en segundo Marcus Ericsson, con 252 y el mexicano Patricio O´Ward, con 243 unidades.

Estado de campeonato IndyCar tras el GP de Detroit

Estado del Campeonato 2022

Pos Piloto Puntos United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States United States Canada United States United States United States United States United States United States United States
1 Australia Will Power 255 36/3 33/4 33/4 32/4 36/3 32/15 53/1 - - - - - - - - - -
2 Sweden Marcus Ericsson 252 22/9 36/3 8/22 18/12 33/4 109/1 26/7 - - - - - - - - - -
3 Mexico Patricio O'Ward 243 18/12 15/15 30/5 51/1 12/19 87/2 30/5 - - - - - - - - - -
4 Spain Alex Palou 241 41/2 26/7 36/3 41/2 12/18 56/9 29/6 - - - - - - - - - -
5 United States Josef Newgarden 208 14/16 51/1 53/1 17/14 5/25 34/13 34/4 - - - - - - - - - -
6 New Zealand Scott Dixon 202 25/8 30/5 28/6 30/5 20/10 33/21 36/3 - - - - - - - - - -
7 United States Alexander Rossi 181 11/20 5/27 24/8 22/9 19/11 60/5 40/2 - - - - - - - - - -
8 France Simon Pagenaud 179 15/15 24/8 11/19 19/11 40/2 48/8 22/9 - - - - - - - - - -
9 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist 174 13/17 10/21 19/11 14/16 29/6 69/4 20/10 - - - - - - - - - -
10 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 173 54/1 43/2 16/14 28/6 11/20 10/29 11/19 - - - - - - - - - -
11 United States Colton Herta 166 32/4 18/12 9/23 20/10 53/1 10/30 24/8 - - - - - - - - - -
12 United States Conor Daly 155 9/21 12/18 18/12 11/19 30/5 57/6 18/12 - - - - - - - - - -
13 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout 148 29/6 21/10 17/13 39/3 7/23 21/33 14/16 - - - - - - - - - -
14 France Romain Grosjean 141 30/5 5/26 40/2 26/7 13/17 14/31 13/17 - - - - - - - - - -
15 United States Graham Rahal 135 26/7 8/22 26/7 24/8 14/16 32/14 5/26 - - - - - - - - - -
16 Brazil Helio Castroneves 128 16/14 8/23 22/9 9/21 16/14 52/7 5/25 - - - - - - - - - -
17 Denmark Christian Lundgaard 119 19/11 11/19 12/18 15/15 22/9 24/18 16/14 - - - - - - - - - -
18 Japan Takuma Sato 117 20/10 11/20 13/17 17/13 26/7 13/25 17/13 - - - - - - - - - -
19 United States David Malukas 109 5/26 20/11 9/21 10/20 18/12 28/16 19/11 - - - - - - - - - -
20 United Kingdom Jack Harvey 88 17/13 - 15/15 12/18 17/13 12/24 15/15 - - - - - - - - - -
21 United States Kyle Kirkwood 83 12/18 6/25 20/10 8/22 5/26 26/17 6/24 - - - - - - - - - -
22 United States Jimmie Johnson 79 7/23 28/6 10/20 6/24 8/22 12/28 8/22 - - - - - - - - - -
23 Brazil Tony Kanaan 78 - - - - - 78/3 - - - - - - - - - - -
24 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco 74 8/22 6/24 6/25 13/17 9/21 20/20 12/18 - - - - - - - - - -
25 United Kingdom Callum Ilot 71 11/19 15/16 6/24 5/25 24/8 10/32 - - - - - - - - - - -
26 United States Santino Ferrucci 71 - 22/9 - - - 40/10 9/21 - - - - - - - - - -
27 Canada Dalton Kellett 55 5/25 13/17 5/26 7/23 5/27 10/27 10/20 - - - - - - - - - -
28 United States J.R. Hildebrand 53 - 17/14 - - - 36/12 - - - - - - - - - - -
29 United States Ed Carpenter 49 - 18/13 - - - 31/19 - - - - - - - - - - -
30 Colombia Tatiana Calderón 48 6/24 - 14/16 5/26 16/15 - 7/23 - - - - - - - - - -
31 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 44 - - - - 6/24 38/11 - - - - - - - - - - -
32 United States Marco Andretti 17 - - - - - 17/22 - - - - - - - - - - -
33 United States Sage Karam 14 - - - - - 14/23 - - - - - - - - - - -
34 United Kingdom Stefan Wilson 10 - - - - - 10/26 - - - - - - - - - - -
Crónica de la carrera:

Resultados de la carrera

Cla # Piloto Equipo Vueltas Tiempo Mph Boxes
1 12 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 70 1:32'08.818 107.111 2
2 27 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 70 1:32'09.821 107.092 3
3 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 70 1:32'15.942 106.974 2
4 2 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 70 1:32'19.489 106.905 2
5 5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 70 1:32'20.053 106.894 2
6 10 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 70 1:32'23.723 106.824 2
7 8 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 70 1:32'49.717 106.325 2
8 26 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 70 1:32'49.946 106.321 2
9 60 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Michael Shank Racing 70 1:32'50.112 106.317 2
10 7 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 70 1:32'51.695 106.287 3
11 18 United States David Malukas
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 70 1:32'54.709 106.230 3
12 20 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 70 1:32'59.995 106.129 3
13 51 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Dale Coyne Racing 70 1:33'01.034 106.109 3
14 30 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 70 1:33'21.594 105.720 3
15 45 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 70 1:33'37.059 105.429 3
16 21 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 69 1:31'19.475 106.532 3
17 28 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 69 1:32'18.328 105.400 3
18 29 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 69 1:32'50.587 104.790 2
19 3 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 69 1:32'58.872 104.634 2
20 4 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 69 1:33'28.402 104.083 2
21 77 United States Santino Ferrucci
Juncos Hollinger Racing 68 1:32'14.190 103.950 3
22 48 United States Jimmie Johnson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 68 1:32'53.894 103.210 3
23 11 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 68 1:32'56.390 103.164 2
24 14 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 49 1:08'07.132 101.426 2
25 06 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Michael Shank Racing 21 1:09'53.061 42.370 1
26 15 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 10'59.767 25.645
Ver los resultados completos

Fotos de la carrera

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda, Pit Stop
Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda, Pit Stop
1/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Pit Stop
Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Pit Stop
2/23

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Pit Stop
Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Pit Stop
3/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Pit Stop
Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Pit Stop
4/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Pit Stop
Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Pit Stop
5/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Pit Stop
Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Pit Stop
6/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Pit Stop
Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Pit Stop
7/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Pit Stop
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Pit Stop
8/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Pit Stop
Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Pit Stop
9/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Pit Stop
Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Pit Stop
10/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Pit Stop
Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Pit Stop
11/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Pit Stop
Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Pit Stop
12/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Pit Stop
Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Pit Stop
13/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Pit Stop
Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Pit Stop
14/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
15/23

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
16/23

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Pit Stop
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Pit Stop
17/23

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Pit Stop
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Pit Stop
18/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Pit Stop
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Pit Stop
19/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda
Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda
20/23

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda, Pit Stop
Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda, Pit Stop
21/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Ganador Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, celebra con el equipo
Ganador Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, celebra con el equipo
22/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Ganador Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Ganador Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
23/23

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

