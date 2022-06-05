Estado de campeonato IndyCar tras el GP de Detroit
Tras ocho fechas de la temporada 200 de IndyCar, así queda el campeonato, con Will Power como líder con 255 puntos; en segundo Marcus Ericsson, con 252 y el mexicano Patricio O´Ward, con 243 unidades.
Estado del Campeonato 2022
|Pos
|Piloto
|Puntos
|1
|Will Power
|255
|36/3
|33/4
|33/4
|32/4
|36/3
|32/15
|53/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Marcus Ericsson
|252
|22/9
|36/3
|8/22
|18/12
|33/4
|109/1
|26/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Patricio O'Ward
|243
|18/12
|15/15
|30/5
|51/1
|12/19
|87/2
|30/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Alex Palou
|241
|41/2
|26/7
|36/3
|41/2
|12/18
|56/9
|29/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Josef Newgarden
|208
|14/16
|51/1
|53/1
|17/14
|5/25
|34/13
|34/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Scott Dixon
|202
|25/8
|30/5
|28/6
|30/5
|20/10
|33/21
|36/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|181
|11/20
|5/27
|24/8
|22/9
|19/11
|60/5
|40/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Simon Pagenaud
|179
|15/15
|24/8
|11/19
|19/11
|40/2
|48/8
|22/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Felix Rosenqvist
|174
|13/17
|10/21
|19/11
|14/16
|29/6
|69/4
|20/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Scott McLaughlin
|173
|54/1
|43/2
|16/14
|28/6
|11/20
|10/29
|11/19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Colton Herta
|166
|32/4
|18/12
|9/23
|20/10
|53/1
|10/30
|24/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Conor Daly
|155
|9/21
|12/18
|18/12
|11/19
|30/5
|57/6
|18/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|148
|29/6
|21/10
|17/13
|39/3
|7/23
|21/33
|14/16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Romain Grosjean
|141
|30/5
|5/26
|40/2
|26/7
|13/17
|14/31
|13/17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Graham Rahal
|135
|26/7
|8/22
|26/7
|24/8
|14/16
|32/14
|5/26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Helio Castroneves
|128
|16/14
|8/23
|22/9
|9/21
|16/14
|52/7
|5/25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Christian Lundgaard
|119
|19/11
|11/19
|12/18
|15/15
|22/9
|24/18
|16/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Takuma Sato
|117
|20/10
|11/20
|13/17
|17/13
|26/7
|13/25
|17/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|David Malukas
|109
|5/26
|20/11
|9/21
|10/20
|18/12
|28/16
|19/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Jack Harvey
|88
|17/13
|-
|15/15
|12/18
|17/13
|12/24
|15/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Kyle Kirkwood
|83
|12/18
|6/25
|20/10
|8/22
|5/26
|26/17
|6/24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Jimmie Johnson
|79
|7/23
|28/6
|10/20
|6/24
|8/22
|12/28
|8/22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Tony Kanaan
|78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|78/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|74
|8/22
|6/24
|6/25
|13/17
|9/21
|20/20
|12/18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Callum Ilot
|71
|11/19
|15/16
|6/24
|5/25
|24/8
|10/32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|Santino Ferrucci
|71
|-
|22/9
|-
|-
|-
|40/10
|9/21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|Dalton Kellett
|55
|5/25
|13/17
|5/26
|7/23
|5/27
|10/27
|10/20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|J.R. Hildebrand
|53
|-
|17/14
|-
|-
|-
|36/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|Ed Carpenter
|49
|-
|18/13
|-
|-
|-
|31/19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Tatiana Calderón
|48
|6/24
|-
|14/16
|5/26
|16/15
|-
|7/23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6/24
|38/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Marco Andretti
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17/22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Sage Karam
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14/23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Stefan Wilson
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10/26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Resultados de la carrera
|Cla
|#
|Piloto
|Equipo
|Vueltas
|Tiempo
|Mph
|Boxes
|1
|12
| Will Power
|Team Penske
|70
|1:32'08.818
|107.111
|2
|2
|27
| Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|70
|1:32'09.821
|107.092
|3
|3
|9
| Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|70
|1:32'15.942
|106.974
|2
|4
|2
| Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|70
|1:32'19.489
|106.905
|2
|5
|5
| Patricio O'Ward
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|70
|1:32'20.053
|106.894
|2
|6
|10
| Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|70
|1:32'23.723
|106.824
|2
|7
|8
| Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|70
|1:32'49.717
|106.325
|2
|8
|26
| Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|70
|1:32'49.946
|106.321
|2
|9
|60
| Simon Pagenaud
|Michael Shank Racing
|70
|1:32'50.112
|106.317
|2
|10
|7
| Felix Rosenqvist
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|70
|1:32'51.695
|106.287
|3
|11
|18
| David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|70
|1:32'54.709
|106.230
|3
|12
|20
| Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|70
|1:32'59.995
|106.129
|3
|13
|51
| Takuma Sato
|Dale Coyne Racing
|70
|1:33'01.034
|106.109
|3
|14
|30
| Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|70
|1:33'21.594
|105.720
|3
|15
|45
| Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|70
|1:33'37.059
|105.429
|3
|16
|21
| Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|69
|1:31'19.475
|106.532
|3
|17
|28
| Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|69
|1:32'18.328
|105.400
|3
|18
|29
| Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|69
|1:32'50.587
|104.790
|2
|19
|3
| Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|69
|1:32'58.872
|104.634
|2
|20
|4
| Dalton Kellett
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|69
|1:33'28.402
|104.083
|2
|21
|77
| Santino Ferrucci
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|68
|1:32'14.190
|103.950
|3
|22
|48
| Jimmie Johnson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|68
|1:32'53.894
|103.210
|3
|23
|11
| Tatiana Calderon
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|68
|1:32'56.390
|103.164
|2
|24
|14
| Kyle Kirkwood
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|49
|1:08'07.132
|101.426
|2
|25
|06
| Helio Castroneves
|Michael Shank Racing
|21
|1:09'53.061
|42.370
|1
|26
|15
| Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|2
|10'59.767
|25.645
Fotos de la carrera
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
