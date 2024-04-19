Parrilla de salida Carrera Sprint China F1 2024
Esta es la parrilla de salida para la Carrera Sprint de China F1 2024, donde Lando Norris, de McLaren, logró la pole position. Esta parrilla de salida es provisional y solo será definitiva unas horas antes de la carrera sprint una vez validada por la FIA.
Parrilla de salida carrera Sprint China F1 2024
|
Pos
|
Piloto
|
Pos
|
Piloto
|
1
|
Lando Norris
1:57.940
|
2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
3
|
Fernando Alonso
|
4
|
Max Verstappen
|
5
|
Carlos Sainz
|
6
|
Sergio Pérez
|
7
|
Charles Leclerc
|
8
|
Oscar Piastri
|
9
|
Zhou Guanyu
(Stake)
|
10
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
11
|
George Russell
|
12
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
13
|
Nico Hülkenberg
|
14
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
15
|
Lance Stroll
|
16
|
Pierre Gasly
|
17
|
Esteban Ocon
|
18
|
Alexander Albon
|
19
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
20
|
Logan Sargeant
