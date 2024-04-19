Todos los campeonatos

Fórmula 1 GP de China
Resultados

Parrilla de salida Carrera Sprint China F1 2024

Esta es la parrilla de salida para la Carrera Sprint de China F1 2024, donde Lando Norris, de McLaren, logró la pole position. Esta parrilla de salida es provisional y solo será definitiva unas horas antes de la carrera sprint una vez validada por la FIA.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:

Parrilla de salida carrera Sprint China F1 2024

Pos

Piloto

Pos

Piloto

1

Lando Norris
(McLaren)

1:57.940

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

Lewis Hamilton
(Mercedes)

3

Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)

5

Carlos Sainz
(Ferrari)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

Sergio Pérez
(Red Bull)

7

Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)

9

Zhou Guanyu

(Stake)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

Valtteri Bottas
(Stake)

11

George Russell
(Mercedes)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

Kevin Magnussen
(Haas)

13

Nico Hülkenberg
(Haas)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

 

Daniel Ricciardo
(VCARB 

15

Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

 

Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)

17

Esteban Ocon
(Alpine)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

 

Alexander Albon
(Williams)

19

Yuki Tsunoda
(VCARB)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

United States 

Logan Sargeant
(Williams)
Más de la Fórmula 1 en China:

Artículo previo Norris logra la pole para la sprint en China, Checo Pérez en 6°
Artículo siguiente Checo Pérez explica su error que le costó pelear por la pole en la sprint de China

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
