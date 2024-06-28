Todos los campeonatos

Resultados
Fórmula 1 GP de Austria

Parrilla de salida Carrera Sprint Austria F1 2024

Esta es la parrilla de salida para la carrera Sprint de Austria F1 2024, donde el piloto holandés Max Verstappen de Red Bull logró la pole position. Sergio Pérez saldrá 7º. Esta parrilla de salida es provisional y solo será definitiva unas horas antes de la carrera una vez validada por la FIA.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Crónica de la clasificación Sprint Austria:

Parrilla de salida Carrera Sprint Austria F1 2024

Pos

Piloto

Pos

Piloto

1

  Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)

1:04.687

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

  Lando Norris
(McLaren)

3

  Oscar Piastri 
(McLaren) 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

  George Russell
(Mercedes)

5

Carlos Sainz
(Ferrari)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 Lewis Hamilton

(Mercedes)

7

  Sergio Pérez
(Red Bull)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

Esteban Ocon
(Alpine) 

9

Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

  Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)

11

Kevin Magnussen 
(Haas)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

  Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)

13

  Fernando Alonso

(Aston Martin)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

  Yuki Tsunoda
(VCARB)

15

United States Logan Sargeant

(Williams)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

  Daniel Ricciardo
(VCARB)

17

  Nico Hülkenberg 
(Haas)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

 

 Valtteri Bottas
(Stake)

19

 Alexander Albon
(Williams)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

Zhou Guanyu

(Stake) 

 

30

Artículo previo F1 Austria: Verstappen gana la pole para la sprint, Checo Pérez 7°
Artículo siguiente Checo Pérez: "desastre" su séptimo lugar en la parrilla para la sprint en Austria

Bernardo Maldonado
