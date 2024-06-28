Parrilla de salida Carrera Sprint Austria F1 2024
Esta es la parrilla de salida para la carrera Sprint de Austria F1 2024, donde el piloto holandés Max Verstappen de Red Bull logró la pole position. Sergio Pérez saldrá 7º. Esta parrilla de salida es provisional y solo será definitiva unas horas antes de la carrera una vez validada por la FIA.
Parrilla de salida Carrera Sprint Austria F1 2024
|
Pos
|
Piloto
|
Pos
|
Piloto
|
1
|
Max Verstappen
1:04.687
|
2
|
Lando Norris
|
3
|
Oscar Piastri
|
4
|
George Russell
|
5
|
Carlos Sainz
|
6
|
Lewis Hamilton
(Mercedes)
|
7
|
Sergio Pérez
|
8
|
Esteban Ocon
|
9
|
Pierre Gasly
|
10
|
Charles Leclerc
|
11
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
12
|
Lance Stroll
|
13
|
Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)
|
14
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
15
|
Logan Sargeant
(Williams)
|
16
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
17
|
Nico Hülkenberg
|
18
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
19
|
Alexander Albon
|
20
|
Zhou Guanyu
(Stake)
