Parrilla de salida para el GP de Portugal F1
Esta es la parrilla de salida para el GP de Portugal de F1, ganada por el finlandés de Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, quien obtuvo su pole position número 17 y logrando la pole 120 para el equipo Mercedes. Hamilton largará detrás de su compañero seguidos de los dos monoplazas del equipo Red Bull con Verstappen en tercero y Pérez en cuarto.
Más del GP de Portugal de F1:
La parrilla de salida del GP de Portugal F1
|
Pos
|
Piloto
|
Pos
|
Piloto
|
1
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
3
|
Max Verstappen
|
4
|
Sergio Pérez
|
5
|
Carlos Sainz
|
6
|
Esteban Ocon
|
7
|
Lando Norris
|
8
|
Charles Leclerc
|
9
|
Pierre Gasly
|
10
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
11
|
George Russell
|
12
|
Antonio Giovinazzi
|
13
|
Fernando Alonso
|
14
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
15
|
Kimi Räikkönen
|
16
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
17
|
Lance Stroll
|
18
|
Nicholas Latifi
|
19
|
Mick Schumacher
|
20
|
Nikita Mazepin
La parrilla de salida en Imágenes
P1 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
P2 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
P3 Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
P4 Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
P5 Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
P6 Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
P7 Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
P8 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
P9 Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
P10 Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
P11 George Russell, Williams FW43B
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
P12 Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
P14 Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
P14 Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
P15 Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
P16 Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
P17 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
P18 Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
P19 Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
P20 Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Artículo previo
Verstappen, incómodo en Portimao: "No disfruté ni una sola vuelta"
Artículo siguiente
Pérez: mañana hay una gran oportunidad de presionar a Mercedes
Sobre este artículo
|Campeonatos
|Fórmula 1
|Evento
|GP de Portugal
|Subevento
|QLF
|Autor
|Bernardo Maldonado