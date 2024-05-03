Parrilla de salida Carrera Sprint Miami F1 2024
Esta es la parrilla de salida para la Carrera Sprint de Miami F1 2024, donde Lando Norris, de McLaren, logró la pole position. Esta parrilla de salida es provisional y solo será definitiva unas horas antes de la carrera sprint una vez validada por la FIA.
Parrilla de salida carrera Sprint Miami F1 2024
|
Pos
|
Piloto
|
Pos
|
Piloto
|
1
|
Max Verstappen
1:27.641
|
2
|
Charles Leclerc
|
3
|
Sergio Pérez
|
4
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
5
|
Carlos Sainz
|
6
|
Oscar Piastri
|
7
|
Lance Stroll
|
8
|
Fernando Alonso
|
9
|
Lando Norris
|
10
|
Nico Hülkenberg
|
11
|
George Russell
|
12
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
13
|
Esteban Ocon
|
14
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
15
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
16
|
Pierre Gasly
|
17
|
Zhou Guanyu
(Stake)
|
18
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
19
|
Alexander Albon
|
20
|
Logan Sargeant
