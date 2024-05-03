Todos los campeonatos

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registro Iniciar Sesión

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Suscríbete

Edición

Espanol
Fórmula 1 GP de Miami
Resultados

Parrilla de salida Carrera Sprint Miami F1 2024

Esta es la parrilla de salida para la Carrera Sprint de Miami F1 2024, donde Lando Norris, de McLaren, logró la pole position. Esta parrilla de salida es provisional y solo será definitiva unas horas antes de la carrera sprint una vez validada por la FIA.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Crónica de la Clasificación Sprint:

Parrilla de salida carrera Sprint Miami F1 2024

Pos

Piloto

Pos

Piloto

1

Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)

1:27.641

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari) 

3

Sergio Pérez
(Red Bull)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

Daniel Ricciardo
(VCARB)

5

Carlos Sainz
(Ferrari)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)

7

Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)

9

Lando Norris
(McLaren)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

Nico Hülkenberg
(Haas)

11

George Russell
(Mercedes)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

Lewis Hamilton
(Mercedes)

13

Esteban Ocon
(Alpine)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

Kevin Magnussen
(Haas)

15

Yuki Tsunoda
(VCARB)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

 

Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)

17

Zhou Guanyu

(Stake)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

 

 

Valtteri Bottas
(Stake)

19

Alexander Albon
(Williams)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

United States 

Logan Sargeant
(Williams)
Más de la Fórmula 1 en Miami:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comentarios
Artículo previo GP de Miami: Verstappen gana la pole para la sprint, Checo Pérez en 3°
Artículo siguiente Newey profundiza sobre por qué deja Red Bull F1 y sus planes a futuro

Top Comments

¿No hay comentarios. Por qué no escribes uno?
Bernardo Maldonado
More from
Bernardo Maldonado
FOTOS: Cascos de Leclerc y Sainz para el GP de Miami F1

FOTOS: Cascos de Leclerc y Sainz para el GP de Miami F1

Fórmula 1
GP de Miami
FOTOS: Cascos de Leclerc y Sainz para el GP de Miami F1
Estado del Campeonato IndyCar 2024, tras Barber

Estado del Campeonato IndyCar 2024, tras Barber

IndyCar
Birmingham
Estado del Campeonato IndyCar 2024, tras Barber
Estado del Campeonato MotoGP 2024 tras España

Estado del Campeonato MotoGP 2024 tras España

MotoGP
GP de España
Estado del Campeonato MotoGP 2024 tras España

Últimas noticias

Ricciardo y su resultado en la sprint de Miami: "bueno para callar a unos cuantos"

Ricciardo y su resultado en la sprint de Miami: "bueno para callar a unos cuantos"

F1 Fórmula 1
GP de Miami
Ricciardo y su resultado en la sprint de Miami: "bueno para callar a unos cuantos"
Pérez, molesto: "Hacemos entrevistas en vez de hablar con los ingenieros"

Pérez, molesto: "Hacemos entrevistas en vez de hablar con los ingenieros"

F1 Fórmula 1
GP de Miami
Pérez, molesto: "Hacemos entrevistas en vez de hablar con los ingenieros"
Magnussen admite sus sanciones en Miami, pero molesto con Hulkenberg

Magnussen admite sus sanciones en Miami, pero molesto con Hulkenberg

F1 Fórmula 1
GP de Miami
Magnussen admite sus sanciones en Miami, pero molesto con Hulkenberg
Alonso lanza dardo a la FIA: Hamilton no será sancionado porque no es español

Alonso lanza dardo a la FIA: Hamilton no será sancionado porque no es español

F1 Fórmula 1
GP de Miami
Alonso lanza dardo a la FIA: Hamilton no será sancionado porque no es español

Contáctenos

© 2024 Motorsport Network Todos los derechos reservados.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registro Iniciar Sesión

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Suscríbete

Edición

Espanol