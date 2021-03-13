FOTOS Y VIDEO: Sergio Pérez se estrena con Red Bull Racing en Bahréin
El piloto mexicano, Sergio Pérez, se estrenó ya oficialmente con el equipo Red Bull Racing en el test de la Fórmula 1 en Bahréin. Estas son las imágenes de la primera vez de Checo a bordo del RB16B.
Más de Pérez en F1:
Las fotos de Sergio Pérez en el test de Bahréin
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing
Foto de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing
Foto de: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing y Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21 y Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sobre este artículo
|Campeonatos
|Fórmula 1
|Evento
|Test Bahrein
|Subevento
|Sábado
|Pilotos
|Sergio Pérez
|Autor
|Bernardo Maldonado