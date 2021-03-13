Fórmula 1
Anterior / ¿Qué hay detrás de la enorme toma de aire de Alpine? Siguiente / AlphaTauri vacunó a todo el equipo contra COVID en Bahréin
Fórmula 1 / Test Bahrein / Galería

FOTOS Y VIDEO: Sergio Pérez se estrena con Red Bull Racing en Bahréin

Por:

El piloto mexicano, Sergio Pérez, se estrenó ya oficialmente con el equipo Red Bull Racing en el test de la Fórmula 1 en Bahréin. Estas son las imágenes de la primera vez de Checo a bordo del RB16B.

FOTOS Y VIDEO: Sergio Pérez se estrena con Red Bull Racing en Bahréin

Más de Pérez en F1:

 

 
 

 

Las fotos de Sergio Pérez en el test de Bahréin

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing
1/25

Foto de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing
2/25

Foto de: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing y Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing y Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing
3/25

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing
4/25

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
5/25

Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
6/25

Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21 y Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21 y Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
7/25

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
8/25

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
9/25

Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
10/25

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
11/25

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
12/25

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
13/25

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
14/25

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
15/25

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
16/25

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
17/25

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
18/25

Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
19/25

Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
20/25

Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
21/25

Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
22/25

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
23/25

Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
24/25

Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
25/25

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

 

 

¿Qué hay detrás de la enorme toma de aire de Alpine?

Artículo previo

¿Qué hay detrás de la enorme toma de aire de Alpine?

Artículo siguiente

AlphaTauri vacunó a todo el equipo contra COVID en Bahréin

AlphaTauri vacunó a todo el equipo contra COVID en Bahréin
Sobre este artículo

Campeonatos Fórmula 1
Evento Test Bahrein
Subevento Sábado
Pilotos Sergio Pérez
Autor Bernardo Maldonado

