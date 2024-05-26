Todos los campeonatos

Fórmula 1 GP de Mónaco
Resultados

Estado del Campeonato F1 2024 tras Mónaco

Así está el campeonato 2024 de la F1 tras la carrera del GP en Mónaco, con Max Verstappen liderando, en segundo Charles Leclerc y Sergio Checo Pérez en quinto. Entre los equipos, Red Bull es primero y Ferrari se ubica segundo.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Más de F1 en Mónaco:

Campeonato de pilotos

1 NetherlandsM. Verstappen 169 26/1 25/1 - 26/1 33 26 25/1 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 MonacoC. Leclerc 138 12/4 16/3 19/2 12/4 17 22 15/3 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United KingdomL. Norris 113 8/6 4/8 15/3 10/5 21 25 18/2 12/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 SpainC. Sainz 108 15/3 - 25/1 15/3 14 14 10/5 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 MexicoS. Pérez 107 18/2 18/2 10/5 18/2 21 18 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 AustraliaO. Piastri 71 4/8 12/4 12/4 4/8 6 3 12/4 18/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United KingdomG. Russell 54 10/5 8/6 - 6/7 9 4 7/7 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United KingdomL. Hamilton 42 6/7 2/9 - 2/9 9 8 8/6 7/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 SpainF. Alonso 33 2/9 10/5 4/8 8/6 7 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 JapanY. Tsunoda 19 - - 6/7 1/10 - 7 1/10 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 CanadaL. Stroll 11 1/10 - 8/6 - - - 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 United KingdomO. Bearman 6 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 GermanyN. Hulkenberg 6 - 1/10 2/9 - 1 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 AustraliaD. Ricciardo 5 - - - - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 ThailandA. Albon 2 - - - - - - - 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 FranceE. Ocon 1 - - - - - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 DenmarkK. Magnussen 1 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 FranceP. Gasly 1 - - - - - - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 ChinaG. Zhou   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 FinlandV. Bottas   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 United StatesL. Sargeant   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
 

Campeonato de Equipos

POS EQUIPOS PUNTOS Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 AustriaRed Bull Racing 276 44 43 10 44 54 44 29 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyFerrari 252 27 22 44 27 31 36 25 40 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United KingdomMcLaren F1 184 12 16 27 14 27 28 30 30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 GermanyMercedes 96 16 10 - 8 18 12 15 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United KingdomAston Martin Racing 44 3 10 12 8 7 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 ItalyRB 24 - - 6 1 - 12 1 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United StatesHaas F1 Team 7 - 1 3 - 1 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 FranceAlpine 2 - - - - - 1 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United KingdomWilliams 2 - - - - - - - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Los comisarios retiran el coche de Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, del circuito tras un accidente en la primera vuelta.
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, en la salida.
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44, en la vuelta de apertura.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, el resto de los participantes en la salida.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Alex Albon, Williams FW46.
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, en el coche médico tras un accidente en la primera vuelta.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Alex Albon, Williams FW46.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, el resto de la parrilla en la salida.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, el resto de la parrilla en la salida.
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, en la salida.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, el resto de los participantes en la vuelta de formación.
Los comisarios ondean las banderas rojas tras un accidente en la primera vuelta
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, en la salida.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, el resto de la parrilla en la reanudación.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, en la salida
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, en la primera vuelta
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, el resto de la parrilla en la salida.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, el resto del pelotón en la salida.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, el resto del pelotón en la salida.
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing, tras su caída en la primera vuelta
Los comisarios retiran del circuito el coche dañado de Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, tras un accidente en la primera vuelta.
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing, sube a la barrera tras su caída en la primera vuelta
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing, junto a la pista tras caerse en la salida
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, el resto del pelotón en la salida.
Los comisarios retiran el coche dañado de Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, tras un accidente en la primera vuelta.
Los comisarios retiran el coche de Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, del circuito tras un accidente en la primera vuelta.
Ambulancia en camino
Alguaciles en el lugar del accidente de la primera vuelta
Escombros en la pista mientras los comisarios ondean las banderas rojas debido a un accidente en la primera vuelta.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, en la primera vuelta.
Los comisarios ondean las banderas amarillas en la primera vuelta mientras Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, en la vuelta de apertura.
Ambulancia y comisarios en el lugar del accidente de la primera vuelta
Escombros en la pista mientras los comisarios ondean las banderas rojas debido a un accidente en la primera vuelta.
Artículo previo Leclerc gana en Mónaco tras el fuerte accidente de Checo Pérez
Artículo siguiente ¿Quién fue el "Piloto del Día" del GP Mónaco F1?

Bernardo Maldonado
Mercedes
