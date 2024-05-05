Todos los campeonatos

Fórmula 1 GP de Miami
Resultados

Estado del Campeonato F1 2024 tras Miami

Así va el campeonato 2024 de la F1 tras la carrera del GP de Miami con Max Verstappen liderando, el mexicano Sergio "Checo" Pérez en segundo y Charles Leclerc tercero. Entre los equipos Red Bull primero y Ferrari en segundo.

Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Más de F1 en Miami:

Campeonato de pilotos

POS PILOTO PUNTOS Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 NetherlandsM. Verstappen 136 26/1 25/1 - 26/1 33 26 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 MexicoS. Pérez 101 18/2 18/2 10/5 18/2 21 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 MonacoC. Leclerc 98 12/4 16/3 19/2 12/4 17 22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 SpainC. Sainz 85 15/3 - 25/1 15/3 14 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United KingdomL. Norris 83 8/6 4/8 15/3 10/5 21 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 AustraliaO. Piastri 41 4/8 12/4 12/4 4/8 6 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United KingdomG. Russell 37 10/5 8/6 - 6/7 9 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 SpainF. Alonso 33 2/9 10/5 4/8 8/6 7 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United KingdomL. Hamilton 27 6/7 2/9 - 2/9 9 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 JapanY. Tsunoda 14 - - 6/7 1/10 - 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 CanadaL. Stroll 9 1/10 - 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 United KingdomO. Bearman 6 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 GermanyN. Hulkenberg 6 - 1/10 2/9 - 1 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 AustraliaD. Ricciardo 5 - - - - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 FranceE. Ocon 1 - - - - - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 DenmarkK. Magnussen 1 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 ThailandA. Albon   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 ChinaG. Zhou   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 FranceP. Gasly   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 FinlandV. Bottas   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 United StatesL. Sargeant   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
 
Campeonato de Equipos

POS EQUIPOS PUNTOS Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 AustriaRed Bull Racing 237 44 43 10 44 54 42 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyFerrari 189 27 22 44 27 31 38 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United KingdomMcLaren F1 124 12 16 27 14 27 28 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 GermanyMercedes 64 16 10 - 8 18 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United KingdomAston Martin Racing 42 3 10 12 8 7 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 ItalyRB 19 - - 6 1 - 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United StatesHaas F1 Team 7 - 1 3 - 1 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 FranceAlpine 1 - - - - - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United KingdomWilliams   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 

Salida de carrera - Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 el campo de distancia, como Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20 casi choca contra él
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44
Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24.
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Una pancarta sobrevuela una grada abarrotada
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Salida de carrera - Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 el campo de distancia por delante de Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Salida de carrera - Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 el campo de distancia, como Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20 casi choca contra él
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, lucha con Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, lucha con Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, por delante de Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, el resto de la parrilla en la salida.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, el resto de la parrilla en la salida.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, el resto de la parrilla en la salida.
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Bernardo Maldonado
