Estado del Campeonato F1 2024 tras Miami
Así va el campeonato 2024 de la F1 tras la carrera del GP de Miami con Max Verstappen liderando, el mexicano Sergio "Checo" Pérez en segundo y Charles Leclerc tercero. Entre los equipos Red Bull primero y Ferrari en segundo.
Campeonato de pilotos
|POS
|PILOTO
|PUNTOS
|1
|M. Verstappen
|136
|26/1
|25/1
|-
|26/1
|33
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|S. Pérez
|101
|18/2
|18/2
|10/5
|18/2
|21
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|C. Leclerc
|98
|12/4
|16/3
|19/2
|12/4
|17
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|C. Sainz
|85
|15/3
|-
|25/1
|15/3
|14
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|L. Norris
|83
|8/6
|4/8
|15/3
|10/5
|21
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|O. Piastri
|41
|4/8
|12/4
|12/4
|4/8
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|G. Russell
|37
|10/5
|8/6
|-
|6/7
|9
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|F. Alonso
|33
|2/9
|10/5
|4/8
|8/6
|7
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|L. Hamilton
|27
|6/7
|2/9
|-
|2/9
|9
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Y. Tsunoda
|14
|-
|-
|6/7
|1/10
|-
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|L. Stroll
|9
|1/10
|-
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|O. Bearman
|6
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|N. Hulkenberg
|6
|-
|1/10
|2/9
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|D. Ricciardo
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|E. Ocon
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|K. Magnussen
|1
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|A. Albon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|G. Zhou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|P. Gasly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|V. Bottas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|L. Sargeant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Campeonato de Equipos
|POS
|EQUIPOS
|PUNTOS
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|237
|44
|43
|10
|44
|54
|42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Ferrari
|189
|27
|22
|44
|27
|31
|38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|McLaren F1
|124
|12
|16
|27
|14
|27
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Mercedes
|64
|16
|10
|-
|8
|18
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Aston Martin Racing
|42
|3
|10
|12
|8
|7
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|RB
|19
|-
|-
|6
|1
|-
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Haas F1 Team
|7
|-
|1
|3
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Alpine
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Sauber F1 Team
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
