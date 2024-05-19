Todos los campeonatos

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registro Iniciar Sesión

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Suscríbete

Edición

Espanol
Fórmula 1 GP Emilia Romagna
Resultados

Estado del Campeonato F1 2024 tras Imola

Así va el campeonato 2024 de la F1 tras la carrera del GP en Imola, con Max Verstappen liderando, en segundo Charles Leclerc y Sergio Checo Pérez en tercero. Entre los equipos Red Bull primero y Ferrari en segundo.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Más de F1 en Imola:

Campeonato de pilotos

POS PILOTO PUNTOS Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 NetherlandsM. Verstappen 161 26/1 25/1 - 26/1 33 26 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 MonacoC. Leclerc 113 12/4 16/3 19/2 12/4 17 22 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 MexicoS. Pérez 107 18/2 18/2 10/5 18/2 21 18 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 United KingdomL. Norris 101 8/6 4/8 15/3 10/5 21 25 18/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 SpainC. Sainz 93 15/3 - 25/1 15/3 14 14 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 AustraliaO. Piastri 53 4/8 12/4 12/4 4/8 6 3 12/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United KingdomG. Russell 44 10/5 8/6 - 6/7 9 4 7/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United KingdomL. Hamilton 35 6/7 2/9 - 2/9 9 8 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 SpainF. Alonso 33 2/9 10/5 4/8 8/6 7 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 JapanY. Tsunoda 15 - - 6/7 1/10 - 7 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 CanadaL. Stroll 11 1/10 - 8/6 - - - 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 United KingdomO. Bearman 6 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 GermanyN. Hulkenberg 6 - 1/10 2/9 - 1 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 AustraliaD. Ricciardo 5 - - - - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 FranceE. Ocon 1 - - - - - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 DenmarkK. Magnussen 1 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 ThailandA. Albon   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 ChinaG. Zhou   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 FranceP. Gasly   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 FinlandV. Bottas   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 United StatesL. Sargeant   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Campeonato de Equipos

POS EQUIPOS PUNTOS Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 AustriaRed Bull Racing 268 44 43 10 44 54 44 29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyFerrari 212 27 22 44 27 31 36 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United KingdomMcLaren F1 154 12 16 27 14 27 28 30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 GermanyMercedes 79 16 10 - 8 18 12 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United KingdomAston Martin Racing 44 3 10 12 8 7 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 ItalyRB 20 - - 6 1 - 12 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United StatesHaas F1 Team 7 - 1 3 - 1 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 FranceAlpine 1 - - - - - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United KingdomWilliams   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Los Horarios para Mónaco:
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, se sale de la pista y cae a la grava
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, se sale de la pista y cae a la grava
Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20.
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, en boxes tras una parada en boxes.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, en el pit lane tras una parada en boxes.
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, entra en el pit lane para una parada en boxes
Miembros del equipo de boxes de Aston Martin
Alex Albon, Williams FW46, entra a boxes
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Mercedes F1 W15, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20.
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Mercedes F1 W15, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, el resto de la parrilla en la salida.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, en el pit lane tras una parada en boxes
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
El equipo de boxes de la Scuderia Ferrari en el pit lane
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20.
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Mercedes F1 W15, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, el resto de la parrilla en la salida.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, el resto de la parrilla en la salida.
61

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comentarios
Artículo previo Verstappen gana sobre Norris en Imola y Checo Pérez avanza poco
Artículo siguiente ¿Quién fue el "Piloto del Día" del GP de Emilia Romagna F1?

Top Comments

¿No hay comentarios. Por qué no escribes uno?
Bernardo Maldonado
More from
Bernardo Maldonado
Parrilla de Salida Indy 500 2024

Parrilla de Salida Indy 500 2024

IndyCar
Indy 500
Parrilla de Salida Indy 500 2024
GALERÍA: Las victorias de Max Verstappen en la F1

GALERÍA: Las victorias de Max Verstappen en la F1

Fórmula 1
GALERÍA: Las victorias de Max Verstappen en la F1
¿Quién fue el "Piloto del Día" del GP de Emilia Romagna F1?

¿Quién fue el "Piloto del Día" del GP de Emilia Romagna F1?

Fórmula 1
GP Emilia Romagna
¿Quién fue el "Piloto del Día" del GP de Emilia Romagna F1?
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
El problema del "edredón pequeño" que Mercedes cree que puede resolver en su W15

El problema del "edredón pequeño" que Mercedes cree que puede resolver en su W15

Fórmula 1
GP Emilia Romagna
El problema del "edredón pequeño" que Mercedes cree que puede resolver en su W15
Hamilton sobre el momento con Verstappen en Imola: "Fue un error mío"

Hamilton sobre el momento con Verstappen en Imola: "Fue un error mío"

Fórmula 1
GP Emilia Romagna
Hamilton sobre el momento con Verstappen en Imola: "Fue un error mío"
Mercedes se separa de su jefe de aerodinámica en F1, pero fichará por Ferrari

Mercedes se separa de su jefe de aerodinámica en F1, pero fichará por Ferrari

Fórmula 1
GP Emilia Romagna
Mercedes se separa de su jefe de aerodinámica en F1, pero fichará por Ferrari

Últimas noticias

¿Preocupa a Red Bull el traspié de Checo Pérez en Imola?

¿Preocupa a Red Bull el traspié de Checo Pérez en Imola?

F1 Fórmula 1
GP Emilia Romagna
¿Preocupa a Red Bull el traspié de Checo Pérez en Imola?
Ferrari debe acelerar sus mejoras ante una F1 que se aprieta, dice Vasseur

Ferrari debe acelerar sus mejoras ante una F1 que se aprieta, dice Vasseur

F1 Fórmula 1
GP Emilia Romagna
Ferrari debe acelerar sus mejoras ante una F1 que se aprieta, dice Vasseur
Tailandia avanza con su GP de F1 con la visita del Primer Ministro a Imola

Tailandia avanza con su GP de F1 con la visita del Primer Ministro a Imola

F1 Fórmula 1
GP Emilia Romagna
Tailandia avanza con su GP de F1 con la visita del Primer Ministro a Imola
Por qué Norris primero se alejó y luego se acercó a Verstappen en Imola

Por qué Norris primero se alejó y luego se acercó a Verstappen en Imola

F1 Fórmula 1
GP Emilia Romagna
Por qué Norris primero se alejó y luego se acercó a Verstappen en Imola

Contáctenos

© 2024 Motorsport Network Todos los derechos reservados.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registro Iniciar Sesión

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Suscríbete

Edición

Espanol