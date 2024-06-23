Todos los campeonatos

Resultados
Fórmula 1 GP de España

Estado del Campeonato F1 2024 tras España

Así está el campeonato 2024 de la F1 tras la carrera del GP en España con Max Verstappen liderando, en segundo Lando Norris y Sergio Checo Pérez en quinto. Entre los equipos, Red Bull es primero y Ferrari se ubica segundo.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Crónica GP de España:

Campeonato de pilotos

 
POS PILOTO PUNTOS Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 NetherlandsM. Verstappen 219 26/1 25/1 - 26/1 33 26 25/1 8/6 25/1 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 United KingdomL. Norris 150 8/6 4/8 15/3 10/5 21 25 18/2 12/4 18/2 19/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 MonacoC. Leclerc 148 12/4 16/3 19/2 12/4 17 22 15/3 25/1 - 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 SpainC. Sainz 116 15/3 - 25/1 15/3 14 14 10/5 15/3 - 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 MexicoS. Pérez 111 18/2 18/2 10/5 18/2 21 18 4/8 - - 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 AustraliaO. Piastri 87 4/8 12/4 12/4 4/8 6 3 12/4 18/2 10/5 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United KingdomG. Russell 81 10/5 8/6 - 6/7 9 4 7/7 10/5 15/3 12/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United KingdomL. Hamilton 70 6/7 2/9 - 2/9 9 8 8/6 7/7 13/4 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 SpainF. Alonso 41 2/9 10/5 4/8 8/6 7 2 - - 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 JapanY. Tsunoda 19 - - 6/7 1/10 - 7 1/10 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 CanadaL. Stroll 17 1/10 - 8/6 - - - 2/9 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 AustraliaD. Ricciardo 9 - - - - - 5 - - 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 United KingdomO. Bearman 6 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 GermanyN. Hulkenberg 6 - 1/10 2/9 - 1 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 FranceP. Gasly 5 - - - - - - - 1/10 2/9 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 FranceE. Ocon 3 - - - - - 1 - - 1/10 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 ThailandA. Albon 2 - - - - - - - 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 DenmarkK. Magnussen 1 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 ChinaG. Zhou   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 FinlandV. Bottas   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 United StatesL. Sargeant   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Campeonato de Equipos

 
POS EQUIPOS PUNTOS Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 AustriaRed Bull Racing 330 44 43 10 44 54 44 29 8 25 29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyFerrari 270 27 22 44 27 31 36 25 40 - 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United KingdomMcLaren F1 237 12 16 27 14 27 28 30 30 28 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 GermanyMercedes 151 16 10 - 8 18 12 15 17 28 27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United KingdomAston Martin Racing 58 3 10 12 8 7 2 2 - 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 ItalyRB 28 - - 6 1 - 12 1 4 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 FranceAlpine 8 - - - - - 1 - 1 3 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United StatesHaas F1 Team 7 - 1 3 - 1 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United KingdomWilliams 2 - - - - - - - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15.
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, lucha con George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, el resto de la parrilla en la salida.
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, el resto de la parrilla en la salida.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, hace una parada en boxes
